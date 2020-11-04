Washington Football Team to Host Annual Salute to Service Game, Presented by USAA, on November 8th Against the New York Giants

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Football Team today detailed a wide range of activities to continue their tradition of honoring our nation's veterans and active duty military with Salute to Service Month, including the "Salute to Service Game, presented by USAA" vs. the New York Giants on November 8th at 1:00 p.m. at FedExField. Prior to kickoff, the Washington Football Team will present a special military challenge coin, designed and created by USAA, for use in the official coin toss. In what has become a long-standing tradition, challenge coins are given by one member of the military to another to reward or encourage excellence, boost morale, or to recognize a fellow brother- or sister-in-arms. Throughout the game, video features honoring and recognizing military members, highlighting coach and player military connections and involvement, and collaborative efforts between the Washington Football Team and USAA will be played in-stadium and on the Washington Football Team's Gameday Live Digital Experience. The franchise will also host a gameday viewing party for the Salute to Service game with the D.C. National Guard at the D.C. Armory with Operation Homefront.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Washington Salute will host a virtual tour of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center with Head Coach Ron Rivera and three current Washington Football Team players. The Women of Washington (WoW) and Salute will host a virtual chair yoga session with SweatNGlow and Blue Star Families on November 17th. Washington Salute will team up with the Howard University Reserve Officer Training Corps (representing the U.S. Army & U.S. Air Force) to surprise 5-10 cadets with scholarships on November 30th. And, on December 1st, the team will hold Pass for Peace with the HEADStrong Project.

For Washington, "Salute to Service" isn't a November-specific cause. On October 28th, Team President Jason Wright and Senior Vice President of Player Development Doug Williams joined Tuskegee Airman Brigadier General Charles McGee, one of the last surviving members of the all African-American military pilot group, for a 45-minute virtual discussion called "Connecting Generations," in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII. From October 5th-November 2nd, Washington Salute joined forces with GEICO Military, Buffalo Wild Wings, USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and USO Hampton Roads on the "Touching Base Tour" to distribute more than 1,500 appreciation packages on 15 military installations throughout Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The organization's initiative to personally thank military members for their service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has featured virtual interviews with Washington Football Team personalities at each stop – the final of which is Langley Air Force Base in Virgina.

"We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with USAA and honor our nation's service members, veterans, and families for their acts of courage, sacrifice, and commitment to defending our country," said Jason Wright. "As we talked with Brigadier General McGee last week, I was struck not only by his decorated military background, but by the adversity and injustice the Tuskegee Airmen dealt with during a pivotal point in American history. They came out of it having broken down racial barriers and having left a lasting impact on the military and on this country. He is an inspiration to myself and countless others."

Washington Football Team Head Coach, Ron Rivera, added, "Salute to Service month is one of my favorite times of the year. I try to set aside time throughout the year to prioritize military support, but November is when we do our best work. Growing up in a military family, I spent time at a lot of bases, including Fort Mead in Maryland, so I am particularly looking forward to having positive moments of reflection and spending time with Armed Forces veterans throughout the DMV."

USAA is the Official Salute to Service Partner of the Washington Football Team. Fans can learn more about Washington Salute activities by visiting www.washingtonfootball.com/salute

ABOUT WASHINGTON SALUTE: Under the leadership of owner Dan Snyder, the Washington Football Team created Washington Salute to amplify the team's decade-long military appreciation initiatives into one comprehensive, year-round platform. Launched in partnership with the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO-Metro), Washington Salute is a free community providing a platform for fans to serve, support, thank and connect with military community.

ABOUT USAA: The USAA family of companies provides insurance, banking, investments, retirement products and advice to nearly 13 million current and former members of the U.S. military and their families. Known for its legendary commitment to its members, USAA is consistently recognized for outstanding service, employee well-being and financial strength. USAA membership is open to all who are serving our nation in the U.S. military or have received a discharge type of Honorable – and their eligible family members. Founded in 1922, USAA is headquartered in San Antonio. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

