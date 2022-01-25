Waste Sense Provides Effective Waste Solutions for Facilities Management

Regardless of the size of the facility, Waste Sense works closely with customers to understand their sustainability goals and any current waste issues as well as what's currently produced and where. By conducting a comprehensive waste audit, Waste Sense is able to gain an understanding of what waste is produced by floor or tenancy, contamination, awareness of recycling, coverage of services and disposal points in a building to promote recycling, signage requirements and more.

With the expertise to tailor a complete waste management solution to meet a facility's specific requirements, Waste Sense is also dedicated to helping clients increase efficiencies and volumes for recycling.



In addition to waste service solutions, Waste Sense also provides engagement activities with tenants of commercial facilities to promote source separation, a greater level of awareness, an understanding of correct waste handling procedures, what is contamination and the role they play in the sustainability outcomes for the building.



Some of the facilities Waste Sense provides waste management services for include shopping centres, hotels and resorts, medical and education facilities. Each of these facilities presents its own challenges when it comes to waste management as they can generate a substantial amount of waste.



Providing a single point of contact for all waste services for a facility, Waste Sense has a network of over 50 suppliers and chooses the most appropriate one for each facility to suit the service at each site. Negotiating better annual rates for their clients, Waste Sense can handle all waste needs no matter how diverse and has the buying power to match any multinational waste company in Australia.



To learn more about facilities waste management Melbourne and Australia-wide, contact Waste Sense today.



