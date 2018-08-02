Water Direct Announces the Appointment of Mike Rowell as Operations Manager

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746037/Water_Direct_Mike_Rowell.jpg )

Mike Rowell joins Water Direct with 25 years' operational experience, most recently as Water Services Manager at one of Britain's largest logistics firms, Wincanton. After joining straight from college as an administration assistant, Mike worked his way through the ranks to specialise in logistics and key contract operations, working with blue-chip clients across a wide range of sectors from petroleum to retail.

In recent years, Mike was responsible for national water service operations, including water utility contracts, festivals and industrial water supply contracts.

Mike joins Water Direct as it goes into its third year of record growth, part of a growth strategy that has seen the company invest more than £2 million over the last 18 months to further expand what is already the UK's largest dedicated commercial water tanker fleet.

Mike says, "It's an exciting time to be joining Water Direct, when we are seeing significant growth across all sectors, and have a roadmap of operational investment to match and exceed demand.

"One of my first challenges is to recruit driver engineers for the new fleet as it is rolled out, and to look at operations across the UK. I know the water supply market, so to be working for a company which is one hundred percent focused on water provision is fantastic. Water Direct has the best capabilities in the UK, and with company-wide investment, I will be working to ensure even faster response times with first-class infrastructure and improved efficiencies."

Oliver Silcock, Water Direct's Head of Operations commented, "Mike is well known for his experience in the water supply industry, and we welcome his contribution as we continue to grow and build on Water Direct's reputation as the UK leader in planned and emergency quality assured water provision."

About Water Direct:

With nationwide coverage and 24/7 service, Water Direct provides planned and emergency temporary water wherever and whenever it's needed.

Water Direct's services range from supporting utility companies experiencing an interruption due to a burst main or contamination to building sites in need of water for welfare or site processes to planned water supply for festivals and outdoor events.

The company has been running for 22 years. In 2017 alone, Water Direct delivered just under 100 million litres of water to customers across the UK.

Water Direct was one of the UK's earliest adopters of continuity planning, achieving ISO 22301:2012 by developing contingency planning for water loss. www.water-direct.co.uk

