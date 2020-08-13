Washington Football Team Launches Website to Bring Fans Insider Access as the Franchise Evolves

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Football Team today rolled out a fan engagement site that will offer a comprehensive and ongoing view into the organization's rebrand efforts. The immersive hub is designed to bring fans along for the ride and provides a platform for their voices to be heard as the franchise ushers in a new era.

Fans visiting www.washingtonjourney.com will find interviews and exclusive content to share via their own social media channels, including images, wallpaper downloads, videos, and more. Additionally, the site will feature official team announcements pertaining to the branding update, unique behind-the-scenes access to the work-in-progress blueprints, and several ways for fans to weigh in on what the organization hopes will be a collaborative and inclusive process.

"We have one of the most passionate fan bases in sports. The goal of WashingtonJourney.com is to bring them in virtually and not only give those fans an in-depth look at the efforts and directions we're going in, but to involve them in this evolution," said Marcus Stephenson, Vice President, Digital Marketing and Programming for the Washington Football Team. "We are just at the beginning stages of this adventure and a transparent, participatory process will ensure that we build an identity our entire community will be proud of."

As the season nears, the hub will be updated daily with fresh content and fans will have the opportunity to help mold the franchise of the future as the team considers new names, logos and uniforms. Fans can also expect to see – and interact with – opinions and insights from some of the franchise's most prominent alumni and celebrity influencers, in addition to the current roster of players. Visit www.washingtonjourney.com to be a part of Washington Football history.

-Washington Football Team Established 1932-

SOURCE The Washington Football Team

Related Links

http://www.washingtonjourney.com

