WatchMeGo from Sprint Brings Peace of Mind to Parents as a Wearable Safety and Security Solution for Young Children

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) today announced WatchMeGo™ from Sprint, a unique solution designed just for kids to give parents peace of mind. WatchMeGo includes a cool kid's watch with monitoring and communication plus the award-winning Kidomi™ app with parent-approved entertainment and educational activities for children ages 4 - 13.

The WatchMeGo device is $144 or just $6 per month for 24 months with installment billing. Service to enable the security and communication features requires a simple rate plan of $10 per month with AutoPay and no activation fee.1 It is available starting today, Feb. 7, at www.sprint.com/WatchMeGo or 800-SPRINT1 and coming soon to all Sprint retail channels.

Nothing is more important to a parent than knowing their child's location. Just about every parent has felt that rush of fear and confusion when they turn around and don't immediately see their child. Or a coach switches the game field and you don't know where to go to cheer them on. Or a birthday party pickup location changes and you didn't get the text from the party host.

Designed to bring parents peace of mind, WatchMeGo offers real-time GPS location tracking2 through the custom WatchMeGo app. WatchMeGo lets parents and children stay connected without handing a young person a wireless phone. Parents and kids can send and receive voice messages, and the watch can also receive text messages from the parent.

"WatchMeGo is the perfect solution for parents with little ones who aren't yet ready for their first phone," said Doug Smith, Sprint vice president of product innovation and product marketing. "With the ability to track the location of your child almost anywhere using GPS and communicate through text or voice messages, WatchMeGo is an ideal addition to your family's connected lifestyle."

Parents can also receive automated alerts when their child's WatchMeGo enters or exits a defined safety zone such as their school or neighborhood. The fun and stylish wearable has an "SOS" button that immediately sends an alert to a parent's smartphone.

The Kidomi™ app from the education experts at Fingerprint Digital is included with WatchMeGo at no additional cost (a $7.99 per month value) and features hundreds of educational games and activities that focus on science, math, technology and reading. The kid-friendly and parent-approved app also delivers an extensive library of family entertainment videos and eBooks.

WatchMeGo is built with durability in mind with a highly rugged Gorilla Glass watch face and a long-lasting 400mAh battery. It is water-resistant (IP67 rating) so a bit of splashing and regular hand washing won't affect performance. For more details, visit www.sprint.com/WatchMeGo.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.2 million connections as of December 31, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 Full SRP is $144 -- $6/month for 24 months for Sprint WatchMeGo device plus pay $10 month/service for well-qualified customers with 24 monthly installments with AutoPay. Early termination results in remaining balance due.

2 While on Sprint LTE Network only. WatchMeGo app required.

