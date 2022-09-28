Waste Heat Recovery Market Size to Grow by USD 24.30 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The waste heat recovery market size is expected to grow by USD 24.30 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in industrialization in BRICS is driving the waste heat recovery market growth. However, factors such as concerns related to fouling in waste heat recovery systems may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026: Scope

The waste heat recovery market report covers the following areas:

Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the waste heat recovery market, including ABB Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, ALSTOM SA, Cannon Spa, Clean Energy Technologies Inc., Econotherm Ltd, Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd, General Electric Co, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, KNM Group Berhad, John Wood Group PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, Promec Engineering Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Questor Technology Inc., Thermax Ltd, Siemens AG, and Transparent Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd.

This report provides a list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain exclusive access to vendor information

Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Chemical: The chemical segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The chemical industry includes the production of petrochemicals, polymers, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, fertilizers, and dyes, which involves high-temperature processes that release a huge amount of waste heat. The organic and inorganic chemical production processes are energy-intensive and consume significant electrical and thermal energy. Thus, the rise in the need for waste heat recovery systems helps save costs and energy.



Petroleum Refining



Paper



Commercial And Institutional



Others

Geography

North America : North America will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising number of measures toward energy conservation. Moreover, this region will grow at a slower rate than other regions. The US is the key country for the waste heat recovery market in North America .

: will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising number of measures toward energy conservation. Moreover, this region will grow at a slower rate than other regions. The US is the key country for the waste heat recovery market in .

Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the waste heat recovery market grow during the next five years

Approximation of the waste heat recovery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the waste heat recovery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of waste heat recovery market vendors

Related Reports

Waste Sorting Robots Market by End-user, Geography, and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The waste sorting robots market share is expected to grow by USD 8.70 from 2021 to 2026.

Pumps Market in Water and Wastewater Treatment Sector Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The size of the pumps market in the water and wastewater treatment sector is expected to increase by USD 5.65 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Waste Heat Recovery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 24.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, ALSTOM SA, Cannon Spa, Clean Energy Technologies Inc., Econotherm Ltd, Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, General Electric Co, John Wood Group PLC, KNM Group Berhad, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, Ormat Technologies Inc., Promec Engineering Ltd., Questor Technology Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Thermax Ltd, and Transparent Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Chemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Chemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Petroleum refining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Petroleum refining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Petroleum refining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Petroleum refining - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Petroleum refining - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Commercial and institutional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial and institutional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial and institutional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Commercial and institutional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Commercial and institutional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 101: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Exhibit 105: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Overview



Exhibit 106: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key news



Exhibit 108: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Segment focus

10.5 Clean Energy Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 110: Clean Energy Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Clean Energy Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Clean Energy Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Clean Energy Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Exhibit 114: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Overview



Exhibit 115: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Business segments



Exhibit 116: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Key news



Exhibit 117: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Segment focus

10.7 General Electric Co

Exhibit 119: General Electric Co - Overview



Exhibit 120: General Electric Co - Business segments



Exhibit 121: General Electric Co - Key news



Exhibit 122: General Electric Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: General Electric Co - Segment focus

10.8 John Wood Group PLC

Exhibit 124: John Wood Group PLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: John Wood Group PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 126: John Wood Group PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: John Wood Group PLC - Segment focus

10.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 133: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 134: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 136: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 138: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 139: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 141: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.12 Thermax Ltd

Exhibit 143: Thermax Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 144: Thermax Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Thermax Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 146: Thermax Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Thermax Ltd - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 148: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 149: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 150: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 151: Research methodology



Exhibit 152: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 153: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 154: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio