Washington Post Names Pyramid Systems 2020 Top Workplace

"Now in its seventh year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies that are leaders in the Washington-area in terms of employee engagement and satisfaction," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "We had a record number of employees participate in the survey this year, making it clear that these organizations have made cultivating an atmosphere of support and respect a priority."

"We are so honored to be named a 2020 Washington Post Top Workplace! We pride ourselves on having a family-like culture in which all employees feel connected, valued, supported, and included," Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Hwang said. "Part of our strategic mission was to create an environment in which our employees have the resources and opportunities to grow in their career, as well as a safe and enjoyable place to work each day."

The full list along with additional content will run in print in a special Top Workplaces magazine on October 14th and will be available on The Post's website. The Washington Post will also host an awards ceremony in October to recognize the 200 top-ranked companies. To see the Washington Post's full list of Top Workplace honorees, visit their website.

About Pyramid Systems, Inc.

­Pyramid Systems is an award-winning technology leader driving digital transformation across federal agencies. We solve complex problems with advanced technologies and modern methodologies. By leveraging leading-edge cloud, analytics, and low-code platforms with Agile and DevSecOps approaches, we deliver highly secure mission-critical solutions. Pyramid has professionalized innovation to deliver consistent results, reducing time from prototype to production to scale. We partner with clients to optimize for better citizen experiences, faster user adoption, greater efficiencies, and improved mission outcomes. Our unique culture is the main driver of why we build solutions that last. Learn more at PyramidSystems.com.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

SOURCE Pyramid Systems, Inc.

Related Links

pyramidsystems.com

