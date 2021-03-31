Waste Connections Announces Dates For First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Upcoming Management Presentations

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wasteconnections.com and selecting "News & Events" from the website menu. Alternatively, listeners may access the call by dialing 877-221-2749 (within North America) or 212-231-2932 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time; a passcode is not required. A replay of the conference call will be available until May 6, 2021, by calling 800-633-8284 (within North America) or 402-977-9140 (international) and entering Passcode #21993134.

Waste Connections also announced that executives of the Company currently plan to participate in the following events during the second quarter of 2021:

May 4th Oppenheimer Annual Industrial Growth Conference May 13th Morgan Stanley Business Services One-on-One Day June 1st KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference June 8th Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference June 9th Deutsche Bank Global Basic Materials Conference June 28th Stifel Investor Summit

During the 24-hour period prior to any scheduled presentations, the Company will post any presentation slides on its website at investors.wasteconnections.com under News & Events.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than seven million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit Waste Connections at www.wasteconnections.com.

