Water-Based Printing Inks Market Landscape and Opportunity Assessment, 2015-2030

The global water-based printing inks market was worth $5.16 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% and reach $6.72 billion by 2023.



3D technology will be a driver of the printing inks market during the forecast period. With a rise in worldwide interest in 3D printing technology from consumers, researchers, and industrial production, there is expected to be a high demand for 3D printing inks. Unlike 2D inks which are intended for the fabrication of planar surfaces, 3D inks are intended for the fabrication of volumetric constructs and devices.



In April 2018, researchers at Dartmouth College developed a smart ink that turns 3D-printed structures into objects that can change shape and color. The ink aims to add even more functionality to 3D printing. Similarly, in June 2018, scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, developed a novel ink, which, when combined with a new method of printing and with varying lighting, hardens with the 3D printing object



Water-based printing inks take considerably large amount of time to be cured when compared with non-water based printing inks. The water-based printing inkis printed on a surface, certain temperature must be reached and held to completely dry the solvent used for printing. Though the printer can print the desired image quality and image onto a wide range of substrates, they cannot be done simultaneoulsy, reducing the speed of the printer. This creates an obstacle to used water-based printing inks, thereby restraining the growth of the market.



Many companies in the printing inks market are shifting from manufacturing of petroleum-based printing inks to manufacturing of environmentally friendly printing inks (green printing inks). Unlike petroleum-based printing inks, green printing inks do not contain heavy metals or other dangerous and toxic substances, therefore they do not cause excessive pollution in the landfill. Green printing inks are based on sustainable materials such as soy and other plant based origins, which are more sustainable than petroleum.



Examples of green printing inks include water-based and oil-based printing inks. The use of green printing inks results in a reduction of volatile organic compounds (VOC) released during the printing process. Major players in the printing inks market such as DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Sakata Inx and others are providing green printing inks as part of their offerings.



In October 2017, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, printing ink producer acquired Van Son Liquids B.V. for an undisclosed amount. Van Son's ink and coating solutions helps Siegwerk to expand its water-based ink portfolio. Van Son Liquids B.V. is an ink manufacturer headquartered in Hilversum, Netherlands.



The Western Europe water-based printing inks market was largest market in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.03%. Major players in the market are Flint Group, Huber Group, Sakata Inx, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. Kgaa, Dic Corporation, Toyo Ink Sc Holdings Co., Ltd., Dow Corning Corporation, Evonik Industries Ag, T & K Toka Co., Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company.



