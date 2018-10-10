Watch Seven Photographers' Creative Journey Through The South Island of New Zealand

UAG + seven content creators head on an unforgettable journey through New Zealand

News provided by

Urban Armor Gear

09:43 ET

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading designers of rugged, lightweight mobile accessories, UAG, have officially launched their global #BuiltToGoFurther Campaign film featuring seven of Instagram's best outdoor photographers.

Continue Reading
Watch Seven Photographer's Creative Journey Through The South Island Of New Zealand
Watch Seven Photographer's Creative Journey Through The South Island Of New Zealand
Urban Armor Gear
Urban Armor Gear

UAG invited notable content creators, @ArtofVisuals, @Emmett_Sparling, @ItsBigBen, @shortstache, @kylevandever, @braedin, and @lostintheforrest on an epic adventure to the farthest place from home-- New Zealand. Created around UAG's core tenants of making gear that is built to take you further, the trip was designed to push the influencers skill sets, abilities, equipment, and creativity further to see what comes of it.

"Sitting in our office in Southern California, we were brainstorming ideas for the year, and it hit us... Let's send a bunch of creatives off on an adventure with the hopes of inspiring something unique. Let's push them to 'Go Further,'" said Casey Bevington, Senior Creative Director.  "It doesn't get much further or more adventurous than the South Island of New Zealand and the results are truly unique."

From fearlessly free falling 440 feet in a blitz of pure fear to kayaking the mysterious fiordlands of Milford Sound, each person took themselves to their furthest limits on the trip, while their UAG protected gear withstood it all.

Experience Operation: New Zealand HERE

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

Media Contact:

Derrick Stembridge
ECHOS Communications
Phone (910) 541-1502

SOURCE Urban Armor Gear

Related Links

https://urbanarmorgear.com

Also from this source

10 Oct, 2018, 08:38 ET Explore in Style With UAG's Lightweight Rugged Cases for Google...

01 Oct, 2018, 08:34 ET UAG Launches Product PNK Case for Breast Cancer Awareness...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Watch Seven Photographers' Creative Journey Through The South Island of New Zealand

News provided by

Urban Armor Gear

09:43 ET