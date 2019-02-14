Washington Post Editor to Receive Top Honor at Premier International Media Event

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Center for Journalists will honor Martin "Marty" Baron, executive editor of The Washington Post, with a prestigious award recognizing his long career as a media leader committed to truth and the highest standards.

Baron will receive ICFJ's Founders Award for Excellence in Journalism at the organization's 35th Anniversary Awards Dinner on Nov. 7 in Washington, D.C. At the event, ICFJ recognizes journalists whose work has made an outstanding impact on society.

CNN lead political anchor Wolf Blitzer will be master of ceremonies at the gala event.

"Marty Baron has set the standard for investigative journalism that tackles tough issues and speaks truth to power," said ICFJ President Joyce Barnathan. "In these challenging times for our field, he stands out as an unparalleled editorial leader."

Baron has held top positions at five of the nation's most influential newspapers – The Post, the Boston Globe, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times and the Miami Herald, where he began his career in 1976. At the helm of The Post for the past six years, he has overseen print and digital new operations and a staff of more than 800 journalists. Prior to that, he was editor of the Globe for 11½ years.

Newsrooms under Baron's leadership have won 14 Pulitzer Prizes, seven of them at The Post. These include a public service award for revealing secret surveillance by the National Security Agency.

At the Globe, his journalists won six Pulitzers, most notably the public service award in 2003 for the Globe's groundbreaking investigation that revealed the Catholic Church's pattern of concealing sex abuse by priests. That investigation later became the subject of an Academy Award-winning movie, "Spotlight."

