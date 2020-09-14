Watch Dr. Greiwe Perform Shoulder Replacement Surgery--Live on Facebook from St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Dr. Greiwe explains that he hopes this Facebook Live event will help ease fears about shoulder replacement and explain the rotator-cuff sparing procedure. He says, "When I was developing this shoulder replacement treatment approach, I was looking for a better way for people to have a total shoulder replacement. Other joint replacements had muscle-sparing techniques, but we were still cutting the rotator cuff to get to the shoulder joint. I believed we could offer patients an experience that causes less pain and helps them recover more quickly with positive outcomes."

While registration is not required, you can register for the live Facebook event here to keep up to date on the broadcast and tune into the St. Elizabeth Facebook page on September 16 at 11 a.m. to watch, and listen to Dr. Greiwe describe this innovative technique.

Tony Hyott, Assistant Vice President of Orthopaedics, Neurosciences and Administrative Affairs at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, said, "We are very proud of our collaboration with Dr. Greiwe. His new procedure is a game-changer for total shoulder replacement, and we're honored to be the only hospital where this surgery is performed."

St. Elizabeth is excited to give their patients the opportunity to see how this surgery is performed. Offering patients procedures with quicker post-op recovery and shorter hospital stay also have benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the patient benefits from a shorter hospital stay, this allows us to effectively plan and manage our patient load to help keep everyone safe.

About St. Elizabeth Healthcare

St. Elizabeth Healthcare operates five facilities throughout Northern Kentucky and more than 115 primary care and specialty office locations in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio. A member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, St. Elizabeth is a mission-based organization committed to improving the health of the communities it serves, providing more than $116 million in uncompensated care and benefit to the community in 2018. For more information, visit www.stelizabeth.com.

Public Relations

Phone: (859) 301-6300

Fax: (859) 301-6340

SOURCE St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Related Links

www.stelizabeth.com

