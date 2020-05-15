Waste Connections Announces Results From Shareholders Meeting

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Ronald J. Mittelstaedt 208,434,846 94.33 12,518,668 5.67 Edward E. "Ned" Guillet 214,286,622 96.98 6,666,892 3.02 Michael W. Harlan 206,048,489 93.25 14,905,025 6.75 Larry S. Hughes 220,813,290 99.94 140,224 0.06 Worthing F. Jackman 218,665,041 98.96 2,288,473 1.04 Elise L. Jordan 220,639,784 99.86 313,730 0.14 Susan "Sue" Lee 218,879,180 99.06 2,074,334 0.94 William J. Razzouk 208,227,891 94.24 12,725,623 5.76

As each director received at least a majority of the total number of votes cast in respect of his or her election, all directors have been elected in accordance with the majority voting policy included in the Company's Corporate Governance Guidelines and Board Charter.

The shareholders approved on a non-binding, advisory basis the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement in respect of the Meeting.

The shareholders appointed Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company's 2021 annual meeting of shareholders and authorized the Company's Board of Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.

The shareholders approved the Waste Connections, Inc. 2020 Employee Share Purchase Plan.

Final voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in mostly exclusive and secondary markets in the United States and Canada. Through its R360 Environmental Solutions subsidiary, Waste Connections is also a leading provider of non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several of the most active natural resource producing areas in the United States, including the Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford Basins. Waste Connections serves more than seven million residential, commercial, industrial, and exploration and production customers in 42 states in the U.S., and six provinces in Canada. The Company also provides intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

For more information, visit the Waste Connections website at www.wasteconnections.com. Copies of financial literature, including this release, are available on the Waste Connections website or through contacting us directly at (905) 532-7510. Investors can also obtain these materials and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and the Canadian securities regulators free of charge at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com.

