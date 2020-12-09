Washington Technology Industry Association Names Yolanda Chase as Chief Diversity Officer

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA), a non-profit organization dedicated to building a strong, sustainable technology sector in a thriving community, today announced the addition of Yolanda Chase as Chief Diversity Officer. As a member of WTIA's Senior Leadership Team, Chase will drive all aspects of the organization's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programming, including launching the new WTIA DEI Office and leading the development and implementation of the Anti-racism in Tech Pact Roadmap.

"We are proud to have launched the Anti-racism in Tech Pact and the hard work starts now. Our coalition of more than 60 organizations have outlined ambitious goals to dismantle racism," said Michael Schutzler, CEO. "We are grateful to have recruited Yolanda to lead this effort. She has the experience, credibility and passion to guide WTIA and the Pact members toward a more diverse and inclusive workforce."

As Chief Diversity Officer, Chase will lead WTIA's DEI Office and work alongside all members of the Pact to increase the diversity of the tech workforce within Washington State and beyond. Chase will proactively engage members of the Pact to monitor and encourage progress against the roadmap's actionable goals, with the overarching objective to reimagine organizational development to create anti-racist and multicultural organizations. All Pact members have agreed to work diligently to ensure that within five years of signing the Pact, their organizational makeup fully reflects the populations in which they operate. Chase will also share access to resources and best practices and manage monthly and quarterly Pact member check-ins. She will be responsible for helping all of WTIA including Apprenti and HRBI lift our efforts as an organization to achieve our business objectives, live up to our Core Values, and reach for our Mission.

"Working with the WTIA provides an incredible opportunity to make a real impact on strengthening diversity in the communities in which we operate," said Yolanda Chase, Chief Diversity Officer, WTIA. "We have a lot of work to do, and I'm confident that my experience in driving DEI efforts forward with complete alignment will allow me to hit the ground running and deliver measurable success for the Pact, its members and our communities."

Chase joins WTIA from Arrow Electronics, a Fortune 110 company that advises the world's top technology companies to innovate the next big idea. As the Global Director, Work(place) Forward – Global Inclusion & Diversity, she launched and led Inclusion and Diversity employee experience across the global enterprise – which includes nearly 20,000 employees across more than 300 locations. In this role, Chase achieved alignment on a critical path for inclusion and diversity advancement from global presidents and senior executives across the company. Additionally, Chase boosted female representation throughout the talent pipeline, expanded global talent capabilities, influenced organization employment and culture brand transformation; and planned and executed a cultural competence digital learning module. Chase is a well respected public speaker and has built her own DEI brand and methodology ( Diversity Way-Maker Consulting ), a consultation and strategic solutions firm that enables inclusion and belonging in workplaces across the globe.

About WTIA

The Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to building a strong and sustainable technology sector and supporting a thriving community. WTIA's transformative programs leverage the collective power of the technology industry for more than 1000 member companies and their employees. WTIA includes the 501c6 WTIA Member Trade Association, the 501c3 WTIA Workforce Institute dba Apprenti, and the for-profit company HR Benefits, Inc.

SOURCE Washington Technology Industry Association