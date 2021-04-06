Washington Football Introduces "Fan Ambassador Network" as Team Develops Reimagined Gameday Experience

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Football Team today announced the launch of "FAN" – the Fan Ambassador Network – a diverse group of Washington Football fans, who will serve as the voice of the fanbase and provide perspective to the organization through the rebrand process. Through WashingtonFootball.com/FAN or via Twitter, using the hashtag (#WashingtonFootballFAN), the fanbase can nominate their fellow Burgundy & Gold supporters to be part of a group that will help shape the overall Washington Football Team gameday experience moving forward.

The Fan Ambassador Network will have seven specific crews, each comprised of at least five ambassadors in the following areas:

Community: to help define the team's presence throughout the DMV

Culinary: to share thoughts on in-stadium and tailgate event food and beverage

Culture: to give insights on local art and lifestyle as well as team history

Entertainment: to provide ideas around integrating areas like music, dance and gaming

Fashion: to discuss opinions on merchandise and new gear

Family Experience: to help create gameday activities that are enjoyable for parents and kids

Sunday Funday: to represent the crowd looking to take advantage of every minute of their weekend while also safely rooting on the team

Once nominations are complete, a selection board led by Joey Colby-Begovich, Vice President of Guest Experience for the Washington Football Team, and Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP and Senior Advisor to Team President, Jason Wright, will choose the finalists who will serve on FAN. Over the coming weeks, more opportunities for fans to make their case for consideration will be rolled out. The selection board will be looking for a range of fans from long-time, diehard loyalists to newer, younger fans who want to get more involved with the team and are passionate about the future of the brand.

"Our goal is to create a gameday that every segment of our fanbase enjoys and the best way to do that is to bring some of the most creative fans into the process from the beginning as we reimagine the experience," said Colby-Begovich. "While FAN will be a select, fairly intimate group and there will certainly be topics that cross the categories we've identified, we will encourage our selected ambassadors to share their areas of expertise with family, friends and social media followings. As a bonus, this group will also enjoy unique team gifts and access to exciting opportunities as we continue on this journey as an organization."

The Fan Ambassador Network is a separate initiative from Washington's current Community Leadership and Gameday Fan Captains initiatives, though members of those are welcome to seek nominations for FAN. Fans can stay up to date on all Washington Football Team news via the team's website, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. As the rebranding process evolves, www.washingtonjourney.com will continue to be updated with new content.

