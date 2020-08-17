Washington State Department of Commence Invests in Defense Manufacturers with Cybersecurity Training

BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloit R. Wolfe Jr., President, and Center Director of Impact Washington, announced that Impact Washington would receive nearly $1 million in grant funding for the firms' DoD cybersecurity consulting and training programs.

The grant is from the U.S. Department of Defense Office of Economic Adjustment (DoD - OEA), supported by the Washington State Department of Commerce. This partnership between Commerce's Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness and Impact Washington proposes a unique collaboration to provide awareness and training to companies with DoD contracts throughout the state.

While DFARS is the current DoD cybersecurity standard, the emerging CMMC standard will require DoD contractors to become certified through a CMMC compliance audit. This will apply to all suppliers at all tiers along the supply chain - small businesses, commercial item contractors, and foreign suppliers. All DoD contracts will require CMMC compliance, and certification will be required for consideration.

"Our military and defense industry strengthens communities all over the state by supporting over $13 billion in annual procurements with nearly 2,000 Washington manufacturers. This sector is vital to creating an economic climate where innovation and entrepreneurship continue to thrive," said Washington Commerce Director Lisa Brown. "Impact Washington is an ideal partner to help our state's manufacturing firms and their supply chains prepare for new certifications that will be required to continue serving the DoD."

Wolfe commented, "Impact Washington is committed to supporting the defense workforce and contractors throughout the state. Cybersecurity compliance awareness and training designed for defense contractors and their supply chains to address the ever-growing threat of cyberattacks is needed as the federal compliance date draws near. Grants like these enable us to support investments in developing curriculum, training, and outreach programs that minimize a manufacturer's time in understanding the changes and the actionable steps to comply with these emerging standards."

For more information Impact Washington's DoD Cybersecurity consulting and DFARS-CMMC Readiness training program visit www.impactwashington.org.

About Impact Washington

Impact Washington is a statewide non-profit organization that provides competitive, value-driven services. With access to public and private resources, our goal is to enhance growth, improve productivity, reduce costs, and expand manufacturing capacity in Washington. Our solutions, consulting, and educational opportunities focus on the small and medium-sized manufacturers located throughout state. We are an affiliate of the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Manufacturing Extension Program (NIST MEP). Our nationwide network consists of manufacturing extension partnership centers located in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Since 1997 Impact Washington has delivered improvement solutions to more than 1,500 Washington State manufacturers.

About the U.S. Department of Defence Office of Economic Adjustments (DoD OEA)

The Office of Economic Adjustment is a Field Activity within the Department of Defense and provides technical and financial assistance to states and communities that are invested in the defense mission. Office of Economic Adjustment assistance supports both defense installations and defense communities' readiness and resiliency, a priority for the country's National Defense Strategy.

