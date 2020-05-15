Waste Connections Announces Results From Shareholders Meeting
May 15, 2020, 12:45 ET
TORONTO, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced that all of the nominees listed in the Company's management information circular and proxy statement (the "proxy statement") for the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 15, 2020 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. Each director will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
Ronald J. Mittelstaedt
|
208,434,846
|
94.33
|
12,518,668
|
5.67
|
Edward E. "Ned" Guillet
|
214,286,622
|
96.98
|
6,666,892
|
3.02
|
Michael W. Harlan
|
206,048,489
|
93.25
|
14,905,025
|
6.75
|
Larry S. Hughes
|
220,813,290
|
99.94
|
140,224
|
0.06
|
Worthing F. Jackman
|
218,665,041
|
98.96
|
2,288,473
|
1.04
|
Elise L. Jordan
|
220,639,784
|
99.86
|
313,730
|
0.14
|
Susan "Sue" Lee
|
218,879,180
|
99.06
|
2,074,334
|
0.94
|
William J. Razzouk
|
208,227,891
|
94.24
|
12,725,623
|
5.76
As each director received at least a majority of the total number of votes cast in respect of his or her election, all directors have been elected in accordance with the majority voting policy included in the Company's Corporate Governance Guidelines and Board Charter.
The shareholders approved on a non-binding, advisory basis the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement in respect of the Meeting.
The shareholders appointed Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company's 2021 annual meeting of shareholders and authorized the Company's Board of Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.
The shareholders approved the Waste Connections, Inc. 2020 Employee Share Purchase Plan.
Final voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in mostly exclusive and secondary markets in the United States and Canada. Through its R360 Environmental Solutions subsidiary, Waste Connections is also a leading provider of non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several of the most active natural resource producing areas in the United States, including the Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford Basins. Waste Connections serves more than seven million residential, commercial, industrial, and exploration and production customers in 42 states in the U.S., and six provinces in Canada. The Company also provides intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.
For more information, visit the Waste Connections website at www.wasteconnections.com. Copies of financial literature, including this release, are available on the Waste Connections website or through contacting us directly at (905) 532-7510. Investors can also obtain these materials and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the Canadian securities regulators free of charge at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com.
