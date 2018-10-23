Waste to Energy (WtE) Yearbook 2018

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts and Analysis Capacity (Mtpa) & CAPEX ($m) Forecasts for Waste to Thermal Energy, Biological Waste to Energy, Wastewater Treatment to Energy (WWTtE), Wastewater Treatment to Heat Energy (WWTtHE), Wastewater Treatment to Biogas Energy (WWTtBE) Including Analysis of Leading Countries and Companies



Visiongain assesses that CAPEX on Waste-to-Energy will reach $15.4bn in 2018.

With a combination of mounting environmental concerns, increased governmental policy, more stringent renewable targets and a desire for increased domestic energy production, WtE is set for significant growth. Although some areas, namely Europe and parts of North America and Asia, have an established WtE market, there are real prospects for growth in regions such as Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe.

Report Scope: Waste-to-Energy (WtE) facilities are plants using municipal solid waste as a primary fuel source for energy production, this includes combustion and advanced thermal. The report covers the capex spending for new and upgraded WtE plants globally. The report also forecasts municipal waste processing by capacity for national markets through to 2028.



The report will answer questions such as:

- What are the prospects for the overall Waste-to-Energy industry?

- Where are the major investments occurring?

- Who are the key players in the Waste-to-Energy industry?

- What are the market dynamics underpinning the sector?



Report Broken down by 5 major segments in WtE Market:

1. Waste to Thermal Energy

2. Biological Waste to Energy

3. Wastewater Treatment to Energy (WWTtE)

4. Wastewater Treatment to Heat Energy (WWTtHE)

5. Wastewater Treatment to Biogas Energy (WWTtBE)

5 Reasons why you must order and read this report today:



1) The report provides market share and detailed profiles of 21 leading companies operating within the waste-to-energy market:

- Covanta Energy

- China Everbright

- Sembcorp Industries

- Suez Environment (SITA)

- Keppel Seghers Belgium N.V.

- Babcock & Wilcox Volund A/S

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering CO. Ltd.

- Viridor

- Veolia Environmental

- Wheelabrator

- Clean Association of Tokyo 23

- MVV Energie AG

- China Metallurgical Group

- GCL-Poly

- EQT AB

- EDF

- Fluence Corporation

- Kemira Oyj

- PlanET Biogas Global GmbH

- Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

- Xylem



2) The study reveals where companies are investing in waste-to-energy and how much waste-processing capacity from WtE is expected. Analysis of three regional markets, 12 national markets:

- The UK Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2018-2028

- The Polish Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2018-2028

- The Irish Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2018-2028

- The Danish Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2018-2028

- The Finnish Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2018-2028

- The Italian Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2018-2028

- The Swedish Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2018-2028

- The Czech Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2018-2028

- The Rest of Europe Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2018-2028

- The Chinese Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2018-2028

- The Japanese Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2018-2028

- The Rest of Asia-Pacific Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2018-2028

- The US Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2018-2028

- The Canadian Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2018-2028

- The Rest of the World Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2018-2028



3) The analysis is underpinned by an exclusive interview with leading waste-to-energy experts:

- Keppel Corporation Sales Manager

- Veolia Water Division Engineer



4) Discover details of hundreds of waste-to-energy projects revealing the following information in most cases:

- Company

- Project name

- TPA capacity

- $m investment

- Completion year

- Operational Status



5) Learn about the following business-critical issues:

- Legislation and landfill targets

- Costs

- Energy security

- Pollution and public opposition

- New technologies such as mass burn and advanced conversion



