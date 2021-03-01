Watch Gang Announces Collaboration With UFC® to Debut Limited-Edition UFC Timepiece

The limited-edition watches, of which only 259 were created, are now available for presale. Designed by Watch Gang in conjunction with UFC, the watches were produced by Italian watchmaker Out of Order Watches and feature a Swiss movement with a distressed 44mm solid 316L stainless steel case with bi-directional turning bezel. Paying tribute to UFC's world-famous Octagon®, the eight-sided polygon illuminates on the face by night, as the full lume matte white dial glows. As an homage to the home city of UFC, the Las Vegas skyline is etched onto the case back.

"We're so excited to design and release a watch with UFC," says Matthew Gallagher, CEO and Founder of Watch Gang. "Watches have become a staple style accessory of UFC athletes, which is why this is a great collaboration for Watch Gang. As Watch Gang continues to grow, we will keep pursuing strategic alliances like this to elevate our brand and membership experience."

Watch Gang will also have a strong branded presence both inside and outside the Octagon during UFC® 259: BLACHOWICZ vs. ADESANYA, the event features three highly anticipated title fights, including UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz vs. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya; UFC women's featherweight champion Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson; and UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling.

The limited-edition UFC timepiece retails for $389 exclusively on watchgang.com/UFC

Watch Gang is the world's most popular watch club offering members the ability to discover new brands with their subscription and access exclusive deals within their free members-only community. With membership levels between $49 and $299 per month, Watch Gang allows casual enthusiasts and the watch obsessed alike to own new watches at a value that generously exceeds their cost. Members receive well-known brands or discover craft watches that can enhance any collection, suit all occasions, and fit every style. Members enjoy a robust community that welcomes trades and direct sales. Additionally, Watch Gang conducts giveaways of Rolex, TAG Heuer, and Seiko watches for members every week. Founded by CEO, Matthew Gallagher, Watch Gang is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit www.watchgang.com .

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 142 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 171 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 72 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

