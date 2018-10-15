Watch the Pease Brothers' Historic Finish at the 'IRONMAN World Championship' on NBC Sports, November 24

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Six weeks after making history as the first push-assist brother duo to complete the IRONMAN World Championship, Kyle and Brent Pease's journey to Kona and their work through the Kyle Pease Foundation will be a part of the race's network premiere on Saturday, November 24 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Airing on the NBC Sports Network, the 90-minute broadcast follows the professional field, while highlighting six inspiring stories from athletes participating in the event.

Watch Kyle and Brent Pease's journey to Kona on the 2018 "IRONMAN World Championship" network broadcast on NBC Sports, Saturday, Nov. 24 at 2:30 p.m. ET

From their childhood pickup games to training for the most challenging single-day endurance race on the planet, viewers can get a glimpse into Kyle and Brent's brotherly love and the true passion for competing.

"Our experience leading up to the World Championship and the week we spent in Hawaii was truly awe-inspiring," shares Kyle Pease. "The IRONMAN Foundation has been an incredible partner and supporter of Brent and I, and the work we're doing to promote inclusion in endurance sports. We're honored to be featured in the network broadcast of the race, and thankful for the opportunity to share with the entire triathlon community the work we're doing through the Kyle Pease Foundation."

The broadcast highlights the Kyle Pease Foundation's mission and its work to improve the lives of people with disabilities through sports. Since its inception in 2011, it has championed more than 100 athletes across 60 events and has raised more than $1.75 million in aid. In advance of the World Championship, it launched the Kona Capital Campaign, which has raised more than $155,000 to date. These funds will be used to enhance the Foundation's infrastructure to support a greater number of athletes from across the country, including the addition of two job positions with the Foundation for persons with disabilities.

"This year's 'IRONMAN World Championship' was loaded with remarkable athletes who defied the odds to compete in the grueling race," says David Downey, CEO of Boulder County Communications (BCC). "Kyle and Brent's love for each other and incredible athletic ability made them one of the most revered participants in this year's event. They were an inspiration to everyone in Hawaii, and I'm thrilled that they were selected for the event's network broadcast to give the NBC Sports audience an opportunity to hear their story."

The Emmy Award-winning broadcast special of the 2018 "IRONMAN World Championship" brought to you by Amazon will air on the NBC Sports Network, Saturday, November 24, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

About the Kyle Pease Foundation

The Kyle Pease Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of the disabled through sports. Founded in 2011, it is focused on generating awareness of inclusion and raising funds to promote success for persons with disabilities by providing assistance to meet their individual needs through sports. Programs include scholarships, medical or adaptive sports equipment and contributing to organizations that provide similar assistance to disabled persons. The Foundation also participates in educational campaigns to create awareness about Cerebral Palsy and other disabilities. For more information, please visit http://www.kylepeasefoundation.org or check out the "Together We Wheel" documentary.

Media Contact

Jason Gilbreth

Trevelino/Keller

jgilbreth@trevelinokeller.com

SOURCE Kyle Pease Foundation

Related Links

http://www.kylepeasefoundation.org

