Watch the Big Game at Barona Resort & Casino and Get 7X Points on Slots and Keno and a Chance to Win Cash Prizes on Sunday, February 3

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barona Resort & Casino, the Point Multiplier Capital of the World®, is the best place in San Diego for Club Barona members to watch the Big Game! On Sunday, February 3rd from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Club Barona members will receive 7X points while playing their favorite slots and keno machines. Video poker players will get 3X points. Players will also enjoy extra fun and excitement on the casino floor with touchdown cash prize giveaways, free food and more throughout the day!

"The Big Game is one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year and we're celebrating it in typical Barona fashion!" said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "With extra points and free cash and prize giveaways, everyone can enjoy the festivities no matter which team scores the winning touchdown."

Throughout the day, the Barona Party People will also host football themed games and give away free play and promotional chips. Every time a touchdown is scored, 20 actively playing Club Barona members will receive $25 in free play and each player at one table will be selected to receive $25 in promotional chips.

No football game watch party is complete without stadium-style eats. So, players will also enjoy free hot dogs, ice cream, churros and more!

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for eight consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

CONTACT: Audrey Doherty Kelly Jacobs Speer

619-236-8397 619-933-5013

mixitup@prchemistry.com kspeer@vcat.com

SOURCE Barona Resort & Casino

Related Links

https://www.barona.com

