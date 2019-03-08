Waste2Tricity Ltd Selected to Present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2019

LONDON, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste2Tricity Ltd (W2T) will present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2019 on 14th & 15th March at the Fairmont Monte Carlo.

CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, APCO Worldwide, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield, Hobbs & Towne, Monaco Economic Board, Parkview International and Reliance Industries.

W2T has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

Established in 2008, W2T is a project developer and operator in the energy-from-waste sector.

Its mission is to treat plastic waste as a fuel, preventing further contamination of the world's oceans and environment whilst at the same time creating clean energy and hydrogen.

W2T has an exclusive geographic license with PowerHouse Energy (AIM PHE), an AIM listed business that has developed a Distributed Modular Gasification system that is able to convert unrecyclable plastic into high-grade hydrogen for use as a transport fuel whilst also generating power for export by private wire or to the grid.

The company has commenced development of its first commercial project and is expected to complete this by the end of 2019. The first commercial project is to be located at a site in the North of England and will be designed to process 25 tonnes of unrecyclable plastic per day, charging a gate fee of £80 per tonne and power sales at £75 per MWh for the 58MWh produced each day.

In parallel, the company has been negotiating with waste management companies in developing a pipeline of future projects, which will be located alongside waste treatment, and plastic recycling companies who are keen to locate the next projects at their own waste treatment sites.

The advantages of the Waste2Tricity technology are as follows:

Development of a portfolio of distributed waste treatment plants that convert waste plastic to electrical power & heat plants

Offers an economic use for separated unrecyclable plastic

The next stage of the company development will focus on switching the technology to allow it to produce hydrogen for use in a distributed hydrogen network as well as syngas production for generating electricity.

Hydrogen demand will grow rapidly in the next few years as car, truck & bus manufacturers switch over to this fuel, as a response to government pressure and support to decarbonise transport infrastructure. The scale of each plant and its efficiency allow it to produce low carbon and inexpensive distributed hydrogen that can be utilised as a transport fuel at source.

In developing countries with established feed in tariff renewable energy support mechanisms, W2T will be able to pay for the delivery of plastic waste to its plants, enabling waste collection to provide an income stream within local communities. As a result, this will stop plastic being discharged into the world's oceans, and will significantly encourage a cleaner environment across the globe.

W2T has been shortlisted for the COLABINDONESIA Challenge, which is a particular initiative aimed at removing plastic from the environment and establishing electricity supplies for off grid communities.

W2T are excited to be invited to CleanEquity Monaco as we look to raise money to construct the first commercial scale plant in the UK.

http://waste2tricity.com/index.html ; email Howard.White@waste2Tricity.com

