Washington Trust Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

News provided by

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

Jan 12, 2023, 13:09 ET

WESTERLY, R.I., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH), the publicly owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company, will release fourth quarter 2022 earnings and host a conference call with the Corporation's executives as follows:

Earnings Release:

Wednesday, January 25, 2023, After Market Closes

Conference Call:

Thursday, January 26, 2023, 8:30 a.m. ET

Participant Dial In: 

1-844-200-6205 (Toll-Free)

International Dial In:

1-929-526-1599

Access Code:

302754

Webcast:

Washington Trust Bancorp's website,

https://ir.washtrust.com


Teleconference Replay:

A recording will be available until Thursday, February 9, 2023

Replay Number US:

1-866-813-9403 (Toll-Free)

Replay International:

+44-204-525-0658

Access Code:

489603
ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company, with $6.4 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at: https://ir.washtrust.com.

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

Also from this source

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces Mark K.W. Gim's 2023...

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics