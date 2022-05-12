Water Bottles with Filters Market size to Increase by USD 207.55 Mn | Featuring Top Vendors Including Cascade Designs Inc., Katadyn Products Inc., and LARQ Inc. | Technavio

May 12, 2022, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water bottles with filters market is set to grow by USD 207.55 million between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.62% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.
Key takeaways from water bottles with filters market study
- Water bottles with filters market size to increase by USD 207.55 million at 14.62% CAGR between 2020 and 2025
- 13.12% year-over-year growth expected in 2021
- 34% market growth to originate in North America during the forecast period
- Offline distribution channel segment for maximum growth in the market in 2021
- Dominant vendors include Cascade Designs Inc., Katadyn Products Inc., LARQ Inc., O2Cool LLC, Sawyer Products Inc., Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc., SurviMate, The Clorox Co., VESTERGAARD SARL, and Worldway Industrial Corp.
Water Bottles with Filters Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints
The offline distribution channel segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing sales of bottles with filters through supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores, including camping and outdoor adventure equipment stores, sports stores, brand-owned stores, multi-brand stores, and home improvement stores. Also, the expansion of retail stores by vendors in local and regional markets is contributing to the growth of the segment.
Water Bottles with Filters Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints
The water bottles with filters market is driven by declining water quality leading to waterborne diseases. The depletion of freshwater sources across the world has reduced access to safe and clean drinking water. In addition, the rising contamination of water bodies caused by the excessive exploitation and usage of water bodies for industrial and local waste disposal has led to an increase in waterborne diseases such as cholera. Many such factors are driving people to opt for bottled drinking water and water purifiers that provide clean, purified, bacteria-free, and safe drinking water. This is subsequently increasing the demand for water bottles with filters, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.
"Although the increased participation in outdoor activities will further boost the market growth, the strong preference for packaged mineral water might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.
The water bottles with filters market report answers questions such as:
- Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?
- What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast of the water bottles with filters market through 2025?
- Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?
- What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the water bottles with filters market?
- What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the water bottles with filters market?
|
Water Bottles With Filters Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.62%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 207.55 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.12
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, UK, China, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Cascade Designs Inc., Katadyn Products Inc., LARQ Inc., O2Cool LLC, Sawyer Products Inc., Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc., SurviMate, The Clorox Co., VESTERGAARD SARL, and Worldway Industrial Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
