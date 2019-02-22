Wastequip to Acquire Garbage Truck, Hoist Manufacturer, Amrep

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wastequip, the leading North American manufacturer of waste handling equipment, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Amrep, a leading refuse body and hoist manufacturer. A family-owned business based in Ontario, Calif. with additional facilities in Salisbury, N.C.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Pacific, Wash. and Sacramento, Calif., Amrep was founded in 1976 and has become a well-recognized brand in the West Coast market.

Under terms of the deal, Amrep will continue to operate as its own entity with the existing leadership team reporting directly to Wastequip CEO Marty Bryant. The deal is not expected to result in a reduction in force for either company.

The addition of Amrep's front load and automated side load refuse trucks fulfills Wastequip's mission of serving as a one-stop-shop for waste equipment for haulers and municipalities, with products for curbside collection to final destination. Amrep's heavy-duty refuse trucks feature 100 percent Hardox steel in the hopper, packer, body and tailgate along with a patented zero-radius arm that allows haulers to use more efficient side load trucks even in the tightest urban areas. Additionally, the acquisition provides Amrep with the capital to complete its technology offering with its refuse body trucks, including onboard diagnostics and routing. Existing parts customers will benefit from a greatly expanded line card and will now have the ability to order high-quality Amrep cylinders manufactured in house and sold through Wastequip's Go To Parts brand, which, as a result of the deal, will expand its technical expertise and parts offerings to serve a broader customer base.

With this acquisition, Wastequip can now offer customers complete nationwide product coverage for cable hoists pairing Amrep, the leading brand in the West, with Galbreath, the established market leader and preferred brand in the eastern United States.

"Adding garbage trucks to our product mix is a key step in the evolution of Wastequip as a true partner for haulers and municipalities by serving as a one-stop-shop for all waste industry equipment needs," said Marty Bryant, chief executive officer, Wastequip. "After an exhaustive evaluation of many of the available refuse body offerings, we chose Amrep based on its sterling industry relationships, as well as the key design and performance advantages of its refuse bodies and hoists. We believe that Amrep's expertise and technology paired with Wastequip's national reach, strong financial position and sales strength will allow us to invest in and grow Amrep nationally as a premier refuse body brand and the industry's largest and most well-respected hoist manufacturer – a true force to be reckoned with in the industry."

"We are excited for this next phase in Amrep's development and proud to become affiliated with an industry-leading organization like Wastequip," said Alex Ghibaudo, chief executive officer, Amrep. "We believe the combined power of our two companies will extend our ability to grow our refuse truck market share significantly and develop an even more robust product suite."

About Amrep

A family-owned business employing over 200 people, Amrep was incorporated in 1976 and over the last 40 years has become a premier refuse body company. During the past four decades Amrep has introduced numerous innovations to the waste-hauling industry. The company is constantly striving to be on the leading edge of technology, placing quality and customer service first and foremost. For more information, please visit www.amrepinc.com.

About Wastequip

Wastequip is the leading North American manufacturer of waste handling equipment, with an international network of manufacturing facilities and the most extensive dealer network in the industry. Wastequip's broad range of waste and recycling equipment and systems is used to collect, process and transport recyclables, solid waste, liquid waste and organics. The company's brands include Wastequip, Toter, Galbreath, Pioneer, Mountain Tarp, Cusco, Go To Parts, and Accurate. For more information, visit www.wastequip.com.

SOURCE Wastequip

