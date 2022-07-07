Water Blocking Tapes Market Report: Significant Growth Expected in Water Blocking Tapes Market Between 2022 and 2027

DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Blocking Tapes Market by Conductive Type (Conductive, Semi-conductive, Non-conductive), Application (Optical Fiber cable, Submarine cable, Power cable Communication cable) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The water-blocking tapes market is estimated to be USD 378 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 495 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2027. The increasing demand for water blocking tapes in power and telecommunication projects is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the water blocking tapes market.



Non-conductive water-blocking tapes lead the market

The water-blocking tapes market is segmented into three different types, namely, conductive, semi-conductive, and non-conductive tapes. The market is led by the non-conductive water-blocking tapes. These tapes are made of a super-swelling polyester non-woven fabric.

They can effectively block water and mist to protect the cable through its outstanding swelling speed and swelling height. The non-conductive water-blocking tapes absorb liquid quickly at the point of insulation failure and swell swiftly to prevent further penetration. This minimizes cable damage, keeps it fully encased, and makes it easy to detect and repair.



Increasing investments in the energy sector drive the water blocking tapes market

Various countries across the globe are focusing on improving their energy self-sufficiency and improving their energy infrastructure. Various developing countries such as India, Indonesia, Brazil, and South Africa are investing in developing a country-wide grid to meet the energy demands, improving the standards of power delivery with better technology, and reduced costs of operations.



Regulatory policies increasingly become stringent challenges the growth of water blocking tapes

The chemical industry in Europe and North America is facing challenges from regulatory authorities, such as the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH), the European Union (EU), the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), the Globally Harmonized System (GHS), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).



North America is the second-fastest-growing region in water-blocking tapes market in terms of both value and volume

North America is one of the major markets for water-blocking tapes and has been dominating in terms of demand as well as product innovation. The US accounted for the largest share in terms of value and volume, of the water blocking tapes market in 2021. Canada and Mexico also contributed significantly to the market. Technological advancements in the manufacturing sector have driven the market in this region.



