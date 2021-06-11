Watch Jackson Browne Perform New Single “My Cleveland Heart” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Browne also guested on the latest episode of WTF with Marc Maron podcast where they discussed the new album, his history with Nico and the Velvet Underground, touring with James Taylor, the Pacific Garbage Patch, and more.

The companion music video for "My Cleveland Heart" was directed by Alissa Torvinen Kouame and includes a cameo by Phoebe Bridgers along with Browne's bandmates Val McCallum, Greg Leisz, Jeff Young, Mauricio Lewak and Bob Glaub as well as Pete Thomas and Dave Faragher. Rolling Stone featured the video saying, "It's fitting for Bridgers — who has cited Browne as an influence and recently enlisted him to duet on 'Kyoto' — to receive his heart, almost like Browne is passing down the singer-songwriter torch."

