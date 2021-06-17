Wassim A. El-Harake, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

JOLIET, Ill., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wassim A. El-Harake, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Endocrinologist for his remarkable achievements and credentials in the field of medicine and his professional excellence as the Owner of Endo-Med Clinic SC.

Established in 2016, the Endo-Med Clinic SC is located at 3033 W Jefferson St #206 in Joliet, Illinois. With compassion and understanding, the highly trained team is dedicated to partnering with you to achieve better health and well-being. They specialize in endocrinology and internal medicine and offer these services utilizing a comprehensive approach to medicine and healthcare.



Having established a distinguished medical career, Dr. Wassim A. El-Harake is a fellowship-trained and board-certified endocrinologist specializing in all hormonal and glandular issues, including metabolism, diabetes care, and thyroid issues. He is currently seeing patients at the Endo-Med Clinic SC and is on staff physician at St. Joseph Medical Center. Leading a highly dedicated medical team, Dr. El-Harake ensures that families are well-informed and included in healthcare decisions.



A graduate of the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy in Rabat, Morocco, Dr. El-Harake received his medical degree in 1989. He completed his residency program in Internal Medicine at The Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, followed by a fellowship in Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism at The University of Illinois at Chicago. With a commitment to excellence, he is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism.



In light of his professional achievements, Dr. El-Harake has been the recipient of a number of awards and honors, including the 2011 Compassionate Doctor Recognition, the 2011 and 2018 Patients' Choice Award, Top 10 Doctor – Metro Area in 2014, and Top 10 Doctor – State in 2014 and the 2018 On-Time Doctor Award.



Dr. El-Harake dedicates this honorable recognition to his mother and all the professors at the University of Illinois.



