Wastewater Treatment: Coagulants, Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Biocides, and Antifoaming Agents

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers various product types used across wastewater treatment facilities around the world.These water treatment facilities could be standalone or integral parts of manufacturing and processing organizations as part of their final byproduct treatment facilities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914842/?utm_source=PRN



Depending up on the end-user category, the wastewater treatment facilities are a mandatory component into the manufacturing plants, and are subjected to stringent regulatory frameworks to ensure safety to the environment.



The wastewater treatment market is further broken down by product type into two main streams, including chemicals and equipment. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2024 are given for each product type and end-user with estimated value derived from the companies' total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional wastewater treatment market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global wastewater treatment market and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global wastewater treatment market.



Report Includes:

- 52 data tables and 34 additional tables

- A brief study and industry analysis of the global market for wastewater treatment with special emphasis on the coagulants, flocculants, corrosion inhibitors, biocides, and antifoaming agents

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Discussion of the current market size, emerging trends and market forecast, technological advancements, and R&D efforts within the global wastewater treatment marketplace

- Identification of companies best-positioned to meet the demand for demand/supply of wastewater treatment equipment, chemicals and services owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances or other demographic shifts taken place within the industry

- Insight into the industry structure covering major market participants and their market share analysis, pricing trends, and other macro-economic factors influencing the demand

- A look at the stringent regulatory norms and updates imposed by the government for discharge and disposal of wastewaters and their treatment processes

- Patent analysis covering significant patent allotments and filings of patent applications

- Profile description of the market leading companies, including Buckman Laboratories, Ecolab, Kemira OYJ, Solenis, Suez S.A., and The Dow Chemical Co.



Summary:

The global wastewater treatment chemicals and equipment market is driven by three major P's, including population, pollution and policies.Increasing population augments basic consumables for daily life including food, water, electricity and fuel.



Along with a significant rise in manufacturing bases shifting from developed nations to resource-rich emerging economies, the consumer markets are set to increasingly consume water as one of the process requirements in manufacturing operations.



A wide range of technology and operational metrics results in deployment of semi or automated equipment as integral part of manufacturing output.This effect of increase in population is set to boost opportunities for the manufacturing industry to bring in pollution as solid or liquid waste.



With pollution being on the rise, it is imperative for government and regulatory authorities to impose stringent regulations to control damage on the environment and its side effects on day-to-day life.



With these three P's aligned in a circular form, wastewater treatment as an industry has a crucial role to play in normalizing the effect of environmental hazards. The wastewater treatment industry takes into consideration treatment of industrial and municipal waste in effective techniques involving removal of harmful particulate and restoring the balance.



Primary products used in the wastewater treatment industry include chemicals and equipment to process wastewater, along with the select chemicals designated to perform individualistic tasks across operations. Major chemical groups used in wastewater treatment facilities include aluminum sulfate, poly aluminum chloride, ferric and ferrous sulfate, and ferric chloride, to name a few.



On the other hand, wastewater treatment equipment is used to remove contaminants that are present in the water through mechanical or chemical processes to make it more suitable for reuse or discharge. Wastewater treatment equipment is designed based on various factors, including type of wastewater, pH values, particulate size, odor and others, and thereby implemented for specific factors such as reuse into the system, hygiene and/or disposal.



Key components in the equipment used for wastewater treatment facilities includes membranes, filters, pumps, valves, tanks and automation systems, among others, which work in sync to deliver results.



The global wastewater treatment market is expected to witness medium growth over the forecast period on account of global economic development activities and a short-term slump across the manufacturing industry and its subsectors. The market is anticipated to follow a similar growth pattern of global GDP rates, wherein key established markets would have an adverse impact in the short term, offset by developing and emerging economies in APAC.



The growing environmental concerns, along with the need to comply with stringent government regulations concerning wastewater treatment, are anticipated to propel the product demand.Most of the wastewater treatment facilities are becoming technology-driven and the field level i/o metrics are captured in real time to effectively manage cost and downtime thereby increasing ROI.



Governing authorities in various countries are funding the R&D efforts for wastewater treatment-related areas such as new formulations or technology development, which are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.



