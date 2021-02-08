Washington Football Team Selects Code and Theory as Agency Partner for Next Phase of Rebranding Journey

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Football Team announced today that it has selected Code and Theory as agency partner for the next phase of its rebranding journey. The selection was made after a review of multiple agencies that competed for the assignment. Code and Theory had previously partnered with the team in the development of the Washington Football Team interim branding for the 2020-2021 season, along with the Washington Journey fan engagement hub and "No Name But Team" campaign.

This selection kicks off the next phase of the team's rebranding process, and will culminate in the selection of a permanent team name, identity and brand, as well as a reimagined approach to fan engagement and gameday experiences.

"When we decided to retire the name we'd had since 1933, we wanted to move quickly to make a change in time for this season, but also take the time to really get our new brand and identity right. We worked with Code and Theory to create the 'Washington Football Team' identity and all of the accompanying branding in record time. It has been well-received by our community, our players and our fanbase," said Jason Wright, President of the Washington Football Team. "With their deep knowledge of the process thus far and incredible creative capabilities, Code and Theory is the ideal partner to continue with us in evolving the team brand to serve us and our fans for generations to come."

On the heels of a 2020 season that saw the Washington Football Team win the NFC East title, Wright will continue to focus on building on the season's success in the front office and on the field. With an energetic new leadership team and new talent joining regularly, the front office's sights are set firmly on a productive off-season. The team will be adding a new role to be filled on the Executive Leadership Team: Vice President of Guest Experience. Once appointed, this leader will oversee the entire fan experience, from atmosphere to music, entertainment, food and beverage and overall logistics. In order to provide a true "blank slate" for the development of a new gameday experience, the team will temporarily pause off-season activity of gameday programs including cheerleading and music while the new experience is developed.

"The off-season gives us the opportunity to rethink the status quo. Over the last year, we've created an enhanced online fan experience, and we've seen how effective our new media properties and modern approaches have been in engaging fans even when they can't be at the games," Wright added. "The time is right to reimagine our entire gameday experience to reinvent it in a way that reflects our modern identity and aligns with what today's fan seeks. Coach Rivera has done an incredible job on the field. We will elevate our off-the-field product to match."

The Team received more than 10,000 team name and creative artwork examples from the public at www.washingtonjourney.com. This same platform will provide the fanbase an opportunity to share their ideas related to the gameday experience. The team's current gameday personnel will also contribute to the development of the new experience, and fans can stay updated on all of the creative evolutions through the interactive online portal.

"We recognize that reinventing the gameday experience in a way that both honors and modernizes our traditions requires thoughtfulness and input from many audiences," Wright concluded. "This is an important and exciting task, and we look forward to engaging with our fans to usher in a new era of Sunday memories."

About Code and Theory

Founded in 2001, Code and Theory is a strategically driven, digital-first creative agency that lives at the intersection of creativity and technology. With over 800 employees across a global network, the agency solves consumer and business problems with end-to-end solutions that flex to meet the needs of today's ever-changing digital landscape. The firm works in a broad range of industries, including publishing, finance, education and healthcare. Client partnerships include adidas, CNN, J&J, JPMorgan Chase, Pfizer, and Xerox.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.codeandtheory.com

