Washington Football Team Names Dave Baldwin as Chief Ticketing Officer

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Football Team announced today that it will appoint Dave Baldwin as Chief Ticketing Officer. Dave will serve on Washington's executive leadership team and oversee all of Washington's ticketing functions, including Ticket Sales, Member Services, Group Sales and Ticket Operations. In this role, Dave will report directly to team President Jason Wright and will be responsible for growing and retaining the team's Season Ticket Member Base, as well as attracting new sales. Dave will also be responsible for the growth of the non-football events business and help inform the vision for a new venue that is a premier destination for live entertainment. A leader in his area of expertise, Dave is an important addition to the strong leadership team coming together in Washington.

"Dave has an impressive track record in building successful ticketing operations and business models that have delivered record-breaking ticket and suites sales and revenue growth at teams spanning the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA," Wright said. "Improvements to our ticketing function are a vital part of enhancing our fan experience, and we are excited for him to work closely with our Guest Experience team to find innovative ways to surprise and delight our season ticket members in addition to helping to bring a new level of live sports and entertainment experiences to the DMV area."

Among his many accomplishments, Dave was instrumental in the turnaround of the ticketing business with the Miami Dolphins, where the team grew total ticket revenue by 75% and finished number one in new season tickets five seasons in a row and new suites sold four seasons in a row. Under Dave's leadership, the Detroit Red Wings saw single-season new business growth of 80% in 2019 and the Detroit Tigers moved to the number one spot in the MLB during the 2020 sales campaign for new annual suites sold. Dave has an equally strong record of hiring, training and developing talented leaders. He has coached dozens of sellers who grew into senior leadership positions throughout the industry and will help to advance the culture commitments established by the team's leadership.

"There is so much for Washington Football fans to be excited about in the year ahead," said Baldwin. "The vision laid out by Jason and Coach Rivera for the future of Washington Football drew me to this opportunity, and I am excited to join the team at a time when I can help shape and impact improvements for Season Ticket Members, fans and my colleagues, while also supporting the team's business and revenue goals."

Dave is joining the team having most recently served as SVP Ticket Sales and Service, Sports and Entertainment at Ilitch Holdings. Earlier in his career, Dave held senior roles at the Miami Dolphins and Phoenix Suns. He holds an MBA from the University of Miami and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Sports Management from Aquinas College, where he played varsity basketball.

