Washington Football Charitable Foundation To Feed 2,500 Prince George's County Families In Need At The 18th Annual Harvest Feast Presented By Ryan Homes

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Football Charitable Foundation and Washington Football Team alumni will join volunteers to distribute Thanksgiving food baskets, including whole turkeys provided by Safeway and beverages provided by PepsiCo, to 2,500 Prince George's County residents in need on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The 18th annual Harvest Feast presented by Ryan Homes will be a drive-thru event held in the parking lots at FedExField in partnership with regional hunger relief organization the Capital Area Food Bank.

Since 2003, the Washington Football Team has gifted more than 1,512,335 pounds of packaged and fresh food and 610,500 pounds of turkey to area families in need. At this year's Harvest Feast, the Washington Football Charitable Foundation will distribute roughly 90,000 pounds of packaged food and fresh produce and 30,000 pounds of turkey. The annual event is a collaborative effort that brings corporate, non-profit and government partners together to make sure that families are able to celebrate the holiday together. The 2020 Harvest Feast is supported by Ryan Homes, Bank of America, Safeway, Capital Area Food Bank, PepsiCo, Prince George's County Department of Social Services and the Washington Football Charitable Foundation.

Harvest Feast Timeline:

- 10:15 a.m. Media Check-in - 10:30 a.m. Press Conference - 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Food Distribution

Washington Football Team Alumni, including Santana Moss, Fred Smoot, Ricky Ervins and Will Montgomery are scheduled to attend the event.

Following the event, all volunteers will be treated to a pizza lunch courtesy of Paisano's.

The event is not open to the general public. Prince George's County Department of Social Services (PGCDSS) has determined eligibility for participation in the Harvest Feast food distribution program. In order to qualify, participants must provide proof of residency.

On the day of packaging the items and on the day of the event, all CDC and local health guidelines will be followed by all attendees. This includes, but is not limited to:

COVID screening for all volunteers upon arrival to FedExField (including temperature checks)

Socially distanced packaging of all items – Volunteers must remain six feet apart at all times

All volunteers will receive masks and gloves upon arrival to wear throughout the duration of packaging

Digital ticketing for the event (will scan digital tickets on mobile devices of all registered attendees upon arrival)

Contactless drop-off of Thanksgiving food basket in vehicles

Participants must stay in vehicles at all times

Any questions regarding the 18th annual Washington Football Team Harvest Feast presented by Ryan Homes or the Washington Football Charitable Foundation should be directed to Jessie Johnson of Washington Football Team Public Relations at [email protected].

For more information on the Washington Football Charitable Foundation's programs and events, or to donate, visit www.washingtonfootball.com/community, or follow the Foundation on Twitter at @WasNFLCommunity or on Instagram at @WasNFLCommunity.

Any questions regarding eligibility for participation should be directed to Prince George's County Department of Social Services.

-Washington Football Team Established 1932-

ABOUT THE WASHINGTON FOOTBALL CHARITABLE FOUNDATION: The Washington Football Charitable Foundation is ever-present in the community, constantly working to achieve our mission to make a positive and measurable impact in the lives of children that need it most. Since Washington Football Team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder created the Washington Football Charitable Foundation in 2000, we have given back more than $29M to the community and currently provide support and services to more than 179,000 individuals (mostly children) annually, focusing on supporting education, children's health and wellness and preparing them for their future. For more information on the Washington Football Charitable Foundation's programs and events or to donate, visit www.washingtonfootball.com/community or follow the Foundation on Twitter at @WasNFLCommunity and Instagram at @WasNFLCommunity.

ABOUT THE CAPITAL AREA FOOD BANK: Now commemorating its 40th anniversary year, the Capital Area Food Bank works to address hunger today and create brighter futures tomorrow for over 600,000 people across the region experiencing food insecurity – a number that has risen dramatically in recent months. As the anchor in the area's hunger relief infrastructure, the food bank will provide over 50 million meals to people in need this year by supplying food to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including Martha's Table, SOME – So Others Might Eat, DC Central Kitchen, Food for Others, Manna, and others. To learn more, visit: capitalareafoodbank.org, or find the Capital Area Food Bank on Facebook at facebook.com/CapitalAreaFoodBank, and Twitter at @foodbankmetrodc.

EASY TWEET:[email protected] & @RyanHomes1948 host 18th annual Harvest Feast for 2,500 Prince George's County families in need.

SOURCE Washington Football Team

Related Links

https://www.washingtonfootball.com

