Washington Federal chooses MX Helios as its mobile banking app

Washington Federal, an existing MX digital money management customer, has chosen to expand their relationship with MX by selecting MX Helios as part of its ongoing effort to encourage customer advocacy through digital-first banking. Once live, the new-and-improved mobile app will be offered to the bank's customers throughout eight Western U.S. states.

"We love the MX vision of financial strength through clean data, and we love the results of that vision—not to mention their 5-star-rated mobile offering," said Cathy Cooper, EVP, Retail Banking, Washington Federal. "We know our bank's future success lies in meeting the rising generation where and how they want to bank. With Helios' flexibility and open API framework, MX is essentially working alongside us to build our own mobile app, while utilizing their support and tools. We expect that happier customers will ultimately deliver an experience to support our goals for organic growth."

"Since its foundation as a savings and loan, Washington Federal has a storied history of serving the individual and the community," said Nate Gardner, Chief Customer Officer, MX. "That commitment has only expanded in this quickly evolving digital age, and MX and Washington Federal continue to work as close partners, leveraging MX's powerful data platform and mobile solution— to drive financial success and strength to customers."

About MX

MX helps financial institutions and fintechs utilize their data more effectively so they can outperform the competition in a rapidly evolving industry. As the leading provider of financial data services, MX enables its clients and partners to easily collect, enhance, analyze, present and act on their financial data. Using MX's platform and products, MX clients are able to understand their customers in real time like never before, allowing them to be truly customer-centric. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech providers, partnering with more than 1,800 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers. For more information, visit www.mx.com.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal, a national bank with 235 branches operating in eight Western states: Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. Established in 1917, the bank provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts, financing for small to middle market businesses, commercial real estate and residential real estate, including consumer mortgages, home equity lines of credit and insurance products through a subsidiary. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. www.washingtonfederal.com

