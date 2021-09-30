Washington Football Team Unveils 2021 Think Pink® Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Plans For Week Five Of NFL Season

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Football Team announced today its annual Breast Cancer Awareness game, presented by Inova, will take place on October 10th against the New Orleans Saints. For over 22 years, Washington Football Team and the Washington Football Charitable Foundation have been encouraging their community and fans to THINK PINK® and will continue that tradition of advocacy by elevating community partners and promoting breast cancer and early detection awareness among the organization, community, and NFL fans nationwide throughout the month of October.

Beginning September 21st, fans purchasing select single game tickets will have a chance to bundle in a Breast Cancer Awareness t-shirt at WashingtonFootball.com/ThinkPinkTicket. The limited-edition Washington Football Team Burgundy, Gold & Pink T-shirt will feature a unique design for the 2021 season. Proceeds from the t-shirt and ticket bundle will benefit the Brem Foundation to Defeat Breast Cancer and the Zeta Tau Alpha (ZTA) Foundation. Washington Football Team and Co-CEO Tanya Snyder launched the inaugural THINK PINK® event 23 years ago this October, and ZTA has been an instrumental partner in launching and expanding the NFL's THINK PINK® and "Crucial Catch" initiatives in the decades since.

In-game activations will include Washington Football Team gameday staff wearing pink uniforms for the New Orleans Saints game on October 10th. 40,000 "Tackle Cancer" pink rally towels will be handed out at the stadium gates courtesy of Inova, and an additional 5,750 white towels will be given out to represent the one in eight women in the United States that will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Tanya and ZTA representatives will hand out 45,000 Pink Ribbons to fans, and the field also will be decorated with Breast Cancer Awareness colors, including a pink version of the Washington Football Team logo in the endzone. Additionally, Mrs. Snyder and the Washington Football Charitable Foundation will welcome the All-Star Survivors, 30 women whose lives have been affected by breast cancer, to the game to honor and recognize them.

It's hard to believe that we are in our third decade of encouraging fans to "THINK PINK" and make a "Crucial Catch" for Breast Cancer Awareness," said Tanya Snyder as she reflected on this 23rd season of personally handing out ribbons, with ZTA, to fans at FedExField. "We have surpassed 9 million ribbons and look forward to getting to 10 million as we continue the tradition of highlighting early detection as the number one defense in battling this disease."

Gameday elements are only the start of this month-long initiative for the Washington Football Charitable Foundation. Washington Football Team's commitment to recognizing and celebrating survivors and those who are currently battling breast cancer, as well as promoting early detection best practices, will be supported through non-game day events such as a BCA Kickoff Event with the National Breast Cancer Foundation. On October 5th, Washington Football Team Staff will package HOPE Kits for women currently battling Breast Cancer in the DMV. Later this month, Washington's Women's Initiative Network (WIN) members will then attend an education and awareness early detection workshop hosted by BREM.

On October 12th, the franchise also will host the thirteenth annual All-Star Survivors Celebration, an event focused on supporting and celebrating 30 All-Star Survivors, women whose lives have been affected by breast cancer, and their families. During the event, the breast cancer survivors, or "All-Stars", will receive new jeans donated by Gap Inc., custom Color Bar jewelry donated by Kendra Scott, spa services courtesy of Lansdowne Resort and Spa, wigs and scarves provided by the American Cancer Society, and a Washington Football gift bag. All-Stars will be treated to lunch, makeup consultations, and massages.

Tanya Snyder, team co-owner and a breast cancer survivor herself, helped introduce the THINK PINK® campaign to the NFL 23 years ago and has made it a top priority for the franchise ever since. Fans can learn more about the franchise's breast cancer awareness efforts by visiting the THINK PINK® section of the Washington Football Team's website.

