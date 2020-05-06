Waste Management and Remediation Services Industry 2020-2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Assessment

DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waste Management And Remediation Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global waste management and remediation services market is expected to decline from $550.7 billion in 2019 to $545.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $640.9 billion in 2023.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global waste management and remediation services market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global waste management and remediation services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global waste management and remediation services market.



Waste management companies are using technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) for better management of waste and recycling. IoT provides solutions such as route optimization and operational analytics to reducing costs. A waste management company called Enevo created a dumpster sensor and software system which can communicate with the waste management company and tell them whether the container is at full capacity, when it needs to be emptied allowing them to cut unnecessary costs - and these sensors also can help the company forecast when a dumpster will be full, allowing them to plan ahead future routes.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider waste management and remediation services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The waste management and remediation services market section of the report gives context. It compares the waste management and remediation services market with other segments of the commercial services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, waste management and remediation services indicators comparison.



Clean Harbors

Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd.

Republic Services Inc.

Stericycle Inc.

Waste Management Inc.

