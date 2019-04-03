Washington Office of the Attorney General Announces Class Action Settlement for Consumers Who Bought a Television or Monitor that Contained a Cathode Ray Tube

SEATTLE, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If You Are a Washington Consumer Who Bought a Television or Monitor Between March 1, 1995 and November 25, 2007 That Contained a Cathode Ray Tube You May Be Eligible to Participate in a Settlement.

The Washington State Attorney General reached a settlement in an antitrust lawsuit involving the price of cathode ray tubes ("CRTs") incorporated into televisions and computer monitors. A CRT is a vacuum tube that was used to display images in televisions and monitors before LCD, Plasma, and LED display technologies became popular.

Who is included in the settlement?

The settlement benefits Washington consumers (individuals and businesses) and Washington state governmental entities that purchased one or more CRT television(s) or CRT monitor(s) between March 1, 1995 and November 25, 2007:

Washington consumers: You are eligible to participate in the settlement if you or your business:

purchased a CRT television or CRT monitor between March 1, 1995 and November 25, 2007 ; and

and ; and resided or had headquarters in Washington at the time of purchase; and

at the time of purchase; and purchased the CRT television or CRT monitor from a retailer (or someone other than the manufacturer of the CRT component part); and

purchased the CRT television or CRT monitor for your own use and not for resale.

Washington state governmental entities: The Washington State Attorney General also settled claims on behalf of the state governmental entities that participated in the lawsuit.

What do the settlements provide?

The settlements total more than $39 million. More details are in the Settlement Agreements and other documents available at www.crtsettlement.atg.wa.gov. The cost of administering the settlements, as well as the Washington State Attorney General's attorney fees and costs, will come out of the Settlement Fund. A portion of the Settlement Fund will be distributed to the state governmental entities that participated in the lawsuit. Claims from individual and business consumers in Washington will be paid out of the remainder of the Settlement Fund.

The amount you or your business could expect to receive will vary depending on the number of CRT television(s) and/or CRT monitor(s) purchased, up to a maximum of $20 per CRT monitor and $6 per CRT television. However, your recovery could be a smaller amount than the maximum because there is a limited amount of money in the Settlement Fund. The amount paid per CRT television and CRT monitor and the number of claims allowed per consumer will depend on the number of claims submitted. It is also possible that all or a portion of the fund will be distributed to charities, governmental entities, or other beneficiaries depending on the number of claims submitted.

How can I get a payment?

You must submit a Claim Form to get a payment. You can submit a Claim Form online or by mail. The deadline to submit a Claim Form is May 16, 2019. Claim forms are available at www.crtsettlement.atg.wa.gov or by calling 1-800-332-9084. You do not need to pay a fee to participate in this settlement. Claims must be filed by the claimant, and not by a third-party, with payments to go directly to the claimant.

For More Information: 1-800-332-9084

http://www.crtsettlement.atg.wa.gov/

