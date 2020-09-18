Waste Connections Announces Dates For Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Upcoming Management Presentations

To access the call, listeners should dial 800-920-3365 (within North America) or 212-231-2902 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask the operator for the Waste Connections conference call (a passcode is not required). A replay of the conference call will be available until November 5, 2020, by calling 800-633-8284 (within North America) or 402-977-9140 (international) and entering Passcode #21969551.

Waste Connections also announced that executives of the Company currently plan on participating in the following events during the fourth quarter of 2020:





November 19th J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference (virtual) December 9th BMO Growth and ESG Conference (virtual) December 10th Jefferies West Coast Business Services Summit (virtual)





About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with recycling and resource recovery, in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 42 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. The Company serves more than seven million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

