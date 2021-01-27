Washington Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced fourth quarter 2020 net income of $18.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.3 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, reported for the third quarter of 2020. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $69.8 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, compared to $69.1 million, or $3.96 per diluted share, reported for the prior year.

"Washington Trust reported strong earnings for 2020, a year marked by unprecedented challenges, disruption, and uncertainties," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our success was due to the spirit and resilience of our dedicated team of employees, who maintained high service levels and 'business as usual' operations during a major pandemic; the strength and stability of our balance sheet, which continued to provide a diverse stream of earnings during the most volatile of operating environments; and the loyalty and perseverance of our customers, who have trusted us to help them through these difficult times."

Selected financial highlights for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 include:

Returns on average equity and average assets for the fourth quarter were 13.96% and 1.28%, respectively, compared to 13.99% and 1.24%, respectively, in the preceding quarter. Full-year returns on average equity and average assets for 2020 were 13.51% and 1.22%, respectively, compared to 14.34% and 1.34%, respectively, in the prior year.

Mortgage banking revenues amounted to $14.1 million for the fourth quarter and totaled a record $47.4 million for the year. Full-year 2020 mortgage banking revenues were up by $32.6 million , or 220%, from a year ago. The volume of both mortgage originations and sales reached record highs in 2020.

for the fourth quarter and totaled a record for the year. Full-year 2020 mortgage banking revenues were up by , or 220%, from a year ago. The volume of both mortgage originations and sales reached record highs in 2020. Wealth management revenues were $9.2 million for the fourth quarter, up by $252 thousand , or 3%, from the preceding quarter. Wealth management assets under administration ("AUA") amounted to a record $6.9 billion at December 31, 2020 .

for the fourth quarter, up by , or 3%, from the preceding quarter. Wealth management assets under administration ("AUA") amounted to a record at . Total loans amounted to $4.2 billion , up by $303.0 million , or 8%, from a year ago, largely due to origination of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in 2020.

, up by , or 8%, from a year ago, largely due to origination of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in 2020. In-market deposits (total deposits less out-of-market wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $3.8 billion at December 31, 2020 , up by $573 million , or 18%, from a year ago.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $32.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $589 thousand, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin was 2.39% for the fourth quarter, up by 8 basis points from the the preceding quarter. Both net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from $423 thousand, or 3 basis points, of accelerated net deferred fee amortization associated with PPP loans that were forgiven by the Small Business Association ("SBA") in the fourth quarter of 2020. Linked quarter changes included:

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $82 million , largely due to a decrease of $71 million in average loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter was 2.92%, down by 6 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market interest rates.

, largely due to a decrease of in average loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter was 2.92%, down by 6 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market interest rates. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $90 million , resulting from a decrease of $199 million in average wholesale funding balances, partially offset by an increase of $110 million in average in-market deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 0.67%, down by 18 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market interest rates.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $27.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $2.3 million, or 9%, from the third quarter of 2020. Included in other noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a gain of $1.4 million associated with the sale of our limited partnership interest in a low-income housing tax credit investment. Excluding this gain, noninterest income totaled $26.3 million, up by $859 thousand, or 3%, from the third quarter of 2020. Other linked quarter changes included:

Mortgage banking revenues totaled $14.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $1.7 million , or 14%, from the third quarter of 2020, with a decrease in realized gains offset by an increase in unrealized gains. Net realized gains decreased on a linked quarter basis, reflecting lower sales volume partially offset by a higher sales yield. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $318 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, down by $36 million , or 10%, from the preceding quarter. Net unrealized gains increased on a linked quarter basis, reflecting an increase in the fair value of mortgage loan commitments as of December 31, 2020 .



Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $252 thousand , or 3%, on a linked quarter basis due to an increase in asset-based revenues of $280 thousand , or 3%.





for the fourth quarter of 2020, up by , or 14%, from the third quarter of 2020, with a decrease in realized gains offset by an increase in unrealized gains. Net realized gains decreased on a linked quarter basis, reflecting lower sales volume partially offset by a higher sales yield. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to in the fourth quarter of 2020, down by , or 10%, from the preceding quarter. Net unrealized gains increased on a linked quarter basis, reflecting an increase in the fair value of mortgage loan commitments as of . Wealth management revenues amounted to in the fourth quarter of 2020, up by , or 3%, on a linked quarter basis due to an increase in asset-based revenues of , or 3%. Wealth management AUA amounted to $6.9 billion at December 31, 2020, up by $471 million, or 7%, from September 30, 2020. The increase reflected net investment appreciation of $540 million , partially offset by net client asset outflows of $69 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The average balance of AUA for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by approximately $213 million , or 3%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.





at December 31, 2020, up by $471 million, or 7%, from September 30, 2020. The increase reflected net investment appreciation of , partially offset by net client asset outflows of $69 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The average balance of AUA for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by approximately , or 3%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter. Loan related derivative income totaled $173 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2020, down by $1.1 million from the preceding quarter, reflecting lower volume of commercial borrower interest rate swap transactions.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $34.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $1.8 million, or 5%, from the third quarter of 2020. Included in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was debt prepayment penalty expense of $1.4 million, resulting from paying off higher-yielding FHLB advances in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding the debt prepayment penalty expense, noninterest expense totaled $32.7 million, up by $352 thousand, or 1%, from the third quarter of 2020.

Salaries and employee benefits expense, our largest noninterest expense, amounted to $22.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $183 thousand, or 1%, from the preceding quarter. The remaining increase in noninterest expense reflects modest changes across a variety of other noninterest expense categories, including outsourced services, legal, audit and professional fees, advertising and promotion and other expenses.

Income Tax

Income tax expense totaled $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $383 thousand from the preceding quarter, largely due to a higher level of pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 22.9%, compared to 21.9% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2021 effective tax rate to be approximately 22.0%.

Investment Securities

The securities portfolio totaled $895 million at December 31, 2020, down by $19 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2020, due to routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities and calls of debt securities. These decreases were partially offset by purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored debt securities, including mortgage-backed securities. Fourth quarter 2020 purchases totaled $142 million, with a weighted average yield of 1.64%. Securities represented 16% of total assets at both December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

Loans

Total loans amounted to $4.2 billion at December 31, 2020, down by $86 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Commercial loans decreased by $38 million , or 2%, from September 30, 2020 . In the fourth quarter of 2020, payoffs and pay-downs amounted to approximately $105 million and included $18 million of PPP loans that were forgiven by the SBA.

, or 2%, from . In the fourth quarter of 2020, payoffs and pay-downs amounted to approximately and included of PPP loans that were forgiven by the SBA. Residential real estate loans decreased by $39 million , or 3%, from September 30, 2020 , reflecting increased payoff and refinancing activity.

, or 3%, from , reflecting increased payoff and refinancing activity. The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $9 million , or 3%, from the balance at September 30, 2020 .

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits amounted to $4.4 billion at December 31, 2020, up by $93 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Included in total deposits are out-of-market wholesale brokered time deposits, which increased by $7 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2020. Excluding wholesale brokered time deposits, in-market deposits at December 31, 2020 were up by $85 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances totaled $594 million at December 31, 2020, down by $120 million from September 30, 2020. There were no Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") borrowings outstanding at December 31, 2020, compared to $106 million at September 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets amounted to $13.2 million at December 31, 2020, down by $1.5 million from the end of the preceding quarter. Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $13.2 million, or 0.31% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $14.7 million, or 0.34% of total loans, at September 30, 2020.

Total past due loans amounted to $12.4 million, or 0.30% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $10.4 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The $2.0 million increase in past due loans was concentrated in residential real estate loans.

Total troubled debt restructured ("TDR") loans amounted to $15.7 million as of December 31, 2020, up by $7.1 million from September 30, 2020, largely due to restructurings of two commercial and industrial loan relationships that did not qualify for TDR accounting relief.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $44.1 million, or 1.05% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $42.6 million, or 1.00% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $2.4 million at December 31, 2020 as compared to $2.2 million, at September 30, 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, a provision for credit losses of $1.8 million was charged to earnings, compared to $1.3 million in the preceding quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2020, net charge-offs of $118 thousand were recognized, compared to $96 thousand in the preceding quarter.

Capital and Dividends

Total shareholders' equity was $534.2 million at December 31, 2020, up by $6.5 million from September 30, 2020. This increase included net income of $18.6 million, which was partially offset by $9.1 million in dividend declarations and a charge of $3.9 million to the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity associated with the annual remeasurement of pension plan liabilities. This charge was largely due to a decline in the discount rate used to measure the present value of pension plan liabilities as a result of a reduction in market interest rates in 2020.

Capital levels at December 31, 2020 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.51% at December 31, 2020, compared to 13.09% at September 30, 2020.

Book value per share amounted to $30.94 at December 31, 2020, compared to $30.57 at September 30, 2020.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 52 cents per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 1 cent per share from the preceding quarter. The dividend was paid on January 8, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 4, 2021.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Assets:









Cash and due from banks $194,143

$204,113

$215,601

$178,678

$132,193

Short-term investments 8,125

7,902

7,739

6,591

6,262

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 61,614

68,095

43,997

49,751

27,833

Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 894,571

913,850

938,446

917,392

899,490

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 30,285

37,469

50,017

53,576

50,853

Loans:









Total loans 4,195,990

4,282,047

4,287,641

4,090,396

3,892,999

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans 44,106

42,645

41,441

39,665

27,014

Net loans 4,151,884

4,239,402

4,246,200

4,050,731

3,865,985

Premises and equipment, net 28,870

27,711

28,067

28,543

28,700

Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,521

29,861

27,022

26,098

26,792

Investment in bank-owned life insurance 84,193

83,623

83,056

83,053

82,490

Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 6,305

6,530

6,759

6,988

7,218

Other assets 159,749

167,327

166,147

155,669

100,934

Total assets $5,713,169

$5,849,792

$5,876,960

$5,620,979

$5,292,659

Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing deposits $832,287

$840,444

$815,770

$622,893

$609,924

Interest-bearing deposits 3,546,066

3,445,249

3,285,666

3,083,421

2,888,958

Total deposits 4,378,353

4,285,693

4,101,436

3,706,314

3,498,882

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 593,859

713,868

1,005,051

1,198,534

1,141,464

Payment Protection Program Lending Facility —

105,746

38,900

—

—

Junior subordinated debentures 22,681

22,681

22,681

22,681

22,681

Operating lease liabilities 31,717

32,012

29,125

28,184

28,861

Other liabilities 152,364

162,099

159,604

156,669

97,279

Total liabilities 5,178,974

5,322,099

5,356,797

5,112,382

4,789,167

Shareholders' Equity:









Common stock 1,085

1,085

1,085

1,085

1,085

Paid-in capital 125,610

124,768

123,684

123,167

123,281

Retained earnings 418,246

408,773

399,386

387,243

390,363

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7,391)

(3,403)

(462)

929

(11,237)

Treasury stock, at cost (3,355)

(3,530)

(3,530)

(3,827)

—

Total shareholders' equity 534,195

527,693

520,163

508,597

503,492

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,713,169

$5,849,792

$5,876,960

$5,620,979

$5,292,659



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans $34,487

$34,925

$36,005

$40,008

$40,079



$145,425

$165,519

Interest on mortgage loans held for sale 569

468

440

285

359



1,762

1,237

Taxable interest on debt securities 3,869

4,870

5,477

5,834

5,817



20,050

26,367

Nontaxable interest on debt securities —

—

—

—

—



—

18

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 414

532

654

640

693



2,240

2,855

Other interest income 35

39

36

349

435



459

1,667

Total interest and dividend income 39,374

40,834

42,612

47,116

47,383



169,936

197,663

Interest expense:















Deposits 4,632

5,532

7,112

8,536

9,144



25,812

37,101

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,305

3,354

4,382

5,765

6,015



15,806

26,168

Junior subordinated debentures 122

135

171

213

230



641

980

Other interest expense 72

159

2

—

—



233

—

Total interest expense 7,131

9,180

11,667

14,514

15,389



42,492

64,249

Net interest income 32,243

31,654

30,945

32,602

31,994



127,444

133,414

Provision for credit losses 1,781

1,325

2,200

7,036

—



12,342

1,575

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 30,462

30,329

28,745

25,566

31,994



115,102

131,839

Noninterest income:















Wealth management revenues 9,206

8,954

8,605

8,689

8,894



35,454

36,848

Mortgage banking revenues 14,077

12,353

14,851

6,096

3,669



47,377

14,795

Card interchange fees 1,148

1,161

1,031

947

1,100



4,287

4,214

Service charges on deposit accounts 767

598

517

860

941



2,742

3,684

Loan related derivative income 173

1,264

99

2,455

1,116



3,991

3,993

Income from bank-owned life insurance 569

567

791

564

570



2,491

2,354

Net realized gains (losses) on securities —

—

—

—

27



—

(53)

Other income 1,787

571

426

316

301



3,100

1,245

Total noninterest income 27,727

25,468

26,320

19,927

16,618



99,442

67,080

Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits 22,075

21,892

19,464

19,468

18,374



82,899

72,761

Outsourced services 2,950

3,160

2,784

3,000

2,752



11,894

10,598

Net occupancy 2,083

2,012

1,909

2,019

1,986



8,023

7,821

Equipment 1,025

934

895

977

996



3,831

4,081

Legal, audit and professional fees 1,014

1,252

659

822

692



3,747

2,535

FDIC deposit insurance costs 330

392

674

422

109



1,818

618

Advertising and promotion 640

384

186

259

402



1,469

1,534

Amortization of intangibles 226

228

230

230

229



914

943

Debt prepayment penalties 1,413

—

—

—

—



1,413

—

Other expenses 2,353

2,090

1,677

3,256

3,215



9,376

9,849

Total noninterest expense 34,109

32,344

28,478

30,453

28,755



125,384

110,740

Income before income taxes 24,080

23,453

26,587

15,040

19,857



89,160

88,179

Income tax expense 5,514

5,131

5,547

3,139

4,321



19,331

19,061

Net income $18,566

$18,322

$21,040

$11,901

$15,536



$69,829

$69,118



















Net income available to common shareholders $18,524

$18,285

$21,000

$11,869

$15,502



$69,678

$68,979



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic 17,264

17,260

17,257

17,345

17,351



17,282

17,331

Diluted 17,360

17,317

17,292

17,441

17,436



17,402

17,414

Earnings per common share:















Basic $1.07

$1.06

$1.22

$0.68

$0.89



$4.03

$3.98

Diluted $1.07

$1.06

$1.21

$0.68

$0.89



$4.00

$3.96



















Cash dividends declared per share $0.52

$0.51

$0.51

$0.51

$0.51



$2.05

$2.00



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Share and Equity Related Data:









Book value per share $30.94

$30.57

$30.14

$29.48

$29.00

Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $26.87

$26.49

$26.04

$25.37

$24.90

Market value per share $44.80

$30.66

$32.75

$36.56

$53.79

Shares issued at end of period 17,363

17,363

17,363

17,363

17,363

Shares outstanding at end of period 17,265

17,260

17,260

17,252

17,363













Capital Ratios (2):









Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.61 % 12.23 % 11.95 % 11.62 % 12.23 % Total risk-based capital 13.51 % 13.09 % 12.78 % 12.42 % 12.94 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.95 % 8.77 % 8.42 % 8.77 % 9.04 % Common equity tier 1 12.06 % 11.69 % 11.40 % 11.08 % 11.65 %











Balance Sheet Ratios:









Equity to assets 9.35 % 9.02 % 8.85 % 9.05 % 9.51 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 8.22 % 7.91 % 7.74 % 7.89 % 8.28 % Loans to deposits (3) 96.2 % 100.5 % 104.6 % 110.6 % 111.3 %







For the Twelve Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended



Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Performance Ratios (4):















Net interest margin (5) 2.39 % 2.31 % 2.31 % 2.61 % 2.61 %

2.40 % 2.77 % Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets) 1.28 % 1.24 % 1.46 % 0.89 % 1.18 %

1.22 % 1.34 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 1.30 % 1.26 % 1.48 % 0.90 % 1.20 %

1.24 % 1.36 % Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity) 13.96 % 13.99 % 16.51 % 9.49 % 12.24 %

13.51 % 14.34 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1) 16.10 % 16.19 % 19.15 % 11.05 % 14.26 %

15.66 % 16.85 % Efficiency ratio (6) 56.9 % 56.6 % 49.7 % 58.0 % 59.2 %

55.3 % 55.2 %





(1) See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document. (2) Estimated for December 31, 2020 and actuals for prior periods. (3) Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits. (4) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period. (5) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets. (6) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Wealth Management Results















Wealth Management Revenues:















Asset-based revenues $9,066

$8,786

$8,156

$8,355

$8,731



$34,363

$35,806

Transaction-based revenues 140

168

449

334

163



1,091

1,042

Total wealth management revenues $9,206

$8,954

$8,605

$8,689

$8,894



$35,454

$36,848



















Assets Under Administration (AUA):















Balance at beginning of period $6,395,652

$6,138,845

$5,337,733

$6,235,801

$6,126,327



$6,235,801

$5,910,814

Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income 540,189

335,209

671,602

(772,735)

310,766



774,265

1,119,826

Net client asset inflows (outflows) (69,104)

(78,402)

129,510

(125,333)

(243,175)



(143,329)

(836,722)

Other (1) —

—

—

—

41,883



—

41,883

Balance at end of period $6,866,737

$6,395,652

$6,138,845

$5,337,733

$6,235,801



$6,866,737

$6,235,801



















Percentage of AUA that are managed assets 91% 90% 90% 89% 90%

91% 90%

















Mortgage Banking Results















Mortgage Banking Revenues:















Realized gains on loan sales, net (2) $13,394

$14,280

$10,646

$3,688

$4,608



$42,008

$13,978

Unrealized gains (losses), net (3) 813

(1,555)

4,415

2,325

(1,025)



5,998

354

Loan servicing fee income, net (4) (130)

(372)

(210)

83

86



(629)

463

Total mortgage banking revenues $14,077

$12,353

$14,851

$6,096

$3,669



$47,377

$14,795



















Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:















Originations for retention in portfolio $134,002

$132,726

$126,894

$108,498

$120,882



$502,120

$347,390

Originations for sale to secondary market (5) 312,226

377,137

299,321

183,222

160,175



1,171,906

598,103

Total mortgage loan originations $446,228

$509,863

$426,215

$291,720

$281,057



$1,674,026

$945,493



















Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:















Sold with servicing rights retained $240,104

$317,920

$246,945

$44,498

$42,612



$849,467

$96,160

Sold with servicing rights released (5) 78,072

36,250

58,279

117,693

134,091



290,294

495,012

Total mortgage loans sold $318,176

$354,170

$305,224

$162,191

$176,703



$1,139,761

$591,172







(1) Represents the classification of certain non-fee generating assets as AUA due to a reporting change in the fourth quarter of 2019. (2) Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments. (3) Represents fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. (4) Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments. (5) Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Loans:









Commercial real estate (1) $1,633,024

$1,665,745

$1,630,998

$1,618,020

$1,547,572

Commercial & industrial 817,408

822,269

852,445

655,157

585,289

Total commercial 2,450,432

2,488,014

2,483,443

2,273,177

2,132,861













Residential real estate (2) 1,467,312

1,506,726

1,508,223

1,510,472

1,449,090













Home equity 259,185

268,551

277,632

287,134

290,874

Other 19,061

18,756

18,343

19,613

20,174

Total consumer 278,246

287,307

295,975

306,747

311,048

Total loans $4,195,990

$4,282,047

$4,287,641

$4,090,396

$3,892,999







(1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property. (2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Count Balance % of Total

Count Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:













Multi-family dwelling 137

$524,874

32 %

123

$430,502

28 % Retail 136

339,569

21



110

314,661

20

Office 73

290,756

18



78

294,910

19

Hospitality 40

157,720

10



32

128,867

8

Healthcare 15

109,321

7



16

110,409

7

Industrial and warehouse 28

97,055

6



25

82,432

5

Commercial mixed use 22

42,405

2



48

73,895

5

Other 38

71,324

4



70

111,896

8

Commercial real estate loans 489

$1,633,024

100 %

502

$1,547,572

100 %















Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:













Healthcare and social assistance 253

$200,217

24 %

86

$138,857

24 % Manufacturing 146

88,802

11



65

53,561

9

Owner occupied and other real estate 268

74,309

9



157

46,033

8

Educational services 53

64,969

8



22

56,556

10

Retail 192

63,895

8



75

43,386

7

Accommodation and food services 271

47,020

6



64

16,562

3

Professional, scientific and technical 265

39,295

5



66

37,599

6

Entertainment and recreation 91

29,415

4



35

30,807

5

Information 32

28,394

3



11

22,162

4

Finance and insurance 106

26,244

3



57

28,501

5

Transportation and warehousing 42

24,061

3



23

20,960

4

Public administration 26

23,319

3



23

25,107

4

Other 772

107,468

13



225

65,198

11

Commercial & industrial loans 2,517

$817,408

100 %

909

$585,289

100 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

















December 31, 2020

January 21, 2021

Count Balance % of

Outstanding

Balance,

excl PPP

loans (1)

Count Balance % of

Outstanding

Balance,

excl PPP

loans (1) Loan Deferments by Portfolio:













Commercial Real Estate Deferments by Segment:













Hospitality 20

$83,073

53 %

16

$69,529

44 % Retail 5

39,781

12



3

20,600

6

Healthcare 2

22,305

20



2

22,345

20

Office 2

2,457

1



2

2,457

1

Commercial mixed use 1

637

2



—

—

—

Multi-family dwelling 1

364

—



1

364

—

Other 7

27,785

39



7

27,786

39

Subtotal - commercial real estate deferments 38

176,402

11



31

143,081

9

Commercial & Industrial Deferments by Segment:













Healthcare and social assistance 5

19,620

13



5

19,702

13

Accommodation and food services 2

2,889

12



2

2,889

12

Transportation and warehousing 4

1,120

5



4

1,120

5

Manufacturing 2

947

1



2

947

1

Entertainment and recreation 3

560

2



3

557

2

Owner occupied and other real estate 1

326

1



1

326

1

Other 4

7,673

12



4

7,676

12

Subtotal - commercial & industrial deferments 21

33,135

5



21

33,217

5

Total commercial deferments 59

209,537

9



52

176,298

8

Residential real estate deferments 66

34,049

2



52

26,404

2

Consumer deferments 11

1,110

—



10

715

—

Total loan deferments 136

$244,696

6 %

114

$203,417

5 %





(1) Percent of respective outstanding portfolio segment balance, excluding PPP loans, as of December 31, 2020.



December 31, 2020

Count Balance % of Total PPP Loans By Industry:





Healthcare and social assistance 173

$47,354

24 % Accommodation and food services 209

23,678

12

Manufacturing 89

23,321

12

Professional, scientific and technical 220

20,031

10

Retail 134

12,107

6

Educational services 32

9,681

5

Owner occupied and other real estate 115

9,241

5

Entertainment and recreation 61

3,386

2

Information 20

2,478

1

Transportation and warehousing 21

2,059

1

Finance and insurance 55

2,000

1

Public administration 4

483

—

Other 573

43,961

21

Total PPP loans (included in the commercial & industrial loan portfolio) 1,706

$199,780

100 %







Average PPP loan size

$117



Net unamortized fees on PPP loans

$3,893





Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Balance % of Total

Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Connecticut $649,919

40 %

$616,484

40 % Massachusetts 468,947

29



458,029

30

Rhode Island 431,133

26



394,929

25

Subtotal 1,549,999

95



1,469,442

95

All other states 83,025

5



78,130

5

Total commercial real estate loans $1,633,024

100 %

$1,547,572

100 %











Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Massachusetts $994,800

68 %

$932,726

64 % Rhode Island 331,713

23



356,392

25

Connecticut 122,102

8



140,574

10

Subtotal 1,448,615

99



1,429,692

99

All other states 18,697

1



19,398

1

Total residential real estate loans $1,467,312

100 %

$1,449,090

100 %



Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $832,287

$840,444

$815,770

$622,893

$609,924

Interest-bearing demand deposits 174,290

170,198

158,343

178,391

159,938

NOW accounts 698,706

644,909

617,792

528,650

520,295

Money market accounts 910,167

877,536

834,954

784,893

765,899

Savings accounts 466,507

439,383

417,195

382,509

373,503

Time deposits (in-market) 704,855

729,058

728,801

776,992

784,481

In-market deposits 3,786,812

3,701,528

3,572,855

3,274,328

3,214,040

Wholesale brokered time deposits 591,541

584,165

528,581

431,986

284,842

Total deposits $4,378,353

$4,285,693

$4,101,436

$3,706,314

$3,498,882



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.32 % 0.35 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.37 % 0.44 % 0.45 % Total past due loans to total loans 0.30 % 0.24 % 0.34 % 0.40 % 0.40 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 334.21 % 289.31 % 258.73 % 221.37 % 155.18 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.05 % 1.00 % 0.97 % 0.97 % 0.69 %











Nonperforming Assets:









Commercial real estate $—

$431

$431

$450

$603

Commercial & industrial —

—

—

290

657

Total commercial —

431

431

740

1,260

Residential real estate 11,981

12,792

13,850

15,423

14,297

Home equity 1,128

1,429

1,648

1,667

1,763

Other consumer 88

88

88

88

88

Total consumer 1,216

1,517

1,736

1,755

1,851

Total nonaccrual loans 13,197

14,740

16,017

17,918

17,408

Other real estate owned —

—

—

28

1,109

Total nonperforming assets $13,197

$14,740

$16,017

$17,946

$18,517













Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):









Commercial real estate $265

$431

$431

$1,275

$1,433

Commercial & industrial 3

21

3

310

1

Total commercial 268

452

434

1,585

1,434

Residential real estate 10,339

8,081

12,499

12,293

11,429

Home equity 1,667

1,753

1,633

2,482

2,696

Other consumer 118

108

106

115

130

Total consumer 1,785

1,861

1,739

2,597

2,826

Total past due loans $12,392

$10,394

$14,672

$16,475

$15,689













Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $—

$—

$—

$—

$—

Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans $8,521

$8,799

$10,553

$11,385

$11,477













Troubled Debt Restructurings:









Accruing TDRs $13,340

$5,709

$5,473

$373

$376

Nonaccrual TDRs 2,345

2,894

998

490

492

Total TDRs $15,685

$8,603

$6,471

$863

$868



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Nonaccrual Loan Activity:















Balance at beginning of period $14,740

$16,017

$17,918

$17,408

$14,902



$17,408

$11,707

Additions to nonaccrual status 707

971

237

1,729

2,766



3,644

11,982

Loans returned to accruing status (1,112)

(1,623)

(154)

(393)

—



(3,282)

(1,570)

Loans charged-off (246)

(111)

(325)

(635)

(132)



(1,317)

(2,020)

Loans transferred to other real estate owned (285)

—

—

(28)

—



(313)

(2,000)

Payments, payoffs and other changes (607)

(514)

(1,659)

(163)

(128)



(2,943)

(691)

Balance at end of period $13,197

$14,740

$16,017

$17,918

$17,408



$13,197

$17,408



















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:















Balance at beginning of period $42,645

$41,441

$39,665

$27,014

$26,997



$27,014

$27,072

Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326) —

—

—

6,501

—



6,501

—

Provision for credit losses on loans (1) 1,579

1,300

2,084

6,773

—



11,736

1,575

Charge-offs (245)

(111)

(326)

(635)

(132)



(1,317)

(2,020)

Recoveries 127

15

18

12

149



172

387

Balance at end of period $44,106

$42,645

$41,441

$39,665

$27,014



$44,106

$27,014



















Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:













Balance at beginning of period $2,180

$2,155

$2,039

$293

$317



$293

$293

Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326) —

—

—

1,483

—



1,483

—

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (2) 202

25

116

263

(24)



606

1,427

Balance at end of period (3) $2,382

$2,180

$2,155

$2,039

$293



$2,382

$1,720







(1) Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income for each period in 2020. For periods prior to 2020, included in other noninterest expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (3) Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):















Commercial real estate $133

$—

$19

$153

($44)



$305

$903

Commercial & industrial (12)

—

284

290

(15)



562

(147)

Total commercial 121

—

303

443

(59)



867

756

Residential real estate (20)

99

—

—

—



79

486

Home equity 9

(4)

(5)

172

17



172

318

Other consumer 8

1

10

8

25



27

73

Total consumer 17

(3)

5

180

42



199

391

Total $118

$96

$308

$623

($17)



$1,145

$1,633



















Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.06 % — %

0.03 % 0.04 %

The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Quarter Change

Average Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

Average Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

Average Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

Assets:





















Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments $172,731

$35

0.08 %

$168,106

$39

0.09 %

$4,625

($4)

(0.01) % Mortgage loans held for sale 71,113

569

3.18



61,043

468

3.05



10,070

101

0.13

Taxable debt securities 892,112

3,869

1.73



906,977

4,870

2.14



(14,865)

(1,001)

(0.41)

FHLB stock 33,320

414

4.94



43,839

532

4.83



(10,519)

(118)

0.11

Commercial real estate 1,658,809

11,905

2.86



1,652,136

11,649

2.81



6,673

256

0.05

Commercial & industrial 818,611

7,174

3.49



849,452

6,920

3.24



(30,841)

254

0.25

Total commercial 2,477,420

19,079

3.06



2,501,588

18,569

2.95



(24,168)

510

0.11

Residential real estate 1,475,699

13,206

3.56



1,510,621

14,047

3.70



(34,922)

(841)

(0.14)

Home equity 264,811

2,229

3.35



276,221

2,320

3.34



(11,410)

(91)

0.01

Other 18,209

226

4.94



18,706

237

5.04



(497)

(11)

(0.10)

Total consumer 283,020

2,455

3.45



294,927

2,557

3.45



(11,907)

(102)

—

Total loans 4,236,139

34,740

3.26



4,307,136

35,173

3.25



(70,997)

(433)

0.01

Total interest-earning assets 5,405,415

39,627

2.92



5,487,101

41,082

2.98



(81,686)

(1,455)

(0.06)

Noninterest-earning assets 362,848







377,348







(14,500)





Total assets $5,768,263







$5,864,449







($96,186)





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $161,664

$81

0.20 %

$157,986

$83

0.21 %

$3,678

($2)

(0.01) % NOW accounts 664,055

115

0.07



631,148

99

0.06



32,907

16

0.01

Money market accounts 903,607

963

0.42



839,032

977

0.46



64,575

(14)

(0.04)

Savings accounts 455,933

70

0.06



428,781

67

0.06



27,152

3

—

Time deposits (in-market) 711,838

2,566

1.43



730,464

3,015

1.64



(18,626)

(449)

(0.21)

Total interest-bearing in-market deposits 2,897,097

3,795

0.52



2,787,411

4,241

0.61



109,686

(446)

(0.09)

Wholesale brokered time deposits 589,272

837

0.57



463,756

1,291

1.11



125,516

(454)

(0.54)

Total interest-bearing deposits 3,486,369

4,632

0.53



3,251,167

5,532

0.68



235,202

(900)

(0.15)

FHLB advances 634,081

2,305

1.45



860,758

3,354

1.55



(226,677)

(1,049)

(0.10)

Junior subordinated debentures 22,681

122

2.14



22,681

135

2.37



—

(13)

(0.23)

PPPLF borrowings 81,858

72

0.35



180,128

159

0.35



(98,270)

(87)

—

Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,224,989

7,131

0.67



4,314,734

9,180

0.85



(89,745)

(2,049)

(0.18)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 838,713







842,949







(4,236)





Other liabilities 176,592







186,981







(10,389)





Shareholders' equity 527,969







519,785







8,184





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,768,263







$5,864,449







($96,186)





Net interest income (FTE)

$32,496







$31,902







$594



Interest rate spread



2.25 %





2.13 %





0.12 % Net interest margin



2.39 %





2.31 %





0.08 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Quarter Change Commercial loans $253

$248

$5

Total $253

$248

$5























Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Change

Average Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

Assets:

















Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments $160,427

$459

0.29 % $85,447

$1,667

1.95 % $74,980

($1,208)

(1.66) % Mortgage loans for sale 54,237

1,762

3.25

30,928

1,237

4.00

23,309

525

(0.75)

Taxable debt securities 902,278

20,050

2.22

947,875

26,367

2.78

(45,597)

(6,317)

(0.56)

Nontaxable debt securities —

—

—

450

23

5.11

(450)

(23)

(5.11)

Total securities 902,278

20,050

2.22

948,325

26,390

2.78

(46,047)

(6,340)

(0.56)

FHLB stock 45,235

2,240

4.95

47,761

2,855

5.98

(2,526)

(615)

(1.03)

Commercial real estate 1,632,460

52,231

3.20

1,481,116

68,193

4.60

151,344

(15,962)

(1.40)

Commercial & industrial 767,176

27,410

3.57

596,451

28,545

4.79

170,725

(1,135)

(1.22)

Total commercial 2,399,636

79,641

3.32

2,077,567

96,738

4.66

322,069

(17,097)

(1.34)

Residential real estate 1,488,343

55,866

3.75

1,368,824

54,932

4.01

119,519

934

(0.26)

Home equity 277,296

10,032

3.62

286,767

14,011

4.89

(9,471)

(3,979)

(1.27)

Other 18,929

941

4.97

23,153

1,137

4.91

(4,224)

(196)

0.06

Total consumer 296,225

10,973

3.70

309,920

15,148

4.89

(13,695)

(4,175)

(1.19)

Total loans 4,184,204

146,480

3.50

3,756,311

166,818

4.44

427,893

(20,338)

(0.94)

Total interest-earning assets 5,346,381

170,991

3.20

4,868,772

198,967

4.09

477,609

(27,976)

(0.89)

Noninterest-earning assets 358,569





300,549





58,020





Total assets $5,704,950





$5,169,321





$535,629





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits $159,366

$806

0.51 % $144,836

$2,537

1.75 % $14,530

($1,731)

(1.24) % NOW accounts 593,105

368

0.06

469,540

310

0.07

123,565

58

(0.01)

Money market accounts 839,915

5,402

0.64

693,921

7,713

1.11

145,994

(2,311)

(0.47)

Savings accounts 415,741

265

0.06

365,927

272

0.07

49,814

(7)

(0.01)

Time deposits (in-market) 742,236

13,138

1.77

794,124

16,056

2.02

(51,888)

(2,918)

(0.25)

Total interest-bearing in-market deposits 2,750,363

19,979

0.73

2,468,348

26,888

1.09

282,015

(6,909)

(0.36)

Wholesale brokered time deposits 501,306

5,833

1.16

461,862

10,213

2.21

39,444

(4,380)

(1.05)

Total interest-bearing deposits 3,251,669

25,812

0.79

2,930,210

37,101

1.27

321,459

(11,289)

(0.48)

FHLB advances 920,704

15,806

1.72

1,015,914

26,168

2.58

(95,210)

(10,362)

(0.86)

Junior subordinated debentures 22,681

641

2.83

22,681

980

4.32

—

(339)

(1.49)

PPPLF borrowings 66,492

233

0.35

—

—

—

66,492

233

0.35

Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,261,546

42,492

1.00

3,968,805

64,249

1.62

292,741

(21,757)

(0.62)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 759,841





615,049





144,792





Other liabilities 167,861





104,463





63,398





Shareholders' equity 515,702





481,004





34,698





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,704,950





$5,169,321





$535,629





Net interest income (FTE)

$128,499





$134,718





($6,219)



Interest rate spread



2.20 %



2.47 %



(0.27) % Net interest margin



2.40 %



2.77 %



(0.37) %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Change Commercial loans $1,055

$1,299

($244)

Nontaxable debt securities —

5

(5)

Total $1,055

$1,304

($249)



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Tangible Book Value per Share:









Total shareholders' equity, as reported $534,195

$527,693

$520,163

$508,597

$503,492

Less:









Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 6,305

6,530

6,759

6,988

7,218

Total tangible shareholders' equity $463,981

$457,254

$449,495

$437,700

$432,365













Shares outstanding, as reported 17,265

17,260

17,260

17,252

17,363













Book value per share - GAAP $30.94

$30.57

$30.14

$29.48

$29.00

Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $26.87

$26.49

$26.04

$25.37

$24.90













Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:









Total tangible shareholders' equity $463,981

$457,254

$449,495

$437,700

$432,365













Total assets, as reported $5,713,169

$5,849,792

$5,876,960

$5,620,979

$5,292,659

Less:









Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 6,305

6,530

6,759

6,988

7,218

Total tangible assets $5,642,955

$5,779,353

$5,806,292

$5,550,082

$5,221,532













Equity to assets - GAAP 9.35 % 9.02 % 8.85 % 9.05 % 9.51 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 8.22 % 7.91 % 7.74 % 7.89 % 8.28 %



For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Return on Average Tangible Assets:















Net income, as reported $18,566

$18,322

$21,040

$11,901

$15,536



$69,829

$69,118



















Total average assets, as reported $5,768,263

$5,864,449

$5,789,692

$5,394,948

$5,227,035



$5,704,950

$5,169,321

Less average balances of:















Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909



63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 6,414

6,641

6,871

7,100

7,330



6,755

7,681

Total average tangible assets $5,697,940

$5,793,899

$5,718,912

$5,323,939

$5,155,796



$5,634,286

$5,097,731



















Return on average assets - GAAP 1.28 % 1.24 % 1.46 % 0.89 % 1.18 %

1.22 % 1.34 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP 1.30 % 1.26 % 1.48 % 0.90 % 1.20 %

1.24 % 1.36 %

















Return on Average Tangible Equity:















Net income available to common shareholders, as reported $18,524

$18,285

$21,000

$11,869

$15,502



$69,678

$68,979



















Total average equity, as reported $527,969

$519,785

$511,751

$503,124

$502,614



$515,702

$481,004

Less average balances of:















Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909



63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 6,414

6,641

6,871

7,100

7,330



6,755

7,681

Total average tangible equity $457,646

$449,235

$440,971

$432,115

$431,375



$445,038

$409,414



















Return on average equity - GAAP 13.96 % 13.99 % 16.51 % 9.49 % 12.24 %

13.51 % 14.34 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP 16.10 % 16.19 % 19.15 % 11.05 % 14.26 %

15.66 % 16.85 %

