Wasserstein Introduces a Shutoff Valve and Smart Water Monitoring Device

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart home inventors at Wasserstein are launching yet another innovation for modern households. AquaPal is an easy-to-install system that contains a special sensor and a shutoff valve, which stops the water supply if necessary. It directly attaches to the main water pipe and detects leaks. The advanced sensor helps recognize moist conditions and temperature changes to prevent mold growth. It's connected to the AquaPal app so that the water usage and patterns can be under control.

Water monitor that fits on any kind of standard pipes.

This smart water valve helps avoid unnecessary waste and get expenses under control. During emergencies, it will automatically shut off the water in the house and will send an alert via the app. Plus it monitors the usage and lets you know when something unusual happens.

"Research by the Environmental Protection Agency shows that 65% of water damage in US households is caused by burst pipes mainly during cold weather. The average cost of water damage due to frozen pipes is over $10,000. Slow leaks then waste on average 10,000 gallons of water a year," explains Christopher Maiwald, the Director of the company. "We wanted to come up with a solution that would not only save money but also the environment. Water has become a scarce commodity and we must be conscious of the way we use it. The data by ACE Private Risk Services insurance company shows that staggering 93% of all water leaks could have been prevented," he adds.

Feature highlights

Automatically triggers the shutoff valve when it senses an alarming change in your regular water flow patterns

Sends alerts for unusual water flow, like a slow leak or a broken pipe

Monitors your water usage and collects data over time

Easy to install with Google Home & Alexa integration

Compatible with all standard types of pipes

Connected to the AquaPal app that allows you to control your water flow remotely

The sensor tracks extreme temperatures and humidity to stop leaks, decay, and fungi growth

Can be combined with other Wasserstein smart home sensors and devices

The product is currently available on Kickstarter for a starting price of $149 and has raised nearly $60,000.

About Wasserstein

The company was established in 2015 to provide customers with thoughtful products for their smart homes. The creation of the company was preceded by the launch of their first smart home product for Dropcam Pro (which was later bought by Nest/Google and re-branded as Nest Cam). Since then they have designed and manufactured a wide selection of thoughtful accessories for a wide variety of smart home systems: Nest, Ring, Arlo, Alexa, Google Home, and many more. Over 20 Wasserstein smart products are currently available to make people's lives easier and homes smarter.

For additional information and photos see the press kit or visit www.myaquapal.com.

Media Contact

Lucie Simikova, [email protected].

