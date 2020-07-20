Washington Speakers Bureau Virtual Discussion Series on Leadership Features Arianna Huffington

This new virtual discussion series features a wide range of thought leaders, providing unique insights and valuable information designed to help leaders better address the challenges they face in a business world that is rapidly and unpredictably changing.

"WSB is proud to represent many of the world's best minds, and we are excited to create a forum for these leaders to share their ideas in ways that will challenge all of us to rethink the way we've done things in the past and to create a new, more effective, successful path into the future," explained CEO of Washington Speakers Bureau, Christine Farrell.

The series is streamed weekly on YouTube Live. Past guests have included Admiral William H. McRaven, Ian Bremmer, Kat Cole, Madeleine K. Albright, Michele Thornton Ghee, Dr. Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., Dr. Arthur C. Brooks, and Nancy Koehn.

Arianna Huffington is the founder of The Huffington Post, the founder and CEO of Thrive Global, and the author of 15 books, including, most recently, Thrive and The Sleep Revolution. In May 2005, she launched The Huffington Post, a news and blog site that quickly became one of the most widely-read, linked to, and frequently-cited media brands on the Internet. In August 2016, she launched Thrive Global, a corporate and consumer well-being and productivity platform with the mission of changing the way we work and live by ending the collective delusion that burnout is the price we must pay for success.

Leadership Lessons from the Fast Lane host Gary Heil, an internationally recognized expert on service and leadership, helps organizations see things as they really are—not as people wish they were—in order to create lasting change. For the last four decades, he has been an ardent student of the human side of organizations. He was a pioneer in the study of employee engagement and loyal customer relationships, and he remains a vocal and passionate advocate for finding more effective ways to lead inspired teams. He is the co-author of a number of best-selling books including his most recent release, Choose Love, Not Fear: How the Best Leaders Build Cultures of Engagement and Innovation That Unleash Human Potential. His other titles include Leadership and the Customer Revolution, One Size Fits One, Maslow on Management, The Leader's New Clothes, and Revisiting the Human Side of Enterprise.

To view Leadership Lessons from the Fast Lane and to receive notifications relating to upcoming episodes, subscribe to Washington Speakers Bureau's YouTube Page: https://www.youtube.com/wsb-experience.

At Washington Speakers Bureau (WSB), we believe in the power of the shared idea. As passionate advocates, we help move organizations past the status quo and open audiences to new ideas and more empowering ways of working together. WSB is dedicated to helping event professionals select the perfect speakers for every event, including virtual events and webinars. For nearly 40 years, WSB has proudly represented former U.S. presidents, American and world leaders, business visionaries, journalists, authors, celebrities, and sports legends. The company is part of the Omnicom Group, Inc. Visit our website wsb.com for more.

