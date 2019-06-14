Watches & Clocks in 2019: Market Demand, Growth, Trends & Strategy Insights (2015-2022)
Jun 14, 2019, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Watches and Clocks: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Watches and Clocks in US$ Million by the following Segments: Watches (Mass Market Watches (Under $50), Middle-Priced Watches ($50-$299), Upper-Priced Watches ($300 - $999), & Luxury Watches ($1000 - $5000)) and Clocks. The Global market is further analyzed by the following Material Types Steel, Precious Metal, Bi-Metal, and Others.
The report profiles 336 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Apple, Inc. (USA)
- Audemars Piguet (Switzerland)
- Breitling SA (Switzerland)
- Bulgari S.p.A. (Italy)
- Bulova Corporation (USA)
- Cartier SA (France)
- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Chelsea Clock Company (USA)
- Chopard (Switzerland)
- Citizen Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Limited (Cayman Islands)
- Compagnie Financire Richemont International (Switzerland)
- Fossil Group, Inc. (USA)
- Frederique Constant S.A. (Switzerland)
- Garmin Ltd. (USA)
- Google, Inc. (USA)
- Gucci Group (USA)
- Hermes International S.A. (France)
- Howard Miller (USA)
- Junghans Uhren GmbH (Germany)
- Kering (France)
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (France)
- Montblanc International GmbH (Germany)
- Movado Group, Inc. (USA)
- Omega (Switzerland)
- Patek Philippe SA (Switzerland)
- Pebble Technology Corporation (USA)
- Rhythm Watch Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Rolex SA (Switzerland)
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Seiko Holdings Corporation (Japan)
- Tag Heuer International SA (Switzerland)
- The Swatch Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Timex Group India Ltd. (India)
- Timex Group USA, Inc. (USA)
- Tissot S.A. (Switzerland)
- Titan Industries Ltd. (India)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Time: An Important Requirement for Mankind Since Time Immemorial
Global Watches & Clocks Market in a Nutshell
Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
Growing Interest in Smartwatches & Luxury Watches: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market
Developed Regions: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion
3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES
Increasing Demand for Luxury Watches: A Strong Growth Driver for the Global Watch Market
Swiss Watches: The Primary Luxury Watch Category
Luxury Smartwatches: The New Exciting Product Vertical
Pre-owned Luxury Watches Witness Robust Demand Worldwide
Destocking Luxury Watches through Alternative Channels: A New and Booming Business
Expanding Luxury Goods Market Bodes Well for Luxury Watch Sales
Luxury Brands Differentiate Even in Digital Transition Efforts
Current Luxury Goods Buying Trends Favor Market Growth
Tourist Volumes: A Key Determinant to Luxury Goods Sales
Rising Popularity of Intelligent Wrist Wear for Today's Digital, Connected and Mobile Individual Drives Robust Demand for Smartwatches
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Challenges
US and China Dominate Smartwatch Manufacturing
Quartz Watches Continue to Gain Market Share from Mechanical Watches
Sports Watches: A Niche Segment Thriving on the Growing Prominence of Fitness
Vintage Watches: A Lucrative Market with Huge Market Potential
Multiple Advantages Offered for Designers in Creating Prototypes Promotes Demand for 3D Printing in Watchmaking
Favorable Demographic and Economy Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
Urbanization Trend Boosts Market Prospects
Increasing Standards of Living: A Key Growth Driver
Issues & Challenges
Counterfeiting: The Perpetual Problem for Watches and Clocks Industry
Traditional Watch Companies Face the Rising Threat of Design Copying
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Innovation: A Core Feature and Driving Force for World Watches & Clocks Market
Luxury Watch Innovations: A Never Ending Saga
Innovation Becomes Imperative Amid Growing Threat from Smartwatches
Luxury Watches Embrace Digital and Dual Display Designs
Wristwatch Innovations & Advancements Announced in the Recent Past
Citizen's Eco-Drive One Super Titanium Models
Frederique Constant's Redesigned Classic Worldtimer Manufacture
Frederique Constant's New Slimline Moonphase Manufacture
Seiko's Astron GPS Solar Creation
Zenith Defy Lab
Bridgeport Automatic Chronograph Collection from Tissot Watches
Omega Speedmaster White Side of the Moon
Breguet Tradition Collection - 7087 Minute Repeater Tourbillion Watch
Aquaracer 300M Collection of Ceramic Bezel Watches by Tag Heuer
McQueen, a Monaco Calibre 11 Hands-on Watch by Tag Heuer
Cellini Time, a Diamond Set Bezel Watch by Rolex
Mauron Musy Produces Water Resistant Watch Models
Panerai Firenze
Montblanc Orbis Terrarum
Piaget Black Tie
Ralph Lauren Automotive Skeleton
Roger Dubuis Excalibur Automatic Skeleton
Vacheron Constantin Harmony Monopusher Pulsimeter Chronograph
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept
Parmigiani Bugatti Victoire
Cartier Rotond De Cartier
Lange & Shne Saxonia Dual Time
Jaeger Le-Coultre Rendez-Vous Moon
Baume & Mercier Clifton
Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak Concept GMT Tourbillon
Jaeger-LeCoultre's Duomtre Unique Travel Time
Montblanc's TimeWalker Extreme Chronograph DLC
Ralph Lauren's RL67 Chronometer Self-Winding Wristwatch
Vacheron Constantin's Updated Malte Tourbillon Collection Excellence Platine
A.Lange & Shne's Saxonia Collection
Montblanc's Heritage Spirit Orbis Terrarum
Van Cleef's New Cadenas Watch
IWC's Portugieser Annual Calendar Watch
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda 1950 Squelette
Piaget Black Tie Traditional Oval' and Vintage Inspiration'
Ralph Lauren's Automotive Chronograph
Roger Dubuis' Excalibur Spider Skeleton Flying Tourbillon
Richard Mille's RM 33-01 Automatic
Greubel Forsey Black GMT
Tag Heuer's Carrera Heuer-02T Black Phantom
Cabestan's Triple Axis Tourbillon
Armin Strom's Tourbillon Skelton Earth
Okletey's Merry Go Round
Haldimann's H1 Flying Central Tourbillon
L. Leroy's Automatic Tourbillon Regulator
Cumbere Tourbillon by ArtyA
Speake-Marin's The Diamond Magister Son
Bulgari's Octo Ultranero Finissimo
Arnold & Son's Constant Force Tourbillon
Gronefeld's 1941 Remontoire
Girard-Perregaux' La Esmeralda Tourbillon
Oris' Carl Brashear
Linde Werdelin's Oktopus Moon Gold
Ulysse Nardin's Royal Python Skeleton
Chanel's Les Eternelles Morganite
Breguet's Classique Phase de Lune Dame 9088
U10 Tourbillon Lumiere from Angelus
Visionnaire DTZ by Faberg
Piaget's Black Tie Hybrid
Officine Panerai's Magnifying Spheres
Montblanc's Timewalker Exotourbillon Minute Chronograph
Richard Mille's RM 67-01 Automatic Extra Flat
H.Moser & Cie's Endeavour Small Seconds Bryan Ferry
MB&F's Legacy Machine Perpetual
Jaeger-LeCoultre's Geophysic Universal Time
Parmigiani Fleurier's Tonda Metrographe
Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar
Vacheron Constantin's Heures Creatives
Van Cleef & Arpels Lady Arpels Ronde Des Papillons
Montre Cl De Cartier Squelette Automatique
Urwerk's EMC Pistol
Smartwatch Innovations & Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Pebble Time Round: Thinnest and Lightest Smartwatch
Lenovo's Magic View: A Big Screen Smartwatch
Smile: Mood Reading Smartwatch
Ironman's Timex Sport: For Intense Sporting Activity
Garmin's Forerunner 920XT: Smartwatch for Triathlon Events
Magellan Echo Fit: Sports Watch for Fitness Enthusiasts
Artemis' Smartwatch for Prompt Emergency Medical Care
The Withings Activite Pop: Smartwatch with Extended Battery Life
Garmin's GLONASS and GPS Enabled Smartwatch
Adidas MiCoach Smart Run
Wake-Up Innovations: Few of the Most Effective and Creative Alarm Clocks
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Clocks
Watches
Classification by Function
Classification by Price
Mass Market Watches
Middle Priced Watches
Upper Priced Watches
Luxury Watches
Jewelry
Sport
Lifestyle
Fashion
Connoisseurs
Channels of Distribution
Branding in the Watches Market
Retail Chains
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Watches: A Highly Competitive Marketplace
Key Competitors in the Luxury Watches Domain
Top Global Watch Brands
Rolex
Swatch
Omega
Fossil
Tag Heuer
Citizen
Gucci
Seiko
Casio
Timex
Smartwatches: Apple Remains Ahead
Samsung Seeks to Widen Footprint in the Smartwatch Domain
A Brief Overview of Select Smartwatch Models
Apple Watch 2
Moto 360
LG G Watch R
Gear Live
Garmin Vivoactive
Fitbit Surge
Martian Notifier
Guess Connect
Smart watch 3
Pebble Time
Pebble Steel
LG Watch Urbane
Asus ZenWatch
Kairos Hybrid Mechanical Smart Watch
Withings Activite
Montblanc Timewalker with E-Strap
Alcatel OneTouch
Sony SmartWatch 3 SWR50
Kronoz ZeWatch2
MOTA SmartWatch G2
Comparitive Analysis of Select Smartwatch Models: Key Features and Specifications
Traditional Watch Makers Continue to Strategize to Keep Pace with Smartwatches
Social Media & E-Commerce Evolve into Core Business Tools for Vendors
Social Media
e-Commerce
Mobile e-Commerce: A Game Changer
M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the World Watches Market (2015-2018)
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Casio Unveils New NIGOK.IBE G-SHOCK Collection Watches
Citizen Rolls Out Eco-Drive One Super Titanium Watches
Patek Philippe Introduces 5968A-001 Aquanaut and 5740/1G-001 Nautilus Watches
Garmin Rolls Out Approach S10 Intuitive Golf Watch
Garmin International Introduces tactix Charlie GPS Watch
Frederique Constant Unveils Hybrid Manufacture Watch
Garmin International Introduces Forerunner 645 Music GPS Running Watch
Frederique Constant Introduces Redesigned Classic Worldtimer Manufacture
Frederique Constant Launches New Version of Slimline Moonphase Manufacture
Frederique Constant Introduces New Retro-Inspired Classics Carre Automatic Timepieces
Zenith Launches Caliber ZO 342 Watch Oscillator
Apple Launches New Apple Watch Series 3 Devices
Garmin International Introduces vvomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin International Introduces vvoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch
Garmin International Introduces D2 Charlie Aviator Watch
Casio Computer Releases New EDIFICE High Performance Sports Chronographs
Citizen to Introduce Citizen Clocks
Garmin International Introduces Approach S60 GPS Golf Watch
Garmin International Unveils quatix 5 Marine GPS Smartwatch
Seiko Watch Introduces New Seiko Astron GPS Solar Watch
Garmin International Introduces Forerunner 935 GPS Running Watch with Novel Features
Casio Computer Releases GRAVITYMASTER GPW-2000 Aviation Watch
Garmin International Introduces New fenix Line of Multisport GPS Watches
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Breitling Launches Flagship Boutique in Beijing
Walt Disney Appoints Citizen as the Official Timepiece in Florida and California Theme Parks
Richemont Acquires YOOX Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP)
LVMH Makes Additional Investment in Lyst
USAF Selects Garmin's D2 Charlie Aviator Watch
Breitling Partners with MR PORTER
Richemont to Acquire Watchfinder.co.uk
Casio Computer Builds New Watch Plant
Bucherer Acquires Tourneau
CVC Capital Partners of Britain Acquires Majority Stake in Breitling
Citizen Watch Company Merges with Citizen Watch Company of America
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Watches Market by Material
Watches Market by Product Segment
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
The United States: Largest Market for Watches and Clocks
Key Watch Purchasing Trends in the US
Strong Gains by Quartz Analog and Mechanical Watches Sustain Market Growth
Growing Sales of Luxury Watches Favor Market Expansion
Millennials Buying Patterns Augment Luxury Watch Sales
Steady Expansion in Fine Jewelry & Watches Sales Inflates Luxury Watches Market
Swiss Make Luxury Watches Remain the Top Choice
Growing Prominence of E-Commerce and Company-owned Retail Benefit Luxury Watch Sales
Bigger-Sized Watches Enjoy Rising Popularity in the US
Market Share Findings:
Distribution Channels:
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Growing Demand for Luxury Watches Support Market Growth in Canada
Competitive Scenario
B. Market Analytics
8.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Japan: A Prime Producer, Consumer and Exporter of Watches and Clocks
Market Snippets
Future Prospects Remain Favorable
Steady Tourists Inflow Provides Impetus to Watch Sales
Casio, Citizen and Seiko: The Japanese Watch Trio
Competition from Foreign Brands Heats Up
List of Major Swiss Watch Brands in Japan
B. Market Analytics
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
A Mature yet Growing Market
Ranking of the Twenty Most Popular Watch Brands in Europe
Pre-Owned Luxury Watches Gains Traction
B. Market Analytics
8.4.1 France
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Rising Demand for Smartwatches
Competitive Scenario
B. Market Analytics
8.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Smartwatches Seek to Proliferate the German Watch Market
Competitive Scenario
B. Market Analytics
8.4.3 Italy
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Competitive Scenario
B. Market Analytics
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
A Vibrant Watch Market in Europe
UK Emerge as an Important Market for Luxury Watches
Opportunities Galore for Brokers
UK Watch Manufacturing and Repair Industry: An Overview
Competitive Scenario
B. Market Analytics
8.4.5 Spain
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Competitive Scenario
B. Market Analytics
8.4.6 Russia
A. Market Analysis
Russian Watches Market to Post Gains
Competitive Scenario
B. Market Analytics
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
A. Market Analysis
Select Regional Markets
Sweden
The Netherlands
Poland
Romania
Switzerland
The Global Hub for Luxury Watches
Classification of Swiss Luxury Watches
An Exports Driven Market
Brief Description of Globally Popular Swiss Watch Brands
Hong Kong: The Leading Export Market for Swiss Watches
Competitive Scenario
Swiss Watchmakers Implement Novel Strategies
Switzerland Faces Severe Shortage of Skilled Craftsmen
Swiss Watch Industry Comes Up with Initiatives to Counter Fake Products
Swissness' Bill to Aid Market Expansion
Turkey
Ukraine
B. Market Analytics
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
The Fastest Growing Market for Watches and Clocks
Robust Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
India & China Offer Lucrative Market Expansion Opportunities
Luxury Goods Market Performance in Asia: An Important Opportunity Indicator for Luxury Watches
B. Market Analytics
8.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
A Market Laden with Opportunities
Chinese Watch Market Snapshots
Luxury Watches Segment to Register Healthy Growth in Demand
Consumer Behavior and Purchasing Patterns in China
Major Factors and Trends Influencing the Luxury Goods Market in China
Increasing Disposable Incomes
Growing Demand in Smaller Cities
Post-90s Generation: A Major Driver of Luxury Products
Popularity of Affordable Luxury Goods
Increasing Sophistication of Luxury Consumers
Popularity of Haitao and Establishment of Free Trade Zones
Touristic Spending
Primary Strategies Adopted by Luxury Retailers
Adjusting Prices
Building Up Online Presence and Leveraging Social Platforms
Buying Back Franchises
Incorporation of Traditional Elements to Attract Consumers
Creating Engaging In-Store Experiences
Higher Focus on Travelling Chinese
Increasing Demand for Swiss Luxury Watches in China
Demand for Mid-Priced Watches Soars
Competitive Scenario
Entry Barriers Low for the Chinese Watch Industry
Distribution Channels
Online & e-Commerce Platforms Emerge as High-Potential Distribution Chennels
B. Market Analytics
8.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
India: A High-Growth Market
Market Snippets
Luxury Watches Witness Immense Popularity among Indians
Noteworthy Watch Brands in India
Titan: The Dominant Watch Brand
Fastrack
Sonata
Maxima
LVMH Targets the Indian Luxury Watch Market
Timex
Swatch
Casio
Citizen
Watch Manufacturers Eye Vast Potential Offered by Rural India
Clock Manufacturers Offer Customized Wall Clocks to Counter Competition from Electronic Gadgets
B. Market Analytics
8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Overview of Select Markets
Australia
Swatch Leads the Domestic Watch Market
Apple's Entry Changes Competitive Landscape
Hong Kong
Market Snippets
Market Overview
Active Efforts by Manufacturers to Ensure Quality and Boost Sales
Impact of CEPA Provisions
Key Directives for Watch Makers
Alloys, Titanium, Ceramic, and Other Materials Witness Increasing Popularity
Distribution Landscape
Indonesia
Singapore
South Korea
Philippines
Thailand
B. Market Analytics
8.6 The Middle East & Africa
A. Market Analysis
UAE: One of the Most Popular Retail Destinations for Luxury Watches
Limited Disposable Incomes to Affect Consumer Spending on Watches in South Africa
B. Market Analytics
8.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
8.7.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
8.7.2 Mexico
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Entry of New Players to Boost Watches Sales
B. Market Analytics
8.7.3 Rest of Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Argentine Watch Market Poised to Register Moderate Growth in the Near Term
B. Market Analytics
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 336 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 383)
- The United States (70)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (15)
- Europe (235)
- France (18)
- Germany (29)
- The United Kingdom (27)
- Italy (25)
- Rest of Europe (136)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (60)
- Latin America (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5y829e
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article