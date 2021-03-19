Washington Regional Medical Center appoints new CEO

He succeeds Frank T. Avignone, IV who has served as CEO since the hospital changed ownership in April of 2020. Mr. Avignone will remain engaged in hospital operations from his corporate role of CEO of Affinity Health Partners, the firm responsible for the hospitals' redevelopment.

"Dr. Ugoji has shown incredible leadership throughout an especially difficult year. He's been at the forefront with our administrative team throughout the COVID-19 pandemic ensuring patients receive the highest quality of care in a safe environment," said Mr. Avignone. "I am confident that his diverse skillset will continue to elevate operations while attracting new physicians and new services to the region."

Dr. Ugoji began his career in medicine at the University of Jos before completing a family medicine residency and fellowship at East Carolina University, Brody School of Medicine. Dr. Ugoji also completed a geriatric medicine fellowship and is trained in wound healing and hyperbaric medicine.

"I am honored and thrilled to lead the incredible team at Washington Regional Medical Center Health System. As a long-standing resident of the region, I understand that this growing health system has a special place in the hearts of Eastern North Carolina," said Dr. Ugoji.

About WRMC and Plymouth Primary Care:

Owned by the non-profit, Centennial Housing & Community Services Corporation, Washington Regional Medical Center is a 25-bed critical access hospital located in Plymouth, North Carolina caring for over 12,000 of residents of Eastern North Carolina. Plymouth Primary Care is the rural health clinic that serves the family medicine needs of these local patients. Both facilities are being redeveloped by Affinity Health Partners, a Dallas-based healthcare redevelopment firm, to increase services, technology, and infrastructure. The latest renovations include a new Women's Health Center that boasts 3D mammography technology.

For any further media inquiries please contact Myrleia Diaz at [email protected]

SOURCE Washington Regional Medical Center