Washington Trust Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings

"Washington Trust reported strong first quarter results, with an increase in profitability from the fourth quarter of 2020," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team of employees have worked diligently throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver quality service to our customers, and our results reflect the success of their hard work and dedication. We believe in our team and in our business model, and we are well-positioned to continue to navigate forward."

Selected financial highlights for the first quarter of 2021 include:

Returns on average equity and average assets for the first quarter were 15.55% and 1.45%, respectively, compared to 13.96% and 1.28%, respectively, in the preceding quarter.

The provision for credit losses was a negative $2.0 million in the first quarter, compared to a positive $1.8 million in the preceding quarter.

in the first quarter, compared to a positive in the preceding quarter. Mortgage banking revenues totaled $11.9 million for the first quarter, down by $2.2 million , or 15%, from the preceding quarter, but up by $5.8 million , or 96%, from the same period in 2020. First quarter mortgage originations and sales were down compared to the preceding quarter, however, both originations and sales were significantly higher than the first quarter a year ago.

for the first quarter, down by , or 15%, from the preceding quarter, but up by , or 96%, from the same period in 2020. First quarter mortgage originations and sales were down compared to the preceding quarter, however, both originations and sales were significantly higher than the first quarter a year ago. Wealth management revenues were $9.9 million for the first quarter, up by $689 thousand , or 7%, from the preceding quarter. Wealth management assets under administration ("AUA") amounted to a record $7.0 billion at March 31, 2021 .

for the first quarter, up by , or 7%, from the preceding quarter. Wealth management assets under administration ("AUA") amounted to a record at . Total loans amounted to $4.2 billion , down slightly from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $104 million , or 3%, from a year ago.

, down slightly from the end of the preceding quarter and up by , or 3%, from a year ago. In-market deposits (total deposits less out-of-market wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to a record $4.0 billion at March 31, 2021 , up by $227 million , or 6%, from the end of the preceding quarter, and up by $739 million , or 23%, from a year ago.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $32.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, up by $628 thousand, or 2%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. The net interest margin was 2.51% for the first quarter, up by 12 basis points from the preceding quarter. Both net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from accelerated net deferred fee amortization associated with Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans that were forgiven by the Small Business Association ("SBA"). In the first quarter of 2021, accelerated net deferred fee amortization on PPP loans amounted to approximately $1.2 million, or 9 basis points, compared to $423 thousand, or 3 basis points, in the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $47 million , largely due to a decrease of $38 million in average loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter was 2.90%, down by 2 basis points from the preceding quarter.

, largely due to a decrease of in average loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter was 2.90%, down by 2 basis points from the preceding quarter. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $95 million , resulting from a decrease of $183 million in average wholesale funding balances, partially offset by an increase of $88 million in average in-market deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2021 was 0.50%, down by 17 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market interest rates.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $26.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, down by $1.8 million, or 6%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. Included in other noninterest income in first quarter of 2021 was income of $1.0 million associated with a litigation settlement. As previously disclosed, included in other noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was a gain of $1.4 million associated with the sale of our limited partnership interest in a low-income housing tax credit investment. Excluding the impact of the aforementioned items, noninterest income was down by $1.4 million, or 5%. Linked quarter changes included:

Mortgage banking revenues totaled $11.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, down by $2.2 million , or 15%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $292 million in the first quarter of 2020, down by $26 million , or 8%, from the preceding quarter. Also included in mortgage banking revenues was a decrease in the fair value of mortgage loan commitments as of March 31, 2021 .

for the first quarter of 2021, down by , or 15%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to in the first quarter of 2020, down by , or 8%, from the preceding quarter. Also included in mortgage banking revenues was a decrease in the fair value of mortgage loan commitments as of . Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, up by $689 thousand , or 7%, on a linked quarter basis. This included an increase in asset-based revenues of $517 thousand , or 6%, and an increase in transaction-based revenues of $172 thousand , or 123%, from the preceding quarter. The increase in transaction-based revenues was largely due to tax reporting and preparation fees, which are generally concentrated in the first half of the year.

Wealth management AUA amounted to $7.0 billion at March 31, 2021, up by $182 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2020. The increase reflected net investment appreciation of $209 million , partially offset by net client asset outflows of $26 million in the first quarter of 2021. The average balance of AUA for the first quarter of 2021 increased by approximately $298 million , or 5%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $34.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, up by $604 thousand, or 2%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. In both the first quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, debt prepayment penalty expense was recognized resulting from paying off higher-yielding FHLB advances. Debt prepayment penalty expense was $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1.4 million in the preceding quarter. Excluding the impact of debt prepayment penalty expense from both periods, noninterest expense was down by $1.3 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. Linked quarter changes included:

Salaries and employee benefits expense, our largest noninterest expense, amounted to $21.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, down by $548 thousand , or 2%, from the preceding quarter. The decline reflected lower incentive compensation and higher deferred labor (contra expense), which were partially offset by higher payroll taxes associated with the start of the new calendar year. Deferred labor increased by approximately $560 thousand on a linked quarter basis and was largely due to first quarter PPP loan originations.

for the first quarter of 2021, down by , or 2%, from the preceding quarter. The decline reflected lower incentive compensation and higher deferred labor (contra expense), which were partially offset by higher payroll taxes associated with the start of the new calendar year. Deferred labor increased by approximately on a linked quarter basis and was largely due to first quarter PPP loan originations. Advertising and promotion expense was down by $418 thousand from the preceding quarter, largely due to timing of such activities.

from the preceding quarter, largely due to timing of such activities. Legal, audit and professional fees were down by $417 thousand from the preceding quarter, reflecting a decline in legal expenses.

Income Tax

Income tax expense totaled $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, up by $147 thousand from the preceding quarter, reflecting a higher level of pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 21.7%, compared to 22.9% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2021 effective tax rate to be approximately 22.3%.

Investment Securities

The securities portfolio totaled $948 million at March 31, 2021, up by $54 million, or 6%, from December 31, 2020, reflecting purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored debt securities, including mortgage-backed securities, which were partially offset by routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities and calls of debt securities. Purchases of debt securities in the first quarter 2021 totaled $208 million, with a weighted average yield of 1.44%. Securities represented 17% of total assets at March 31, 2021, compared to 16% of total assets at December 31, 2020.

Loans

Total loans amounted to $4.2 billion at March 31, 2021, down by $1 million, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Commercial loans increased by $9 million , or 0.4%, from December 31, 2020 . In the first quarter of 2021, commercial loan originations and construction advances totaled $160 million and included $97 million of PPP loan originations. This was largely offset by payoffs and pay-downs totaling $153 million , which included $66 million of PPP loans that were forgiven by the SBA. Commercial line utilization increased modestly by $2 million .

, or 0.4%, from . In the first quarter of 2021, commercial loan originations and construction advances totaled and included of PPP loan originations. This was largely offset by payoffs and pay-downs totaling , which included of PPP loans that were forgiven by the SBA. Commercial line utilization increased modestly by . Residential real estate loans decreased by $10 million , or 1%, from December 31, 2020 , reflecting continued elevated payoff and refinancing activity.

, or 1%, from , reflecting continued elevated payoff and refinancing activity. The consumer loan portfolio was essentially unchanged from the balance at December 31, 2020 .

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits amounted to $4.5 billion at March 31, 2021, up by $171 million, or 4%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Included in total deposits are out-of-market wholesale brokered time deposits, which decreased by $56 million, or 9%, from December 31, 2020. Excluding wholesale brokered time deposits, in-market deposits at March 31, 2021 were up by $227 million, or 6%, from the end of the preceding quarter. This increase reflected a continuation of consumer behavior fostering excess liquidity across the banking industry, as well as temporary increases associated with PPP loan origination funds deposited to customer accounts at Washington Trust.

FHLB advances totaled $467 million at March 31, 2021, down by $127 million from December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets amounted to $13.0 million at March 31, 2021, down by $214 thousand from the end of the preceding quarter. Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $13.0 million, or 0.31% of total loans, at March 31, 2021, compared to $13.2 million, or 0.31% of total loans, at December 31, 2020.

Total past due loans amounted to $10.9 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at March 31, 2021, compared to $12.4 million, or 0.30% of total loans, at December 31, 2020.

Total troubled debt restructured loans ("TDR") amounted to $14.3 million as of March 31, 2021, down by $1.4 million from December 31, 2020, reflecting payoffs.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington Trust has processed loan payment deferral modifications, or "deferments", on 652 loans totaling $727 million. The majority of these deferments qualified as eligible loan modifications under Section 4013 of the CARES Act, as amended, and therefore, were not required to be classified as TDRs and were not reported as past due. As of April 16, 2021, Washington Trust has active deferments remaining on 59 loans totaling $149.7 million, or 4% of the outstanding balance of total loans, excluding PPP loan balances.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $42.1 million, or 1.00% of total loans, at March 31, 2021, compared to $44.1 million, or 1.05% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $2.3 million at March 31, 2021 as compared to $2.4 million, at December 31, 2020.

In the first quarter of 2021, a negative provision for credit losses of $2.0 million was recognized in earnings, compared to a positive provision for credit losses of $1.8 million in the preceding quarter. The reduction in the provision for credit losses and the ACL reflected our current estimate of forecasted economic conditions and continued stable asset quality metrics. In the first quarter of 2021, net charge-offs of $18 thousand were recognized, compared to $118 thousand in the preceding quarter.

Capital and Dividends

Total shareholders' equity was $533.6 million at March 31, 2021, down by $596 thousand from December 31, 2020. The decline reflected a decrease of $12.6 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity largely due to a temporary decline in the fair value of available for sale debt securities, as well as $9.1 million in dividend declarations. These decreases were partially offset by net income of $20.5 million.

Capital levels at March 31, 2021 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.85% at March 31, 2021, compared to 13.51% at December 31, 2020.

Book value per share amounted to $30.83 at March 31, 2021, compared to $30.94 at December 31, 2020.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 52 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The dividend was paid on April 9, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2021.

Conference Call

Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, business highlights and outlook on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-844-378-6480. An audio replay of the call will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the Replay PIN Number 10154444; the audio replay will be available through May 6, 2021. Also, a webcast of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Washington Trust's web site, http://ir.washtrust.com, and will be available through June 30, 2021.

Background

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at http://ir.washtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements". We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the SEC, in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following: the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credits losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; volatility in national and international financial markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits; reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under administration; decreases in the value of securities and other assets; reductions in loan demand; changes in loan collectability, increases in defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the size and nature of our competition; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; reputational risk relating to our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; and changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Assets:









Cash and due from banks $166,960

$194,143

$204,113

$215,601

$178,678

Short-term investments 3,783

8,125

7,902

7,739

6,591

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 77,450

61,614

68,095

43,997

49,751

Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 948,094

894,571

913,850

938,446

917,392

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 24,772

30,285

37,469

50,017

53,576

Loans:









Total loans 4,194,666

4,195,990

4,282,047

4,287,641

4,090,396

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans 42,137

44,106

42,645

41,441

39,665

Net loans 4,152,529

4,151,884

4,239,402

4,246,200

4,050,731

Premises and equipment, net 28,953

28,870

27,711

28,067

28,543

Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,761

29,521

29,861

27,022

26,098

Investment in bank-owned life insurance 84,749

84,193

83,623

83,056

83,053

Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 6,079

6,305

6,530

6,759

6,988

Other assets 133,350

159,749

167,327

166,147

155,669

Total assets $5,719,389

$5,713,169

$5,849,792

$5,876,960

$5,620,979

Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing deposits $932,999

$832,287

$840,444

$815,770

$622,893

Interest-bearing deposits 3,616,143

3,546,066

3,445,249

3,285,666

3,083,421

Total deposits 4,549,142

4,378,353

4,285,693

4,101,436

3,706,314

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 466,912

593,859

713,868

1,005,051

1,198,534

Payment Protection Program Lending Facility —

—

105,746

38,900

—

Junior subordinated debentures 22,681

22,681

22,681

22,681

22,681

Operating lease liabilities 30,974

31,717

32,012

29,125

28,184

Other liabilities 116,081

152,364

162,099

159,604

156,669

Total liabilities 5,185,790

5,178,974

5,322,099

5,356,797

5,112,382

Shareholders' Equity:









Common stock 1,085

1,085

1,085

1,085

1,085

Paid-in capital 124,882

125,610

124,768

123,684

123,167

Retained earnings 429,598

418,246

408,773

399,386

387,243

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (20,006)

(7,391)

(3,403)

(462)

929

Treasury stock, at cost (1,960)

(3,355)

(3,530)

(3,530)

(3,827)

Total shareholders' equity 533,599

534,195

527,693

520,163

508,597

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,719,389

$5,713,169

$5,849,792

$5,876,960

$5,620,979



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Interest income:









Interest and fees on loans $34,159

$34,487

$34,925

$36,005

$40,008

Interest on mortgage loans held for sale 441

569

468

440

285

Taxable interest on debt securities 3,242

3,869

4,870

5,477

5,834

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 133

414

532

654

640

Other interest income 33

35

39

36

349

Total interest and dividend income 38,008

39,374

40,834

42,612

47,116

Interest expense:









Deposits 3,663

4,632

5,532

7,112

8,536

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,380

2,305

3,354

4,382

5,765

Junior subordinated debentures 94

122

135

171

213

Other interest expense —

72

159

2

—

Total interest expense 5,137

7,131

9,180

11,667

14,514

Net interest income 32,871

32,243

31,654

30,945

32,602

Provision for credit losses (2,000)

1,781

1,325

2,200

7,036

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 34,871

30,462

30,329

28,745

25,566

Noninterest income:









Wealth management revenues 9,895

9,206

8,954

8,605

8,689

Mortgage banking revenues 11,927

14,077

12,353

14,851

6,096

Card interchange fees 1,133

1,148

1,161

1,031

947

Service charges on deposit accounts 609

767

598

517

860

Loan related derivative income 467

173

1,264

99

2,455

Income from bank-owned life insurance 556

569

567

791

564

Other income 1,387

1,787

571

426

316

Total noninterest income 25,974

27,727

25,468

26,320

19,927

Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits 21,527

22,075

21,892

19,464

19,468

Outsourced services 3,200

2,950

3,160

2,784

3,000

Net occupancy 2,128

2,083

2,012

1,909

2,019

Equipment 994

1,025

934

895

977

Legal, audit and professional fees 597

1,014

1,252

659

822

FDIC deposit insurance costs 345

330

392

674

422

Advertising and promotion 222

640

384

186

259

Amortization of intangibles 226

226

228

230

230

Debt prepayment penalties 3,335

1,413

—

—

—

Other expenses 2,139

2,353

2,090

1,677

3,256

Total noninterest expense 34,713

34,109

32,344

28,478

30,453

Income before income taxes 26,132

24,080

23,453

26,587

15,040

Income tax expense 5,661

5,514

5,131

5,547

3,139

Net income $20,471

$18,566

$18,322

$21,040

$11,901













Net income available to common shareholders $20,415

$18,524

$18,285

$21,000

$11,869













Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic 17,275

17,264

17,260

17,257

17,345

Diluted 17,431

17,360

17,317

17,292

17,441

Earnings per common share:









Basic $1.18

$1.07

$1.06

$1.22

$0.68

Diluted $1.17

$1.07

$1.06

$1.21

$0.68













Cash dividends declared per share $0.52

$0.52

$0.51

$0.51

$0.51



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Share and Equity Related Data:









Book value per share $30.83

$30.94

$30.57

$30.14

$29.48

Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $26.79

$26.87

$26.49

$26.04

$25.37

Market value per share $51.63

$44.80

$30.66

$32.75

$36.56

Shares issued at end of period 17,363

17,363

17,363

17,363

17,363

Shares outstanding at end of period 17,306

17,265

17,260

17,260

17,252













Capital Ratios (2):









Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.99 % 12.61 % 12.23 % 11.95 % 11.62 % Total risk-based capital 13.85 % 13.51 % 13.09 % 12.78 % 12.42 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.11 % 8.95 % 8.77 % 8.42 % 8.77 % Common equity tier 1 12.43 % 12.06 % 11.69 % 11.40 % 11.08 %











Balance Sheet Ratios:









Equity to assets 9.33 % 9.35 % 9.02 % 8.85 % 9.05 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 8.21 % 8.22 % 7.91 % 7.74 % 7.89 % Loans to deposits (3) 93.0 % 96.2 % 100.5 % 104.6 % 110.6 %









For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Performance Ratios (4):









Net interest margin (5) 2.51 % 2.39 % 2.31 % 2.31 % 2.61 % Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets) 1.45 % 1.28 % 1.24 % 1.46 % 0.89 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 1.47 % 1.30 % 1.26 % 1.48 % 0.90 % Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders

divided by average equity) 15.55 % 13.96 % 13.99 % 16.51 % 9.49 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1) 17.91 % 16.10 % 16.19 % 19.15 % 11.05 % Efficiency ratio (6) 59.0 % 56.9 % 56.6 % 49.7 % 58.0 %

(1) See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document. (2) Estimated for March 31, 2021 and actuals for prior periods. (3) Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits. (4) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period. (5) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets. (6) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Wealth Management Results









Wealth Management Revenues:









Asset-based revenues $9,583

$9,066

$8,786

$8,156

$8,355

Transaction-based revenues 312

140

168

449

334

Total wealth management revenues $9,895

$9,206

$8,954

$8,605

$8,689













Assets Under Administration (AUA):









Balance at beginning of period $6,866,737

$6,395,652

$6,138,845

$5,337,733

$6,235,801

Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income 208,953

540,189

335,209

671,602

(772,735)

Net client asset (outflows) inflows (26,464)

(69,104)

(78,402)

129,510

(125,333)

Balance at end of period $7,049,226

$6,866,737

$6,395,652

$6,138,845

$5,337,733













Percentage of AUA that are managed assets 91%

91%

90%

90%

89%













Mortgage Banking Results









Mortgage Banking Revenues:









Realized gains on loan sales, net (1) $13,745

$13,394

$14,280

$10,646

$3,688

Unrealized (losses) gains, net (2) (1,888)

813

(1,555)

4,415

2,325

Loan servicing fee income, net (3) 70

(130)

(372)

(210)

83

Total mortgage banking revenues $11,927

$14,077

$12,353

$14,851

$6,096













Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:









Originations for retention in portfolio (4) $131,791

$134,002

$132,726

$126,894

$108,498

Originations for sale to secondary market (5) 309,325

312,226

377,137

299,321

183,222

Total mortgage loan originations $441,116

$446,228

$509,863

$426,215

$291,720













Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:









Sold with servicing rights retained $226,645

$240,104

$317,920

$246,945

$44,498

Sold with servicing rights released (5) 65,374

78,072

36,250

58,279

117,693

Total mortgage loans sold $292,019

$318,176

$354,170

$305,224

$162,191



(1) Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments. (2) Represents fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. (3) Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments. (4) Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans. (5) Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Loans:









Commercial real estate (1) $1,618,540

$1,633,024

$1,665,745

$1,630,998

$1,618,020

Commercial & industrial 840,585

817,408

822,269

852,445

655,157

Total commercial 2,459,125

2,450,432

2,488,014

2,483,443

2,273,177













Residential real estate (2) 1,457,490

1,467,312

1,506,726

1,508,223

1,510,472













Home equity 256,799

259,185

268,551

277,632

287,134

Other 21,252

19,061

18,756

18,343

19,613

Total consumer 278,051

278,246

287,307

295,975

306,747

Total loans $4,194,666

$4,195,990

$4,282,047

$4,287,641

$4,090,396



(1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans

secured by income producing property. (2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Count Balance % of Total

Count Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:













Multi-family dwelling 135

$506,813

31 %

137

$524,874

32 % Retail 131

345,679

21



136

339,569

21

Office 74

292,087

18



73

290,756

18

Hospitality 39

168,094

10



40

157,720

10

Healthcare 15

116,779

7



15

109,321

7

Industrial and warehouse 23

77,537

5



28

97,055

6

Commercial mixed use 20

41,702

3



22

42,405

3

Other 37

69,849

5



38

71,324

3

Commercial real estate loans 474

$1,618,540

100 %

489

$1,633,024

100 %















Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:













Healthcare and social assistance 299

$196,555

23 %

253

$200,217

24 % Manufacturing 161

89,118

11



146

88,802

11

Owner occupied and other real estate 277

76,704

9



268

74,309

9

Accommodation and food services 359

69,380

8



271

47,020

6

Educational services 65

67,694

8



53

64,969

8

Retail 201

57,128

7



192

63,895

8

Professional, scientific and technical 277

39,957

5



265

39,295

5

Finance and insurance 90

31,185

4



106

26,244

3

Entertainment and recreation 112

30,241

4



91

29,415

4

Information 36

29,005

3



32

28,394

3

Transportation and warehousing 46

23,727

3



42

24,061

3

Public administration 24

19,700

2



26

23,319

3

Other 919

110,191

13



772

107,468

13

Commercial & industrial loans 2,866

$840,585

100 %

2,517

$817,408

100 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

















March 31, 2021

April 16, 2021

Count Balance % of Outstanding Balance, excl PPP loans (1)

Count Balance % of Outstanding Balance, excl PPP loans (1) Loan Deferments by Portfolio:













Commercial Real Estate Deferments by Segment:













Hospitality 16

$69,406

41 %

12

$51,357

31 % Retail 3

20,600

6



3

20,600

6

Healthcare 1

18,345

16



1

18,385

16

Office 1

1,833

1



1

1,833

1

Other 7

27,749

40



7

27,749

40

Subtotal - commercial real estate deferments 28

137,933

9



24

119,924

7

Commercial & Industrial Deferments by Segment:













Healthcare and social assistance 5

19,855

13



3

12,949

9

Transportation and warehousing 3

814

4



—

—

—

Entertainment and recreation 2

424

2



—

—

—

Owner occupied and other real estate 1

326

1



—

—

—

Accommodation and food services 1

304

1



1

304

1

Other 5

7,693

12



—

—

—

Subtotal - commercial & industrial deferments 17

29,416

5



4

13,253

2

Total commercial deferments 45

167,349

8



28

133,177

6

Residential real estate deferments 38

23,350

2



26

15,813

1

Consumer deferments 5

687

—



5

687

—

Total loan deferments 88

$191,386

5 %

59

$149,677

4 %

(1) Percent of respective outstanding portfolio segment balance, excluding PPP loans, as of March 31, 2021.



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Count Balance % of Total

Count Balance % of Total PPP Loans By Industry:













Accommodation and food services 299

$46,873

21 %

209

$23,678

12 % Healthcare and social assistance 224

44,902

20



173

47,354

24

Manufacturing 100

22,564

10



89

23,321

12

Professional, scientific and technical 235

21,444

9



220

20,031

10

Retail 143

12,209

5



134

12,107

6

Educational services 43

11,243

5



32

9,681

5

Owner occupied and other real estate 123

9,658

4



115

9,241

5

Entertainment and recreation 85

4,797

2



61

3,386

2

Information 24

3,325

1



20

2,478

1

Transportation and warehousing 23

2,088

1



21

2,059

1

Finance and insurance 37

1,102

—



55

2,000

1

Public administration 5

421

—



4

483

—

Other 724

47,957

22



573

43,961

21

Total PPP loans (included in the commercial & industrial loan portfolio) 2,065

$228,583

100 %

1,706

$199,780

100 %















Average PPP loan size

$111







$117



Net unamortized fees on PPP loans

$5,747







$3,893





Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Balance % of Total

Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Connecticut $641,757

40 %

$649,919

40 % Massachusetts 456,379

28



468,947

29

Rhode Island 435,779

27



431,133

26

Subtotal 1,533,915

95



1,549,999

95

All other states 84,625

5



83,025

5

Total commercial real estate loans $1,618,540

100 %

$1,633,024

100 %











Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Massachusetts $985,925

68 %

$994,800

68 % Rhode Island 332,846

23



331,713

23

Connecticut 117,068

8



122,102

8

Subtotal 1,435,839

99



1,448,615

99

All other states 21,651

1



18,697

1

Total residential real estate loans $1,457,490

100 %

$1,467,312

100 %



Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $932,999

$832,287

$840,444

$815,770

$622,893

Interest-bearing demand deposits 171,571

174,290

170,198

158,343

178,391

NOW accounts 745,376

698,706

644,909

617,792

528,650

Money market accounts 950,413

910,167

877,536

834,954

784,893

Savings accounts 511,759

466,507

439,383

417,195

382,509

Time deposits (in-market) 701,524

704,855

729,058

728,801

776,992

In-market deposits 4,013,642

3,786,812

3,701,528

3,572,855

3,274,328

Wholesale brokered time deposits 535,500

591,541

584,165

528,581

431,986

Total deposits $4,549,142

$4,378,353

$4,285,693

$4,101,436

$3,706,314



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.32 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.37 % 0.44 % Total past due loans to total loans 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.24 % 0.34 % 0.40 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 324.56 % 334.21 % 289.31 % 258.73 % 221.37 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.00 % 1.05 % 1.00 % 0.97 % 0.97 %











Nonperforming Assets:









Commercial real estate $—

$—

$431

$431

$450

Commercial & industrial —

—

—

—

290

Total commercial —

—

431

431

740

Residential real estate 11,748

11,981

12,792

13,850

15,423

Home equity 1,147

1,128

1,429

1,648

1,667

Other consumer 88

88

88

88

88

Total consumer 1,235

1,216

1,517

1,736

1,755

Total nonaccrual loans 12,983

13,197

14,740

16,017

17,918

Other real estate owned —

—

—

—

28

Total nonperforming assets $12,983

$13,197

$14,740

$16,017

$17,946













Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):









Commercial real estate $—

$265

$431

$431

$1,275

Commercial & industrial 1

3

21

3

310

Total commercial 1

268

452

434

1,585

Residential real estate 9,661

10,339

8,081

12,499

12,293

Home equity 1,131

1,667

1,753

1,633

2,482

Other consumer 119

118

108

106

115

Total consumer 1,250

1,785

1,861

1,739

2,597

Total past due loans $10,912

$12,392

$10,394

$14,672

$16,475













Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $—

$—

$—

$—

$—

Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans $8,356

$8,521

$8,799

$10,553

$11,385













Troubled Debt Restructurings:









Accruing TDRs $12,358

$13,340

$5,709

$5,473

$373

Nonaccrual TDRs 1,935

2,345

2,894

998

490

Total TDRs $14,293

$15,685

$8,603

$6,471

$863



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Nonaccrual Loan Activity:









Balance at beginning of period $13,197

$14,740

$16,017

$17,918

$17,408

Additions to nonaccrual status 734

707

971

237

1,729

Loans returned to accruing status (3)

(1,112)

(1,623)

(154)

(393)

Loans charged-off (64)

(246)

(111)

(325)

(635)

Loans transferred to other real estate owned —

(285)

—

—

(28)

Payments, payoffs and other changes (881)

(607)

(514)

(1,659)

(163)

Balance at end of period $12,983

$13,197

$14,740

$16,017

$17,918













Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:









Balance at beginning of period $44,106

$42,645

$41,441

$39,665

$27,014

Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326) —

—

—

—

6,501

Provision for credit losses on loans (1) (1,951)

1,579

1,300

2,084

6,773

Charge-offs (64)

(245)

(111)

(326)

(635)

Recoveries 46

127

15

18

12

Balance at end of period $42,137

$44,106

$42,645

$41,441

$39,665













Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:







Balance at beginning of period $2,382

$2,180

$2,155

$2,039

$293

Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326) —

—

—

—

1,483

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1) (49)

202

25

116

263

Balance at end of period (2) $2,333

$2,382

$2,180

$2,155

$2,039

(1) Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.



For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):









Commercial real estate $—

$133

$—

$19

$153

Commercial & industrial 1

(12)

—

284

290

Total commercial 1

121

—

303

443

Residential real estate 17

(20)

99

—

—

Home equity (2)

9

(4)

(5)

172

Other consumer 2

8

1

10

8

Total consumer —

17

(3)

5

180

Total $18

$118

$96

$308

$623













Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) — % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.06 %

The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Quarter Change

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Assets:





















Cash, federal funds sold and short-term

investments $154,895

$33

0.09 %

$172,731

$35

0.08 %

($17,836)

($2)

0.01 % Mortgage loans held for sale 61,408

441

2.91



71,113

569

3.18



(9,705)

(128)

(0.27)

Taxable debt securities 915,864

3,242

1.44



892,112

3,869

1.73



23,752

(627)

(0.29)

FHLB stock 28,867

133

1.87



33,320

414

4.94



(4,453)

(281)

(3.07)

Commercial real estate 1,625,859

11,359

2.83



1,658,809

11,905

2.86



(32,950)

(546)

(0.03)

Commercial & industrial 839,740

7,866

3.80



818,611

7,174

3.49



21,129

692

0.31

Total commercial 2,465,599

19,225

3.16



2,477,420

19,079

3.06



(11,821)

146

0.10

Residential real estate 1,454,323

12,817

3.57



1,475,699

13,206

3.56



(21,376)

(389)

0.01

Home equity 257,733

2,122

3.34



264,811

2,229

3.35



(7,078)

(107)

(0.01)

Other 20,106

241

4.86



18,209

226

4.94



1,897

15

(0.08)

Total consumer 277,839

2,363

3.45



283,020

2,455

3.45



(5,181)

(92)

—

Total loans 4,197,761

34,405

3.32



4,236,139

34,740

3.26



(38,378)

(335)

0.06

Total interest-earning assets 5,358,795

38,254

2.90



5,405,415

39,627

2.92



(46,620)

(1,373)

(0.02)

Noninterest-earning assets 353,136







362,848







(9,712)





Total assets $5,711,931







$5,768,263







($56,332)





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $183,989

$96

0.21 %

$161,664

$81

0.20 %

$22,325

$15

0.01 % NOW accounts 697,964

102

0.06



664,055

115

0.07



33,909

(13)

(0.01)

Money market accounts 909,890

714

0.32



903,607

963

0.42



6,283

(249)

(0.10)

Savings accounts 489,851

69

0.06



455,933

70

0.06



33,918

(1)

—

Time deposits (in-market) 703,580

2,238

1.29



711,838

2,566

1.43



(8,258)

(328)

(0.14)

Total interest-bearing in-market deposits 2,985,274

3,219

0.44



2,897,097

3,795

0.52



88,177

(576)

(0.08)

Wholesale brokered time deposits 579,149

444

0.31



589,272

837

0.57



(10,123)

(393)

(0.26)

Total interest-bearing deposits 3,564,423

3,663

0.42



3,486,369

4,632

0.53



78,054

(969)

(0.11)

FHLB advances 542,684

1,380

1.03



634,081

2,305

1.45



(91,397)

(925)

(0.42)

Junior subordinated debentures 22,681

94

1.68



22,681

122

2.14



—

(28)

(0.46)

PPPLF borrowings —

—

—



81,858

72

0.35



(81,858)

(72)

(0.35)

Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,129,788

5,137

0.50



4,224,989

7,131

0.67



(95,201)

(1,994)

(0.17)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 890,628







838,713







51,915





Other liabilities 159,244







176,592







(17,348)





Shareholders' equity 532,271







527,969







4,302





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,711,931







$5,768,263







($56,332)





Net interest income (FTE)

$33,117







$32,496







$621



Interest rate spread



2.40 %





2.25 %





0.15 % Net interest margin



2.51 %





2.39 %





0.12 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Quarter

Change Commercial loans $246 $253 ($7) Total $246 $253 ($7)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Tangible Book Value per Share:









Total shareholders' equity, as reported $533,599

$534,195

$527,693

$520,163

$508,597

Less:









Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 6,079

6,305

6,530

6,759

6,988

Total tangible shareholders' equity $463,611

$463,981

$457,254

$449,495

$437,700













Shares outstanding, as reported 17,306

17,265

17,260

17,260

17,252













Book value per share - GAAP $30.83

$30.94

$30.57

$30.14

$29.48

Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $26.79

$26.87

$26.49

$26.04

$25.37













Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:









Total tangible shareholders' equity $463,611

$463,981

$457,254

$449,495

$437,700













Total assets, as reported $5,719,389

$5,713,169

$5,849,792

$5,876,960

$5,620,979

Less:









Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 6,079

6,305

6,530

6,759

6,988

Total tangible assets $5,649,401

$5,642,955

$5,779,353

$5,806,292

$5,550,082













Equity to assets - GAAP 9.33 % 9.35 % 9.02 % 8.85 % 9.05 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 8.21 % 8.22 % 7.91 % 7.74 % 7.89 %





For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Return on Average Tangible Assets:









Net income, as reported $20,471

$18,566

$18,322

$21,040

$11,901













Total average assets, as reported $5,711,931

$5,768,263

$5,864,449

$5,789,692

$5,394,948

Less average balances of:









Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 6,189

6,414

6,641

6,871

7,100

Total average tangible assets $5,641,833

$5,697,940

$5,793,899

$5,718,912

$5,323,939













Return on average assets - GAAP 1.45 % 1.28 % 1.24 % 1.46 % 0.89 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP 1.47 % 1.30 % 1.26 % 1.48 % 0.90 %











Return on Average Tangible Equity:









Net income available to common shareholders, as reported $20,415

$18,524

$18,285

$21,000

$11,869













Total average equity, as reported $532,271

$527,969

$519,785

$511,751

$503,124

Less average balances of:









Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 6,189

6,414

6,641

6,871

7,100

Total average tangible equity $462,173

$457,646

$449,235

$440,971

$432,115













Return on average equity - GAAP 15.55 % 13.96 % 13.99 % 16.51 % 9.49 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP 17.91 % 16.10 % 16.19 % 19.15 % 11.05 %

