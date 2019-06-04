Washington native Brian Foster to compete in the 2019 NorCal Championship in Sacramento, California on Saturday, June 8 according to Mon Ethos Pro President, David Whitaker

Foster, who hails from Tacoma, Washington and veteran of the United States Army, last competed in February at the 2019 NPC Emerald Cup competition where he won Second Place in his class in Men's Physique. According to David Whitaker, Mon Ethos' President, "In addition to being an amazing competitor, Brian is a truly likeable guy and his enthusiasm and friendliness beams from the stage when he is competing. It will be hard for the judges to not notice him when he's up there and we're looking forward to big things from him in this competition."