Watch Out Charlotte: The Most Stylish Kids + A-List Parents Take The Stage At The 2019 Rookie USA Show During NBA All-Star Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Feb.15, the Rookie USA Fashion Show, presented by Haddad Brands, will return to the runway during NBA All-Star Weekend, showcasing the world's most fashionable kids and clothing lines. Hosted by Tiki Barber and DJ Khaled, the show will showcase the latest looks from top international brands, Levi's®, Converse, Jordan, Hurley and Nike. The star-studded audience will include celebrity attendees DJ Khaled, Chris Paul, Victor Cruz, Tiki Barber, Scottie and Larsa Pippen, Adrienne Bailon and Thomas Davis, with more athletes being confirmed every day. Influencers Dear Giana, The McClure Twins, Hails World, Mia the Mini Diva and Aiden Garcia will be rocking the runway this season.

Charlotte's very own Mayor Lyles, R&B sensation, Anthony Hamilton and Carolina Panther Greg Olsen, Kyle Love, Captain Munnerlyn and former teammates Steve Smith, Charles Johnson and Thomas Davis will also have their families in the show.

The invitation-only Rookie USA fashion show will take place at Founders Hall in Charlotte to benefit DJ Khaled's WE THE BEST Foundation - the Asahd Initiative and Tiki Barber's Kulture City. The Asahd Initiative is to serve and donate to underprivileged children and was named after DJ Khaled's son. Kulture City provides a sensory friendly environment for autistic children attending sporting events and other public places.

The Charlotte Hornet's Little Stingers will perform along with kid DJ Chase Dawson.

"I'm excited to be a part of the show this season to give love and support to my son, Asahd, and Haddad Brands. #GRATEFUL," says DJ Khaled.

"This is always a great event we love supporting the children and it's always tied to a charity," said Tiki Barber.

CELEBRITY KIDS ON THE RUNWAY:

Aryam, son of Orange is the New Black's actress Dascha Polanco



Ashad, son of DJ Khaled



Boston , son of retired Baltimore Ravens and former Carolina Panther Steve Smith

Brooklyn , daughter of retired New York Giants' Tiki Barber

Chris and Camryn, children of Houston Rockets' Chris Paul



Deuce, son of Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum



Digital Influencer, Hails from Hails World Instagram



Giana, 9 year-old Artist, designer, and influencer from Dear Giana



Ivana, Kiara, and Evan Carlos , children of former MLB player Carlos Beltran

Jakari Fraser , child actor from Ben is Back

Kennedy, daughter of retired NFL player Victor Cruz



Jet and Beau, nieces of singer/talk show host Adrienne Bailon



Skyy, Denim, Thomas Jr., Mattie, children of former Carolina Panther Thomas Davis



Sophia, daughter of Scottie and Larsa Pippen



Trinitee Stokes , child actress from Disney's K.C. Undercover

Founders Hall, 100 N. Tryon Street, WHEN: Friday, February 15 th

PRESS CHECK IN: 4:00PM

RED CARPET: 4:30-5:30PM

SHOW BEGINS: 5:30PM SHARP

ABOUT WE THE BEST FOUNDATION: WE THE BEST Foundation is a 501C3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of the next generation – from childhood to adulthood. We support non-profit organizations and individuals in underserved communities in efforts that aid them towards becoming The Best version of themselves by making their dreams come true.

ABOUT ASAHD'S INITIATIVE: Will support programs designed to enrich the lives of children. The initiative will support developmentally appropriate programs that aid in the growth and advancement of a child's life. An emphasis will be placed on programs that meet community needs, reinforce family values and promote youth entrepreneurship.

ABOUT KULTURE CITY: Kulture City is committed to promoting autism acceptance and inclusion by making public places likes zoos, stadiums, museums and much more Sensory Inclusive so autistic individuals can be included in these spaces. Kulture City is enriching the lives of children with autism and providing sensory friendly stadiums and experiences around the world.

