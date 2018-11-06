Waste Connections Completes Previously Announced Acquisition Of Multi-Market Company

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced that it has acquired American Disposal Services, Inc. and certain affiliates (together, "American"), one of the largest privately-owned solid waste collection and recycling businesses in the Mid-Atlantic. American has total annualized revenues of approximately $175 million and serves approximately 400,000 customers in Virginia, Maryland, Georgia and Colorado.

"American is the market leader in Northern Virginia, where the majority of its assets are located. In addition to providing new market platforms for future growth opportunities in both Virginia and Georgia, this acquisition also enhances our market positioning in Denver, where American's collection services will be tucked into our vertically integrated operations," said Ronald J. Mittelstaedt, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. "We are excited to welcome American into the Waste Connections family."

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in mostly exclusive and secondary markets in the United States and Canada. Through its R360 Environmental Solutions subsidiary, Waste Connections is also a leading provider of non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several of the most active natural resource producing areas in the United States, including the Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford Basins. Waste Connections serves more than six million residential, commercial, industrial, and exploration and production customers in 41 states in the U.S., and six provinces in Canada. The Company also provides intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

