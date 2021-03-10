Washington Justice Unveils New Team Facility

"When we first launched the Justice, we committed to bringing a best-in-class esports franchise to the DMV region. Following on the incredible success of playing live in front of packed hometown crowds at two Homestands at the iconic Anthem, we are proud to continue finding innovative ways to engage with our fans, even through the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented," said Mark Ein, owner of the Washington Justice. "With our new facility, we will be able to offer our players an unparalleled competitive environment while offering our fans ways to interact more often, and in ways we never could have before, all while being located in the center of downtown D.C."

"Events DC is a proud supporter of the Washington Justice, and the opening of this dynamic new facility is an example of our shared commitment to raising the profile of Washington, DC as a premier esports destination," said Gregory A. O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "We plan to continue working closely with the Justice to support and develop our local esports community, and increasingly see esports as a catalyst for new visitors and entertainment events to both downtown DC and the entire region."

Occupying just over 4,200 sq ft. of ground floor, retail space at 415 8th St NW, Washington, D.C., the Justice will generate new, safe activity in downtown D.C. Justice players will be just a short elevator ride away from the facility, which is connected directly to their housing accommodations for the season at the Lansburgh Corporate Apartments. From hosting socially distanced watch parties, to exclusive merchandise drops, and special events, this facility provides fans more ways than ever to engage with their local Overwatch League franchise.

"We are thrilled to bring esports back to our local fans and to provide a world class training environment for our players," said Grant Paranjape, VP of Esports at the Washington Justice. "This innovative, new facility enables us to create a best in class experience for our players and competitive staff, while also unlocking more frequent opportunities for us to connect with our fans. Being able to accomplish this, in addition to giving our team access to some of the very best D.C. has to offer, is an incredible moment for our franchise and we look forward to welcoming you all there soon."

"The Lansburgh is honored and excited to be hosting The Washington Justice. The Lansburgh (formerly Lansburgh's Department Store) constructed in 1863 is a pillar of the vibrant Penn Quarter community," states Jacq Johnson, Director of Sales & Marketing of The Lansburgh. "We have worked closely with other professional sports teams and we are happy to be a partner with the Washington Justice and esports community."

As the players get settled in and fans explore the space, the Justice team facility is ready for the new Overwatch League season set to begin on April 16, 2021. Fans can expect more information on how to attend a Justice watch party at the new location in the coming weeks.

About The Washington Justice

Established in 2018, The Washington Justice is one of 20 teams competing in the Overwatch League. Owned by businessman and entrepreneur Mark Ein of Washington Esports Ventures, the organization has deep roots in the Washington, DC community with ownership stakes in a wide range of businesses, leadership in many charitable and civic organizations and ownership of other sports properties including the Citi Open tennis tournament and the Washington Kastles World TeamTennis team. The Washington Justice is the exclusive Overwatch franchise for Virginia, Maryland, and Washington DC.

For more information about Washington Justice, visit washington-justice.com or follow the team on Twitter @WashJustice, Instagram @WashJustice or like Washington Justice on Facebook at Facebook.com/WashJustice.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKCampus.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena, all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC.

