Washington State's Veterinary Association Announces Annual Award Winners

SNOQUALMIE, Wash., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington State Veterinary Medical Association (WSVMA) held the Pacific Northwest Veterinary Conference in Tacoma, Wash., Sept. 28 – Sept. 30. Veterinarians, veterinary staff, and citizens were honored at WSVMA's award ceremonies on Friday, Sept. 28.

Dr. Victoria L. Smith, veterinarian at Steamboat Animal Hospital in Olympia, Wash., Army Reserves Veterinary Officer at Joint Base Lewis McChord, and animal cruelty investigator, received the 2018 Veterinarian of the Year Award. The award is presented in recognition of an outstanding career in veterinary medicine and contributions to their practice, their stakeholders, and other service directly benefitting their community. Dr. Smith is an exceptional veterinary professional and a hero to many with her unparalleled leadership qualities and passion for helping others. A Major in the 149th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Dr. Smith deploys worldwide to provide veterinary care to communities in remote geographical areas and was recognized with the Army Commendation Medal for her meritorious service. She began her career in the U.S. Air Force before starting veterinary school, graduating from Texas A&M in 2004. As an associate veterinarian, she is a gifted clinician and surgeon and has a passion for mentoring young veterinarians. In her community, Dr. Smith has contributed countless hours to the local criminal justice system through her advanced training in veterinary forensics and her work on abuse and neglect cases where the victims have no voice.

Drs. Pamela Lee, Lynne Nelson, Christina Plante and veterinary technician Raychel Fairchild, LVT, from Washington State University (WSU) College of Veterinary Medicine's Cardiology Department were presented the 2018 WSU Faculty Member of the Year Award. The Cardiology team was recognized for their superior care and treatment of their patients and the valued relationship they share with referring veterinarians across the state.

Alexis Adams, licensed veterinary technician at Washington State University's Veterinary Teaching Hospital for the last twelve years, received the 2018 Distinguished Veterinary Staff Award. Ms. Adams is recognized not only for her outstanding patient care, responsiveness to clients, and her above-and-beyond dedication to the University Exotics service, but also for her exemplary training of fourth-year veterinary students and her giving spirit and outstanding service to her local community.

Sally Halela from the organization South County Cats, Maple Valley, Wash., was presented the 2018 WSVMA Humane Animal Welfare Award in recognition of her tireless work to reduce animal euthanasia rates by providing low-cost spay and neuter options for low income families and for her community education efforts on the importance of spaying and neutering cats.

Doug Hoge, territory manager for Henry Schein Animal Health from Vancouver, Wash., received the 2018 Allied Industry Partner Award in recognition of his knowledge, honesty and dedication to Washington veterinarians and their patients.

The WSVMA is a statewide, not-for-profit, professional organization for the benefit of veterinary medicine. The WSVMA has over 1,800 members, representing veterinarians, veterinary students and a broad spectrum of veterinary practice. The Association's mission is to "advance the cause of veterinary medicine to better the lives of those touched by it." Visit the WSVMA Web site, www.wsvma.org, to learn more about the association, veterinary medicine, and animal care.

