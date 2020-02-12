Waste Connections Reports Fourth Quarter Results And Provides 2020 Outlook

"2019 ended on a high note, as financial results for the fourth quarter exceeded expectations on better than expected solid waste price growth, E&P waste activity and acquisition contribution. We are also extremely pleased with our results for the full year, as underlying adjusted EBITDA* margins in solid waste collection, transfer and disposal expanded by 50 basis points. Moreover, our ability to deliver full year adjusted free cash flow* of $916.8 million or 17.0% of revenue and 54.8% of adjusted EBITDA* on a 16.2% increase in capital expenditures as we reinvested in and expanded our business is indicative of our disciplined focus on quality of revenue and free cash flow generation," said Worthing F. Jackman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Jackman added, "Acquisition activity also accelerated into year-end, as we announced an additional $130 million in acquired annualized revenue in December, including a new market entry in Pennsylvania and tuck-ins in Illinois and Tennessee. Acquisitions completed in 2019 provide rollover revenue growth of approximately $170 million in 2020, and the pace of acquisition activity remains elevated. Along with strong pricing growth, this already sets us up for high single digit growth in revenue and adjusted free cash flow*. Positive solid waste volumes, any increases in values for recycled commodities or renewable energy credits since year-end, or additional acquisitions closed during the year would provide upside to our initial 2020 outlook."

Mr. Jackman concluded, "Over 55% of our operating locations either posted zero safety-related incidents in 2019 or drove further year-over-year improvements. We would like to recognize the tireless efforts of our more than 18,000 employees for our continuing success."

Q4 2019 Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter totaled $1.362 billion, up from $1.262 billion in the prior year period. Operating income, which included $29.0 million of impairments and other operating items primarily related to the Company's sale of a non-strategic materials processing facility and $3.7 million of acquisition-related costs, was $194.2 million. This compares to $200.0 million in the prior year period, which included $14.0 million of impairments and other operating items and $2.8 million of acquisition-related costs.

Net income attributable to Waste Connections in the fourth quarter was $133.3 million, or $0.50 per share on a diluted basis of 264.6 million shares. In the prior year period, the Company reported $132.5 million, or $0.50 per share on a diluted basis of 264.5 million shares.

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections* in the fourth quarter was $181.4 million, or $0.69 per share, versus $166.2 million, or $0.63 per share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA* in the fourth quarter was $419.0 million, as compared to adjusted EBITDA* of $397.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections, adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, all non-GAAP measures, primarily exclude the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the "Tax Act"), fair value accounting changes to certain equity awards, and acquisition-related items, as shown in the detailed reconciliation in the attached schedules.

Full Year 2019 Results

For the year ended December 31, 2019, revenue was $5.389 billion, as compared to revenue of $4.923 billion in 2018. Operating income, which included $77.4 million of impairments and other operating items, fair value accounting changes to certain equity awards, and other acquisition-related costs, was $837.8 million. This compares to operating income of $832.2 million in the prior year, which included $40.7 million of impairments and other operating items, fair value accounting changes to certain equity awards, and other acquisition-related costs.

Net income attributable to Waste Connections in 2019 was $566.8 million, or $2.14 per share on a diluted basis of 264.5 million shares. In 2018, the Company reported net income attributable to Waste Connections of $546.9 million, or $2.07 per share on a diluted basis of 264.4 million shares.

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections* in 2019 was $719.6 million, or $2.72 per share, compared to $667.3 million, or $2.52 per share, in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA* in 2019 was $1.674 billion, as compared to $1.566 billion in the prior year. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections, adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, all non-GAAP measures, primarily exclude the impact of the Tax Act, acquisition-related items and impairments and other operating items, as reflected in the detailed reconciliations in the attached tables.

2020 Outlook

Waste Connections also announced its outlook for 2020, which assumes no change in the current economic environment, unless otherwise indicated. The Company's outlook excludes any impact from additional acquisitions that may close during the year, and expensing of transaction-related items. The outlook provided below is forward looking, and actual results may differ materially depending on risks and uncertainties detailed at the end of this release and in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. Certain components of the outlook for 2020 are subject to quarterly fluctuations. See reconciliations in the attached tables.

Revenue is estimated in the range of $5.725 billion to $5.775 billion , including the following:

to , including the following: Solid waste price and volume growth of approximately 5.0% and 0.0%, respectively



E&P waste revenue down approximately 10.0%



Values for recycled commodities and renewable energy credits as of year-end 2019

Net income attributable to Waste Connections is estimated in the range of $653.0 million to $668.0 million

to Adjusted EBITDA* is estimated in the range of $1.760 billion to $1.785 billion , or 30.7% - 30.9% of revenue

to , or 30.7% - 30.9% of revenue Net cash provided by operating activities is estimated in the range of $1.600 billion to $1.625 billion

to Capital expenditures are estimated at $625 million

Adjusted free cash flow* is estimated in the range of $975.0 million to $1.0 billion .

Q4 2019 Earnings and 2020 Outlook Conference Call

Waste Connections will be filing a Form 8-K on EDGAR and on SEDAR (as an "Other" document) prior to markets opening on February 13th, providing the Company's first quarter 2020 outlook for revenue, price plus volume growth for solid waste and adjusted EBITDA*.

– financial tables attached –

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2019 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2018



2019

2018

2019 Revenues $ 1,261,732



$ 1,361,960

$ 4,922,941

$ 5,388,679 Operating expenses:























Cost of operations

744,757





814,151



2,865,704



3,198,757 Selling, general and administrative

125,806





136,146



524,388



546,278 Depreciation

148,841





156,779



572,708



618,396 Amortization of intangibles

28,336





31,701



107,779



125,522 Impairments and other operating items

14,012





28,999



20,118



61,948 Operating income

199,980





194,184



832,244



837,778

























Interest expense

(35,230)





(36,056)



(132,104)



(147,368) Interest income

3,493





2,592



7,170



9,777 Other income (expense), net

(2,223)





1,142



(170)



5,704 Income before income tax provision

166,020





161,862



707,140



705,891

























Income tax provision

(33,477)





(28,671)



(159,986)



(139,210) Net income

132,543





133,191



547,154



566,681 Plus (Less): Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(65)





71



(283)



160 Net income attributable to Waste Connections $ 132,478



$ 133,262

$ 546,871

$ 566,841

























Earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:























Basic $ 0.50



$ 0.51

$ 2.07

$ 2.15

























Diluted $ 0.50



$ 0.50

$ 2.07

$ 2.14

























Shares used in the per share calculations:























Basic

263,628,941





263,865,203



263,650,155



263,792,693 Diluted

264,453,655





264,636,883



264,395,618



264,526,561

























Cash dividends per common share $ 0.160



$ 0.185

$ 0.580

$ 0.665































WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)



December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and equivalents $ 319,305

$ 326,738 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $16,760 and $16,432 at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019, respectively

609,545



662,808 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

164,053



141,052 Total current assets

1,092,903



1,130,598 Restricted cash

84,661



96,483 Restricted investments

47,486



51,179 Property and equipment, net

5,168,996



5,516,347 Operating lease right-of-use assets

-



183,220 Goodwill

5,031,685



5,510,851 Intangible assets, net

1,128,628



1,163,063 Other assets, net

72,970



85,954 Total assets $ 12,627,329

$ 13,737,695 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 359,967

$ 436,970 Book overdraft

18,518



15,954 Accrued liabilities

315,670



281,308 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

-



29,929 Current portion of contingent consideration

11,612



26,159 Deferred revenue

179,282



216,443 Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable

1,786



465 Total current liabilities

886,835



1,007,228











Long-term portion of debt and notes payable

4,153,465



4,353,782 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities

-



160,033 Long-term portion of contingent consideration

43,003



42,825 Deferred income taxes

760,033



818,622 Other long-term liabilities

323,805



416,851 Total liabilities

6,167,141



6,799,341 Commitments and contingencies









Equity:









Common shares: 263,271,302 shares issued and 263,141,413 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018; 263,699,675 shares issued and 263,618,161 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019

4,131,307



4,135,343 Additional paid-in capital

133,577



154,917 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(74,786)



(10,963) Treasury shares: 129,889 and 81,514 shares at December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively

-



- Retained earnings

2,264,510



2,654,207 Total Waste Connections' equity

6,454,608



6,933,504 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries

5,580



4,850 Total equity

6,460,188



6,938,354

$ 12,627,329

$ 13,737,695













WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2019 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars)



Twelve months ended December 31,



2018



2019 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 547,154

$ 566,681 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Loss on disposal of assets and impairments

10,193



60,592 Depreciation

572,708



618,396 Amortization of intangibles

107,779



125,522 Amortization of leases

-



24,099 Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions

77,859



54,637 Amortization of debt issuance costs

4,158



5,001 Share-based compensation

43,803



42,671 Interest accretion

14,861



16,426 Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings

(11)



- Adjustments to contingent consideration

349



1,498 Other

943



(2,240) Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions

31,439



27,264 Net cash provided by operating activities

1,411,235



1,540,547











Cash flows from investing activities:









Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(830,091)



(736,610) Capital expenditures for property and equipment

(546,145)



(634,406) Capital expenditure for purchase of greenfield landfill site

-



(31,683) Investment in noncontrolling interest

-



(25,000) Proceeds from disposal of assets

5,385



3,566 Change in restricted investments, net of interest income

-



(2,183) Other

(969)



310 Net cash used in investing activities

(1,371,820)



(1,426,006)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from long-term debt

1,022,737



1,575,795 Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt

(970,773)



(1,470,711) Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date

(6,127)



(3,200) Change in book overdraft

(839)



(2,564) Payments for repurchase of common shares

(58,928)



- Payments for cash dividends

(152,550)



(175,067) Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation

(15,032)



(17,660) Debt issuance costs

(8,630)



(5,953) Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust

2,667



4,036 Other

(103)



(570) Net cash used in financing activities

(187,578)



(95,894) Effect of exchange rates changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,290)



608 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(149,453)



19,255 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

553,227



403,966 Plus: change in cash held for sale

192



- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 403,966

$ 423,221

















ADDITIONAL STATISTICS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Solid Waste Internal Growth: The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three months ended December 31, 2019:



U.S.

Canada

Total Core Price 5.2%

6.4%

5.4% Surcharges 0.0%

0.1%

0.0% Volume (1.4%)

(1.4%)

(1.4%) Recycling (0.7%)

(1.6%)

(0.8%) Foreign Exchange Impact -

-

- Total 3.1%

3.5%

3.2%

Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2019:





Three months ended December 31, 2018

Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection $ 874,601

$ (2,338)

$ 872,263



69.1% Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer

447,998



(177,946)



270,052



21.4% Solid Waste Recycling

23,075



(1,208)



21,867



1.7% E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal

67,192



(3,218)



63,974



5.1% Intermodal and Other

34,308



(732)



33,576



2.7% Total $ 1,447,174

$ (185,442)

$ 1,261,732



100.0%











Three months ended December 31, 2019

Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection $ 974,886

$ (2,499)

$ 972,387



71.4% Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer

476,840



(193,474)



283,366



20.8% Solid Waste Recycling

13,569



(365)



13,204



1.0% E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal

66,144



(3,661)



62,483



4.6% Intermodal and Other

30,646



(126)



30,520



2.2% Total $ 1,562,085

$ (200,125)

$ 1,361,960



100.0%





Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2019:



Three months ended

December 31,



Twelve months ended

December 31,

2018

2019



2018

2019 Acquisitions, net $ 61,420

$ 68,465



$ 153,139

$ 291,938



























ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2019:



Three months ended

December 31,



Twelve months ended December 31,

2018

2019



2018

2019 Cash Interest Paid $ 39,296

$ 54,078



$ 124,338

$ 139,694 Cash Taxes Paid

19,102



39,089





52,464



81,049

Debt to Book Capitalization as of December 31, 2019: 39%

Internalization for the three months ended December 31, 2019: 56%

Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2019: 45 (30 net of deferred revenue)

Share Information for the three months ended December 31, 2019:

Basic shares outstanding 263,865,203 Dilutive effect of equity-based awards 771,680 Diluted shares outstanding 264,636,883

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019 Net income attributable to Waste Connections $ 132,478

$ 133,262

$ 546,871

$ 566,841 Plus (Less): Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

65



(71)



283



(160) Plus: Income tax provision

33,477



28,671



159,986



139,210 Plus: Interest expense

35,230



36,056



132,104



147,368 Less: Interest income

(3,493)



(2,592)



(7,170)



(9,777) Plus: Depreciation and amortization

177,177



188,480



680,487



743,918 Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion

3,248



3,649



12,997



14,471 Plus: Impairments and other operating items

14,012



28,999



20,118



61,948 Plus (Less): Other expense (income), net

2,223



(1,142)



170



(5,704) Adjustments:





















Plus: Transaction-related expenses (a)

3,701



4,278



8,607



12,335 Plus (less): Fair value changes to certain equity awards (b)

(896)



(589)



9,205



3,104 Plus (less): Integration-related and other expenses (c)

(35)



-



2,760



- Adjusted EBITDA $ 397,187

$ 419,001

$ 1,566,418

$ 1,673,554























As % of revenues

31.5%



30.8%



31.8%



31.1%

















(a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (b) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. (c) Reflects the addback of integration-related items, including rebranding costs, associated with the Progressive Waste acquisition.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a valuation and liquidity measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted free cash flow as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment and distributions to noncontrolling interests. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.





Twelve months ended

December 31,



2018

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,411,235

$ 1,540,547 Less: Change in book overdraft



(839)



(2,564) Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets



5,385



3,566 Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(546,145)



(634,406) Less: Distributions to noncontrolling interests



(103)



(570) Adjustments:











Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings (a)



11



- Cash received for divestitures (b)



(2,030)



(2,376) Transaction-related items (c)



8,607



12,335 Integration-related and other expenses (d)



2,760



- Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants (e)



5,772



4,810 Tax effect (f)



(4,752)



(4,565) Adjusted free cash flow

$ 879,901

$ 916,777













As % of revenues



17.9%



17.0%































(a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related payments for contingent consideration that were recorded as expenses in earnings and as a component of cash flows from operating activities as the amounts paid exceeded the fair value of the contingent consideration recorded at the acquisition date. (b) Reflects the elimination of cash received in conjunction with the divestiture of certain Progressive Waste operations. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (d) Reflects the addback of integration-related items, including rebranding costs, associated with the Progressive Waste acquisition. (e) Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards during the period. (f) The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (e) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections:

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as a valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently.





Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2018

2019

2018

2019 Reported net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 132,478

$ 133,262

$ 546,871

$ 566,841 Adjustments:























Amortization of intangibles (a)



28,336



31,701



107,779



125,522 Impairments and other operating items (b)



14,012



28,999



20,118



61,948 Transaction-related expenses (c)



3,701



4,278



8,607



12,335 Fair value changes to certain equity awards (d)



(896)



(589)



9,205



3,104 Integration-related and other expenses (e)



(35)



-



2,760



- Tax effect (f)



(11,383)



(16,234)



(37,165)



(50,189) Tax items (g)



-



-



9,093



- Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 166,213

$ 181,417

$ 667,268

$ 719,561

























Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:























Reported net income

$ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 2.07

$ 2.14 Adjusted net income

$ 0.63

$ 0.69

$ 2.52

$ 2.72











































(a) Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. (b) Reflects the addback of impairments and other operating items. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (d) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. (e) Reflects the addback of integration-related items, including rebranding costs, associated with the Progressive Waste acquisition. (f) The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (e) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods. (g) Primarily reflects refinements to the estimates, as provided by Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 118, of the impact of a portion of the Company's U.S. earnings no longer permanently reinvested in conjunction with the Tax Act.

2020 OUTLOOK

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:



















2020 Outlook





Estimates

Observation Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 653,000





$ 668,000



Plus: Income tax provision



179,000







183,000

Approximate 21.5% effective rate Plus: Interest expense, net



140,000







140,000



Plus: Depreciation and Depletion



647,000







653,000

Approximately 11.3% of revenue Plus: Amortization



126,000







126,000



Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion



15,000







15,000



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,760,000





$ 1,785,000

In the range of 30.7% to 30.9% of revenue

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:





2020 Outlook



Estimates Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,600,000

$ 1,625,000 Less: Capital expenditures



(625,000)



(625,000) Adjusted free cash flow

$ 975,000

$ 1,000,000

SOURCE Waste Connections, Inc.

