Watch Via Livestream: Vice President Mike Pence's Commencement Address At Liberty University On Saturday, May 11, 2019, 10:00 AM

LYNCHBURG, Va., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty University is proud to host Vice President Mike Pence to deliver the keynote address at Liberty University's 46th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The commencement ceremony will begin promptly at 10:00 AM (EDT).

All media are invited and encouraged to attend or watch via livestream at the following link:

LIVESTREAM: 46th Liberty University Commencement

About Liberty University

Liberty University, founded in 1971, is the world's premier Christian university, one of the largest private, nonprofit universities in the nation, and the largest university in Virginia. Located near the Blue Ridge Mountains on more than 7,000 acres in Lynchburg, Va., Liberty offers more than 600 unique programs of study from the certificate to the doctoral level. Over 300 programs are offered online. Utilizing its world-class infrastructure and Christian faculty, Liberty's mission is to train Champions for Christ with the values, knowledge, and skills essential for impacting tomorrow's world.

