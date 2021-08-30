Washington Monthly Releases 2021 Best Colleges Guide, Highlighting Institutions Excelling at Serving Non-wealthy Students

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you want to know which colleges and universities are likely to benefit most from the massive spending bills currently being negotiated in Washington, scan the top rungs of the Washington Monthly's college rankings, released today. The Monthly rates institutions of higher learning on the degree to which they recruit and graduate students of modest means, produce the scholarship and scholars that drive economic growth and human flourishing, and encourage students to be active citizens and serve their country. These criteria line up almost precisely with the new funding priorities of Congress and the Biden administration.

The Washington Monthly's measures are quite different from those of U.S. News & World Report, which reward colleges for their wealth, prestige, and exclusivity. The very different yardsticks lead to quite different results:

17 of the top 30 schools on the Washington Monthly's national universities list are public. In the U.S. News ranking, 25 of the top 30 national universities are elite private ones.

"U.S. News' methodology both reflects and aggravates the higher education sector's increasing tendency to shower resources on students from affluent backgrounds while sending a trickle to those from poor, working-class, and minority families," says Washington Monthly editor in chief Paul Glastris. "That in turn exacerbates the racial and class inequality that is tearing the country apart."

Other rankings in the September/October issue of the Washington Monthly include the Best Liberal Arts Colleges, Best Master's Universities, and America's Best Bang for the Buck Colleges as broken down by region.

In addition to the rankings, this issue of the Monthly offers deeply reported stories and hard-hitting essays on American higher education's biggest failings—and its hidden successes, including:

The Washington Monthly is a nonprofit devoted to ahead-of-the-curve coverage of politics, government, and public affairs. Its College Guide and Rankings, first published in 2005, has helped upend the conventional wisdom about what constitutes quality in higher education and was the 2013 recipient of the Education Writers Association Award for data journalism. Founded in 1969, the Washington Monthly has trained and published many of the biggest names in journalism, including James Fallows, Suzannah Lessard, Nicholas Lemann, Katherine Boo, and Nicholas Confessore.

